Exciting Reasons Idaho Ranked One of the Best Summer States to Visit

Earlier this year, Idaho ranked in the Top 10 Best States for Summer Road Trips, according to WalletHub. Is anybody shocked? Idaho’s a freakin’ awesome place to live!. I joke about how surprising that is, but really it's amazing we have such an awesome, beautiful, and adventurous state. I'd imagine Idaho makes its way onto a lot of people’s bucket lists... as it should.
Did You Know Idaho Potatoes Are Winning Awards Across the Country?

Finally! I love hearing about our Idaho potatoes from other states. I mean, personally I can’t take any credit for that because I’m no farmer... but it still makes me really happy to be from a state that provides so much for the rest of the country. And if you didn’t know, we provide a lot more than just potatoes — keep scrolling for a list of all the things Idaho farmers bring to the table.
Where To Go For The Best Loaded Fries In Idaho

French fries are a gift from the heavens and when I first got to Idaho, I fully expected that. Not because of the cliches about Idaho and potatoes but rather because of what I had heard about fry sauce. When I first came to the Treasure Valley, fry sauce was one of the first things I tried, and let me just say, it was an experience. Coming from the south, we didn't have a specific "fry sauce", people would just make their own with various packets of condiments.
Don’t Ever Say These Things to an Idahoan

There are things that you just don't say to locals of certain places. Every state and even city has things that are said, either in ignorance or to be irritating to locals. Idaho and Boise certainly has its fair share of comments, statements and things that should just not be said out loud.
Why Idaho is One of the Best States to Get Married In

When it comes to planning a wedding there is so much to factor in: guest list, catering, your venue… oh yeah, and then there’s this whole thing called “cost.” While preparing a wedding isn’t cheap, according to Intuit, Idaho is the second cheapest state in terms of cost, when it comes to putting on a wedding.
Idaho Named One Of Either The Best States For Tipping Or The Worst

Regardless of what state you're in, in America, it's common practice to tip 20% when you're at a restaurant. However, that's not always the way we tip. There can be several factors that come into play when tipping. How was your service? How was the food? How was the overall experience? Or, sometimes the state you're in can depend how good of a tipper you are.
How Dumb Does the Rest of the Country Think Idaho Is?

Lets start off by saying that this is not a scientific nor does it reflect any real data. It is simply a study to see where Americans view other states intelligence. What they perceive it to be. I will at the end give you some real statistics for comparison but for now, here are the results of how we are viewed by the country.
Idaho’s Coming Water Shortage Could Mean The End of Grass Lawns

Idaho's relentless growth is starting to stretch the state's limited natural resources. The state's population has grown to historical levels due to two factors. Many folks are tired of living in a city or state that doesn't represent their beliefs and, along with high taxes, have moved to Idaho to live in a state that champions traditional American values. The second reason for Idaho's growth is the migration of workers who left their homes but not their jobs due to the pandemic. In other words, did any state benefit more from remote workers relocating than Idaho?
It’s National Potato Day! How Do You Like Your Spuds?

It's a big day across the country, and an even better day here in the state of Idaho. Why is that? It's National Potato Day! Nobody does potatoes quite like Idaho. Idaho is known for its potatoes. No other state can hold that title. We know potatoes are a big deal here. However, potatoes can be consumed in many different ways. Which one is best? I ranked them!
What Idaho’s New State Motto Should Be

Idaho's state motto is the Idaho motto was adopted back in 1891 as an element of the state seal. The motto is "Esto Perpetua" which is Latin for "It is Perpetual" The word 'perpetual' is defined from Oxford as "never ending or changing." A 1920s book called "History of Idaho:...
The Best Idaho Airbnbs You Can Rent For Under $50/Night

School is back in full swing and the kids are out of the house. Is that enough of a break? Not quite! There's so much to be done when it comes to getting the kids ready for back to school. That's why it's important to treat yourself to some time off and get away from all of the noise with a nice little retreat.
How Are These 16 Idaho License Plates Actually Taken?

We’ve previously talked about the license plates that we couldn’t believe were available. Since then, a few of those have become unavailable which has me wondering – what are the plates in Idaho that you can’t get? We’re not talking about the blatantly obvious ones either. I wanted to look for the most ridiculous, the trendiest, and the weirdest plates that were actually taken according to AccessIdaho.com.
