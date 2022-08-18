Read full article on original website
Shots fired in Central Lubbock, LPD investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Slide Road Monday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 8:32 p.m. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was on scene, according to police. Police said details on injuries were not yet available. This […]
everythinglubbock.com
LCSO: 1 arrested following SWAT incident Sunday night
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance on the 8000 block of County Road 6920 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Sunday night August 21, 2022. Upon arriving...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD provides update on fatal crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning fatal crash in central Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 3300 block of Interstate 27 at 1:16 a.m. on August 21st. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears...
KCBD
Driver in custody after chase on Hwy 84 near Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement from Lubbock PD, the Sheriff’s Office, and DPS pursued a vehicle on Highway 84 Monday night, bringing it to a forced stop near Shallowater. The incident began when an off-duty officer saw “a possible intoxicated subject” at the Flying J on 4th Street....
everythinglubbock.com
LPD conducting follow-up investigations on Tuesday, August 23
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct follow-up mapping investigations starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The investigations will begin in the 3800 block of North Loop 289. The following traffic changes will occur:. Travel in the west bound main lanes...
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in overnight crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash occurred just after 1:15 a.m. in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of IH-27. One person was left with serious injuries. This story is developing.
fox34.com
1 dies in Sunday morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the crash just after 1:15 a.m. on Aug 21 in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate-27. Ramiro Rodriquez, 68, was traveling...
everythinglubbock.com
Schlotzsky’s arson, burglary suspect arrested in Roswell
LUBBOCK, TX — Blair Warner, 19, was arrested on charges of second-degree felony arson as well as burglary of a Lubbock Schlotzsky’s. His series of crimes began on July 6, when the fast-food chain said its location had been vandalized and burglarized. The owner released a copy of...
Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again
The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
Lubbock E-Scooter Riders Are an Accident Waiting to Happen
I have a darling friend whose job requires him to do quite a bit of driving around Lubbock, including the area near Texas Tech University's campus. He recently, and quite poetically, spoke out about irresponsible electric scooter riders:. I'm really surprised someone hasn't been turned into a pavement Jackson Pollock...
KLTV
Carlos Rodriquez sentenced to life in prison for Zoe Campos murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A jury has sentenced 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos at the start of the trial on Aug 15. The jury deliberated for 14 minutes to determine his sentence. ”We are...
Man jailed, accused of indecency with a child, other charges
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with assaulting a public servant and evading arrest Tuesday. He was also charged with five counts of indecency with a child Thursday, according to jail records. Matthew Beberniss, 51, was arrested by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at a location in the county. EverythingLubbock.com obtained a […]
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: Lubbock father begins donation campaign one year after son’s death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. A Lubbock father has started a campaign honoring his son, Luke Siegel, one year following his death. Tim Siegel, the father of the Lubbock teen, lost his son one year ago to COVID pneumonia. Siegel hopes to keep Luke’s legacy alive, by...
everythinglubbock.com
Rollover crash in East Lubbock injures 2 Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in East Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. in the 3700 block of East 4th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a pickup truck. Two individuals suffered...
Video from Lubbock police related to deadly August 7 shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday released body cam footage related to a fatal shooting which happened Sunday, August 7. A 17-year-old turned himself in “without incident,” LPD said on Friday. Police were still looking for a second suspect. Read the full press release from the Lubbock Police Department here: The Metropolitan […]
Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout
When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
KCBD
Three vehicle crash on 130th and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 130th and Slide Road. A gray SUV was rolled onto its side after colliding with a gray Dodge Charger and a Chrysler 300 sustained damage and came to a stop facing north in the southbound lane. Moderate injuries were reported, it is unknown if anyone has been transported to the hospital.
Road Rage Turns Into Assault for One Lubbock Woman
A Lubbock woman was arrested for assaulting another woman with her vehicle. The Lubbock Police Department received a call Saturday, August 13th, from 24-year-old Kiyanna Hightower stating that someone had busted her windows with a bottle. KAMC News reported that moments later after that first call dispatchers then received another call from a woman claiming that Hightower had hit her physically with her car.
FMO identify Schlotzsky’s arson suspect, ask for help finding him
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office Investigation unit is asking for information leading to the arrest of 19-year-old Blair Warner in connection to an arson on August 2 in the 3700 block of 19th Street. A Lubbock Schlotzsky’s location on 19th Street was burglarized twice in July and a fire was set there […]
everythinglubbock.com
Law firm sends letter to Lubbock-Cooper ISD after racial discrimination claims
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dallas law firm sent a letter to Lubbock Cooper Independent School District Superintendent Keith Bryant on Thursday, saying in part, parents have concerns that their children were victims of racial harassment at Laura Bush Middle School. The parents reached out to Ellwanger Law LLLP in...
