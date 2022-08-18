ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

LCSO: 1 arrested following SWAT incident Sunday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting a disturbance on the 8000 block of County Road 6920 at approximately 8:20 p.m., Sunday night August 21, 2022. Upon arriving...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD provides update on fatal crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning fatal crash in central Lubbock. Lubbock Police were called to the 3300 block of Interstate 27 at 1:16 a.m. on August 21st. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Driver in custody after chase on Hwy 84 near Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement from Lubbock PD, the Sheriff’s Office, and DPS pursued a vehicle on Highway 84 Monday night, bringing it to a forced stop near Shallowater. The incident began when an off-duty officer saw “a possible intoxicated subject” at the Flying J on 4th Street....
SHALLOWATER, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD conducting follow-up investigations on Tuesday, August 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct follow-up mapping investigations starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The investigations will begin in the 3800 block of North Loop 289. The following traffic changes will occur:. Travel in the west bound main lanes...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in overnight crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash occurred just after 1:15 a.m. in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of IH-27. One person was left with serious injuries. This story is developing.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 dies in Sunday morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to the crash just after 1:15 a.m. on Aug 21 in the southbound access lanes of the 3300 block of Interstate-27. Ramiro Rodriquez, 68, was traveling...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Schlotzsky’s arson, burglary suspect arrested in Roswell

LUBBOCK, TX — Blair Warner, 19, was arrested on charges of second-degree felony arson as well as burglary of a Lubbock Schlotzsky’s. His series of crimes began on July 6, when the fast-food chain said its location had been vandalized and burglarized. The owner released a copy of...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Jesus + Vandal Strikes Again

The C.B. Stubblefield statue has now been defaced. The memorial for C.B. Stubblefield and Stubb's Barbeque was the latest target of vandalism, at least that's been reported. The statue and area are a location where live music really took off in the Hub City. The disrespect shown with these markings is just unforgivable.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock E-Scooter Riders Are an Accident Waiting to Happen

I have a darling friend whose job requires him to do quite a bit of driving around Lubbock, including the area near Texas Tech University's campus. He recently, and quite poetically, spoke out about irresponsible electric scooter riders:. I'm really surprised someone hasn't been turned into a pavement Jackson Pollock...
LUBBOCK, TX
KLTV

Carlos Rodriquez sentenced to life in prison for Zoe Campos murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A jury has sentenced 29-year-old Carlos Rodriquez to life in prison. He pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of 18-year-old Zoe Campos at the start of the trial on Aug 15. The jury deliberated for 14 minutes to determine his sentence. ”We are...
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
everythinglubbock.com

Rollover crash in East Lubbock injures 2 Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in East Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 10:25 a.m. in the 3700 block of East 4th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a pickup truck. Two individuals suffered...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Check Out Some Haunting Pictures of the South Plains Mall Blackout

When I lose electricity at my house, the first thing I notice is the silence. The silence is just deafening and I can't stand it. From that point, there is confusion, questions and usually whispering, because somehow whispering seems to be the correct thing to do at the time. This is followed shortly by the temperature beginning to rise or fall because, of course, the HVAC is not working. The next thing is a trip outside to see if the power is out on the whole block and/or if any bombs dropped nearby.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Three vehicle crash on 130th and Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are responding to a three-vehicle crash at 130th and Slide Road. A gray SUV was rolled onto its side after colliding with a gray Dodge Charger and a Chrysler 300 sustained damage and came to a stop facing north in the southbound lane. Moderate injuries were reported, it is unknown if anyone has been transported to the hospital.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Road Rage Turns Into Assault for One Lubbock Woman

A Lubbock woman was arrested for assaulting another woman with her vehicle. The Lubbock Police Department received a call Saturday, August 13th, from 24-year-old Kiyanna Hightower stating that someone had busted her windows with a bottle. KAMC News reported that moments later after that first call dispatchers then received another call from a woman claiming that Hightower had hit her physically with her car.
LUBBOCK, TX
