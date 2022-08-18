ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN

Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town

Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
FRANKLIN, NJ
PIX11

Police: Toddler, 2, struck by train at NJ amusement park

HOPE, N.J. (AP) — A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train at a New Jersey amusement park over the weekend, authorities said. Sgt. Phillip Curry of New Jersey state police said the accident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. Police said […]
HOPE, NJ
NJ.com

Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery

Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
94.3 The Point

Holmdel, NJ homeowner confronted would-be vehicle thief, police say

HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight. According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
HOLMDEL, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
STROUDSBURG, PA
#Campers#County Jail#Violent Crime#Nj
LehighValleyLive.com

Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Public Safety
sauconsource.com

Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police

Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Aug. 22, 2022

St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center celebrated the transport of its 20,000th dog since 2016 on Aug. 16. A flight carrying Sweetie, a 5-year-old terrier mix from Louisiana, landed at Morristown Airport that day. There was a celebration with Sweetie on arrival plus treats for her and other dogs at the Madison shelter.
MADISON, NJ
94.3 The Point

Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ

Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

KEANSBURG: DRIVER OF STOLEN CAR LEADS MULTIPLE POLICE JURISDICTIONS ON CHASE

On 8/22/22 around 1:45AM Keansburg Police notified surrounding police agencies about a vehicle theft that just occurred in their jurisdiction. A short time later, Holmdel officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled and was pursued through Holmdel, Hazlet, Keyport and Middletown. The driver ultimately crashed in Red Bank and ran from the scene. The suspect was located and arrested by Red Bank PD. He was identified as Kenneth Siriboe, age 18 of Keansburg. Siriboe was charged with numerous criminal offenses and was lodged in the Monmouth County Correction Institution.
KEANSBURG, NJ
