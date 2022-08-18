Read full article on original website
FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN
Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
Police: Toddler, 2, struck by train at NJ amusement park
HOPE, N.J. (AP) — A 2-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a train at a New Jersey amusement park over the weekend, authorities said. Sgt. Phillip Curry of New Jersey state police said the accident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township. Police said […]
Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery
Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
Holmdel, NJ homeowner confronted would-be vehicle thief, police say
HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight. According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
State Police ID Passenger, 31, Killed In Fiery South Jersey Crash
A 31-year-old passenger killed when the car she was riding in struck a highway overpass in Gloucester County has been identified, authorities said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The passenger, Shaneira A. McPherson, of Glassboro, sustained fatal injuries, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a...
Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire
A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
ID Sought For Dirt Bike Rider Heading Across Free Bridge From PA To Phillipsburg, Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a dirt bike rider who was heading across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg on Sunday, August 21. The rider, pictured above, was seen traveling across the Free Bridge from Easton into Phillipsburg and turning right onto South Main Street around 5:10 p.m., police said.
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
Dog Attacked By Bear In Morris County Backyard, Police Say
Police have issued a warning to Morris County residents after a dog was attacked by a bear in a local backyard. Officers were called to a home on Scott Street in Butler the day after the Saturday, August 20 attack, police said. A friend of the dog’s owner had apparently...
Morris County police: 3 NJ men arrested for crashing stolen Bentley SUV
Three men have been arrested and charged after crashing a luxury vehicle — worth roughly $200-thousand — that had been stolen a day earlier, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office. Rajohn Robinson, 27, of Newark; Elon Johnson, 18, of East Orange; and Dahmar Robinson, 21, of Jersey...
10-year-old Autistic Boy Missing in Cherry Hill, NJ
UPDATE: Per police, the boy has been located and is safe. Our original report is below. Authorities in Cherry Hill say they are looking for a missing non-verbal Autistic 10-year-old boy. Cherry Hill Police describe the boy as 4' 7" tall and about 70 pounds. He was last seen wearing...
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
N.J. pets in need: Aug. 22, 2022
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center celebrated the transport of its 20,000th dog since 2016 on Aug. 16. A flight carrying Sweetie, a 5-year-old terrier mix from Louisiana, landed at Morristown Airport that day. There was a celebration with Sweetie on arrival plus treats for her and other dogs at the Madison shelter.
Cars crash into buildings in Toms River, Linden NJ
Two cars caused significant damage after running into buildings in Linden and Toms River Thursday. A car headed eastbound on St. Georges Avenue in Linden around 3:35 p.m. crashed into Za's Convenience Store after the driver lost control turning onto Adams Street, according to Linden police. The driver was not...
KEANSBURG: DRIVER OF STOLEN CAR LEADS MULTIPLE POLICE JURISDICTIONS ON CHASE
On 8/22/22 around 1:45AM Keansburg Police notified surrounding police agencies about a vehicle theft that just occurred in their jurisdiction. A short time later, Holmdel officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled and was pursued through Holmdel, Hazlet, Keyport and Middletown. The driver ultimately crashed in Red Bank and ran from the scene. The suspect was located and arrested by Red Bank PD. He was identified as Kenneth Siriboe, age 18 of Keansburg. Siriboe was charged with numerous criminal offenses and was lodged in the Monmouth County Correction Institution.
7 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Burlington County, New Jersey
In total, seven people were injured, and one had to be flown to a hospital.
FRUSTRATION! Water’s Edge in Bensalem, PA Abruptly Closes; Customers Missing Event Deposits
Couples across Bucks County are stressing after a local venue reportedly cashed their wedding and party deposits, but apparently has shut down. It's all happening at the Water's Edge in Bensalem, PA, which apparently abruptly closed this summer. As recently as August 3 the venue posted on Facebook that they were "temporarily closed for maintenance."
New Jersey Man Who Punched Perp Breaking into His Car Charged for Manslaughter
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City man who saw a man breaking into his...
