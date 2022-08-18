Read full article on original website
Related
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY: Plans To Move Forward With Montpelier House
“GRASS ROOTS 1”… This projection is of the home to be located on the corner of 503 Ohio St. in Montpelier, being put up by the Williams County Port Authority as part of their efforts to bring more housing to Williams County. In the words of WCPA clerk, Dawn Fitzcharles, “We are excited to st...
thevillagereporter.com
New Ministry Coming To Williams County For Recovery, Reentry & Restorative Housing
INSPIRATION MINISTRIES … These folks traveled to Bryan, Ohio on August 18, 2022 to be there as a presentation was made for this new ministry coming to Williams County. From left to right are Mark Yeager (Director of Operations for Noble County), Michelle (Director of Women’s Ministry) and Do...
wfft.com
DeKalb County plans to increase vehicle license fees for folks who drive a horse and buggy
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) — Free vehicle license fees may become a thing of the past for people who travel by horse and buggy. The DeKalb County Commissioners plan to increase the license fees for horse-drawn buggies and trailers to $250 a year. If folks own more than one, they...
Times-Bulletin
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Aug. 19-21)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled
LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
Delphos Herald
Delphos Police Reports July 2022
DELPHOS. — The Delphos Police Department received 380 calls for service in the month of July, bringing the total to 2296 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of July and do not include traffic citations, crashes, etc. The police...
bgindependentmedia.org
Once state of the art, BG wind turbines are still struggling to crank out power
As Bowling Green’s aging wind turbines labor to produce power, city officials on Monday discussed buying some wind energy generated in Pennsylvania. Twenty years ago, the city’s four giant wind turbines put Bowling Green on the green energy map. But those turbines are now industry dinosaurs. “They don’t...
Defendants arraigned in Allen County court
LIMA — The following people have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges returned against them by a recent session of the grand jury. Benjamin Hardy, 40, homeless, was arraigned on one count of vandalism to a police cruiser, a fifth-degree felony. A reduction sought by Hardy to his $100,000 bond was denied by Judge Jeffrey Reed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arrest pending after large amount of fentanyl found in Kenton
KENTON — A routine traffic stop late last week in Kenton resulted in the seizure of more than 25 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to a report from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy from that office conducted the traffic stop around 6 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Columbus Street and North Cherry Street in Kenton. The suspected fentanyl was found to be in the possession of the 39-year-old male driver, whose name was not released. He was taken into custody and transported to the Multi-County Correctional Center in Marion.
Sidney Daily News
Walmart hosts celebration for completion of store remodel
Deb Schmitt, left, and Susan Schneider, both holding the scissors, cut the ribbon during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19. Schmitt and Schneider have both worked at Walmart since 1989. Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, chats with Sidney Commissioner...
westbendnews.net
Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club
Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tim Grigsby...
Housing and strategic youth retention in Lima
LIMA — There have been significant changes to the Lima/Allen County region in recent years. With the help of new funding and investors, much of the region’s dream and hope is set to come true. The City of Lima has had many conversations on improving and developing new ways to invest in our city. How does this become possible? How do we make such dreams a reality? How do we retain our youth? One answer is a vision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A homicide investigation has been launched after the body of a man who was reported missing was found in a rural area of Darke County on Saturday. Corey Fleming, age 30, was reported missing by family to the Union City, Ohio Police Department on August 18, 2022, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
St. Marys man jailed on rape charges in Auglaize County
WAPAKONETA — A St. Marys man is being held in the Auglaize County jail on $100,000 bond following his arrest earlier this month on felony charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, sexual battery, abduction and burglary. Timothy Kohlhorst, 56, was arrested Aug. 7. He entered pleas of not guilty...
visitfindlay.com
Maybe it’s Simply Better in Findlay, Ohio
Our eldest, Jimmy, recently attended the first official show choir camp for kids through Findlay City Schools choral department. As a former FFE member and Findlay High School graduate, I could not have been prouder of him. The smiles he kept throwing our way while on stage made it all worthwhile! It also reminded me of why we chose the Findlay area as the place to raise our children. After all, my husband and I could choose to work from anywhere with our jobs, and there are loads of places we love to visit over and over again! But there’s just something about Findlay, Ohio when it comes to raising families.
Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms
LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Diamond Osborne, 22, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of felonious assault. She was ordered to pay restitution to the victim in the case. Keyown Pryor, 28, of Lima,...
13abc.com
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
2 medical helicopters called to crash on I-75 NB in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY — Multiple medical helicopters were called to a crash on Interstate 75 Northbound in Shelby County Monday afternoon. Crews were called to reports to a crash involving one car on I-75 Northbound near state Route 274 just before 8:30 p.m. According to dispatchers with Ohio State Highway...
WANE-TV
Coroner: Motorcyclist in northwest side crash with semi ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist involved in a crash with a semi-tractor trailer rig at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 earlier this month has died. The Allen County Coroner’s office said 55-year-old Bruce Scott Hoppas died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.
Lima News
St. Rita’s reverified as Level 2 trauma center
LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center has been reverified as a level-two trauma center by the Committee on Trauma, the health system announced on Monday. This is St. Rita’s seventh successful recertification and 22nd consecutive year as a verified level-two trauma center.
Comments / 0