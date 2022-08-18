Read full article on original website
Fall back into you￼
The University Recreation Center will host the Fall Back into Fitness Challenge from Aug. 29 through Nov. 18 to help students and other UREC members get back in shape. Participants can use all UREC resources: group exercise classes, personal trainer, indoor track, strength equipment, cardio equipment, pool, intramural sports, etc., to fall back into shape.
A Kid From South Texas Won Second Place In The USA Mullet Championship
A South Texas boy with an "epic" hairstyle couldn't get enough votes to win a national mullet competition over the weekend. Epic Orta of La Joya finished second in the kid's division of the USA Mullet Championships following a week of online voting. A man known for an epic mullet did compliment Orta's style during the competition. David Spade, who portrayed the mullet-wearing lead character in two "Joe Dirt" movies, commented Friday that Orta's mullet was both interesting and nice. The compliments didn't help push the eight-year-old over the top, as he finished about 15 hundred votes behind the winner.
Mission resident wins $1M in lottery scratch ticket
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A resident of Mission has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million. A media release from the Texas Lottery Commission said the prize came from the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40691H, located at 523 W. Main Ave., in Alton. The […]
Without an end in sight￼
Brownsville band hopes to continue performing for years to come. Cannon the Dealers, a Brownsville band that started by playing at parties, just came off its first statewide tour with plans for bigger shows, more original music and hopes for the experience to never end. The band started in 2016...
San Antonio Current
Boy from South Texas moves up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships
With two days left to vote, a boy sporting a mullet from South Texas moved up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships Kids Division Thursday morning, according to the latest rankings. Epic Orta from La Joya in the Rio Grande Valley, one of 25 finalists in the competition,...
Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize
Only one more top prize is left in the Million Dollar Loteria game!
‘Dangerous days’: These will be the hottest Texas counties in 2053, study finds
A withering July gave a preview of the sustained, dangerously hot temperatures that will become increasingly common in Texas over the next three decades, according to a new study.
Cities prepare for potential flooding ahead of storm
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cities across the Valley are preparing for rain and possible flooding. City crews in Edinburg worked throughout the day at the Edinburg Service Center making sandbags and loading them into trunks and truckbeds. “I’m picking up some bags because if we get more rain, we get runoff into our street and […]
Harlingen announces free concert event
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is hosting a free concert in Downtown Harlingen. The event titled “Downtown at Sundown” will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 19. As stated on the city’s Facebook page, the event is free to the public along with a concert, vendors and a […]
McAllen first responders on standby in George West after sustained rain
McAllen firefighters along with other RGV first responders are on standby in George West. George West is anticipating flooding over the weekend after sustained rain. McAllen crews are equipped with a flood water boat to help with any water rescues.
Four hospitalized after driver crashes into Dollar Tree
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people are hospitalized after a driver crashed a car through a Dollar Tree in McAllen. According to McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz, the driver crashed into a Dollar Tree at the 1400 block of North Ware Road. Officials detained the driver and are investigating if the driver was intoxicated at […]
Nursing Program Graduates Ready for Next Chapter
HARLINGEN, Texas – Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program recently celebrated their graduates in two pinning ceremonies held at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. Thirty-two Nursing and 13 Vocational Nursing graduates were honored for their commitment to providing the best patient care. The smiling Nursing graduates walked across the...
Lane closures scheduled for Queen Isabella Causeway
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Department of Transportation has announced a routine inspection of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway. TxDOT’s media release said the inspection will require a temporary lane closure which is set for Aug. 24. To minimize interruptions to traffic flow, TxDOT maintenance crews will first close the outside eastbound lane for […]
Back-to-school traffic tips for pick up, drop off
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the school year beginning, morning traffic is expected to get worse, especially for parents with children to drop off. School police say it is important to remember to drive slow and pay attention to road signs as well as stay away from distractions like cell phones. Law enforcement urges drivers […]
Two killed in a three-way car crash in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A three-vehicle crash that occurred this morning and left two dead is under investigation. Edinburg police responded to the 4000 block of South Interstate 69 at about 5:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers saw a gray Chrysler Crossfire rolled over in the northbound lanes with a woman lying on the roadway next […]
Pallets of hand sanitizer burn at Brownsville warehouse
A warehouse in Brownsville created an unusual kind of fire Friday as crews battled a blaze there. The Brownsville fire and police departments responded to the fire at a warehouse located on the 1300 block of Cheers St. The warehouse was used to store crates of hand sanitizer. “This is...
San Benito police: Juvenile student in custody following threat on Instagram
A San Benito student is in custody after he's accused of making a threat on Instagram, police say. Officers with the San Benito Police Department were contacted Thursday morning by San Benito Consolidated Independent School District police after a student at Berta Cabaza Middle School approached school staff to tell them a student in a group chat threatened to conduct the shooting, according to a news release.
HPD: 14 weapons, 2000 rounds of ammunition seized
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police say they arrested two people for possession of drugs and firearms. According to a news release from the department, the arrest happened Thursday, Aug. 18 on the 500 block of North S. Street while officers were serving a search warrant. During the search police say they found 14 weapons […]
This is Epic: La Joya 8-year-old and his mullet live up to his name
Epic Orta poses at Fortified City Church on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) When it comes to mullets, there are two qualities that come to mind — boldness and confidence. When it comes to Epic Orta, there are two qualities that also come to mind —...
