Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Cheers Market in Flint loses license to sell alcohol after violations
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Cheers Market in Flint no longer can sell alcoholic beverages after police say the business allowed underage kids to buy alcohol illegally. The Flint Police Department petitioned the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to revoke the liquor license for Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. after receiving numerous complaints about illegal sales to minors.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?
It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
Dogs getting sick with parvo-like illness in northern Michigan, dying within 3 days
Similar to canine parvovirus in symptoms, an unidentified illness has been sickening and killing dozens of dogs in Michigan in the past month. It first appeared in Otsego County but has been spreading through northern Michigan. In an article in the Clare County Cleaver, Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks said that the virus is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
Flint's iconic White Horse Tavern listed for sale
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint institution appears headed for a new chapter. The iconic White Horse Tavern is up for sale. The bar and restaurant on Court Street in downtown Flint was founded almost 50 years ago by John Poulos in 1973. His sons own the business now. The...
Parvo-like illness spreading in northern Michigan: Here's what you need to know
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDRAD) and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (MSU VDL) are conducting further tests.
Man drowns while attempting to rescue fiancé’s dog from Northern Michigan river
A Lansing-area man has died after trying to save his fiancé’s dog from a river in Northern Michigan. Alpena Police say the 36-year-old man disappeared into the Thunder Bay River after slipping on rocks during the rescue attempt, and didn’t resurface.
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
Grand Blanc schools increase security for new year
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Grand Blanc mom Jamie Chapman feels more ready this year sending her three kids back to school because of one simple fix: increased security at Grand Blanc schools. Grand Blanc Community Schools will have five armed security guards from Premier Security Solutions, in addition...
abc12.com
New Michigan school bus laws take effect as students head to class
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The upcoming school year will be the second with two new laws in effect governing school buses. Police have an easier time ticketing drivers who pass school buses when they have flashing red lights activated and a stop sign extended from the side. A law allows police to issue tickets based only on video evidence from buses.
UpNorthLive.com
Officials react to Michigan abortion ruling
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Multiple Michigan government officials have issued statements after Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham has granted a preliminary injunction that blocks county prosecutors from enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Prior story: Judge grants injunction blocking Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the...
Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
Gretchen Whitmer tells Dems Michigan’s democracy is at stake
There’s more on the ballot than candidates, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other top Michigan Democrats told party faithful at their nominating convention Sunday, framing the November election as a particularly high-stakes moment for Michigan. Despite the tumult of the prior two years and a shaky economy, Democrats offered a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
wgvunews.org
Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate
Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired...
Redundancy is keeping water flowing in compromised GLWA system
One-third of the Great Lakes Water Authority system is offline with a 10-foot water transmission line break in St. Clair County from over the weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wave, current advisory for beaches in west Michigan
The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids state that dangerous waves and currents are expected Sunday. Officials warn those attending beaches between St. Joesph and Manistee to be on high alert as waves could possibly be over four feet. This warning is considered to be in the red zone, and...
Comments / 2