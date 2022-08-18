ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc12.com

Cheers Market in Flint loses license to sell alcohol after violations

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Cheers Market in Flint no longer can sell alcoholic beverages after police say the business allowed underage kids to buy alcohol illegally. The Flint Police Department petitioned the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to revoke the liquor license for Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. after receiving numerous complaints about illegal sales to minors.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?

It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Industry
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Flint, MI
Industry
Local
Michigan Government
Flint, MI
Business
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Government
abc12.com

Flint's iconic White Horse Tavern listed for sale

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint institution appears headed for a new chapter. The iconic White Horse Tavern is up for sale. The bar and restaurant on Court Street in downtown Flint was founded almost 50 years ago by John Poulos in 1973. His sons own the business now. The...
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Lakes#Waste Water#Flint River#Lockhart Chemical Co#Lockhart Chemical Company
abc12.com

Grand Blanc schools increase security for new year

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Grand Blanc mom Jamie Chapman feels more ready this year sending her three kids back to school because of one simple fix: increased security at Grand Blanc schools. Grand Blanc Community Schools will have five armed security guards from Premier Security Solutions, in addition...
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

New Michigan school bus laws take effect as students head to class

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The upcoming school year will be the second with two new laws in effect governing school buses. Police have an easier time ticketing drivers who pass school buses when they have flashing red lights activated and a stop sign extended from the side. A law allows police to issue tickets based only on video evidence from buses.
UpNorthLive.com

Officials react to Michigan abortion ruling

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Multiple Michigan government officials have issued statements after Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham has granted a preliminary injunction that blocks county prosecutors from enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Prior story: Judge grants injunction blocking Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the...
WOOD TV8

Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WILX-TV

Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
wgvunews.org

Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate

Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wave, current advisory for beaches in west Michigan

The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids state that dangerous waves and currents are expected Sunday. Officials warn those attending beaches between St. Joesph and Manistee to be on high alert as waves could possibly be over four feet. This warning is considered to be in the red zone, and...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy