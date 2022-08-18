Although the total project cost is unknown, the City of Charlotte has named its price for designing a new Uptown (and possibly below-ground) bus hub: $18 million. Sometime in the next 45 days, city council will discuss where the main bus station is rebuilt and whether it’s underground, as has been proposed, a city spokesperson […] The post Designing Charlotte’s future bus hub will cost $18M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO