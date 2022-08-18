ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

Designing Charlotte’s future bus hub will cost $18M

Although the total project cost is unknown, the City of Charlotte has named its price for designing a new Uptown (and possibly below-ground) bus hub: $18 million. Sometime in the next 45 days, city council will discuss where the main bus station is rebuilt and whether it’s underground, as has been proposed, a city spokesperson […] The post Designing Charlotte’s future bus hub will cost $18M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Owner of Regal Cinemas chain said to be nearing bankruptcy

CHARLOTTE — A movie-theater operator with dozens of locations across the Carolinas is said to be headed for bankruptcy as it continues to struggle with low attendance in the wake of the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal reported that Cineworld Group, which owns the Regal Cinemas chain, is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Company#Electric Power#Business Industry#Linus Business#Korean#Huntersville Ev#Atom Power#Head Of#Green Investment
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: How to Avoid Hiring Shady Contractors

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Shady contractors can put your home improvement project in jeopardy. One woman’s house caught fire and she hired a contractor for $125,000 to build it back. She handed over the cash, but the contractor never showed up to do the work. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese explains how you can keep that from happening to you.
CHARLOTTE, NC
smithmountainlake.com

SML featured on episode of Deep Water Salvage

Smith Mountain Lake was recently showcased in a episode of Deep Water Salvage on The Weather Channel. On the show’s season finale on Aug. 7, a diving crew worked to raise a 28-foot cabin cruiser that sunk while docked near channel marker R22. The show featured a dive team...
WCNC

NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31

RALEIGH, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported the second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Statesville hospital shuttering emergency room services

STATESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The emergency department at a Statesville hospital is set to close this week, administrators from the hospital confirmed. Statesville Regional Medical Center will permanently close the wing on Wednesday as part of a transition to a specialty hospital offering inpatient behavioral health services, Network Directors Leigh Whitfield said in […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte City Council passes new rules on development

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council voted 6-4 to pass the Unified Development Ordinance. It will go into effect on June 1, 2023. The city spent months drafting the UDO as part of the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan. The sweeping policy change is a massive overwrite of Charlotte’s...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
Stanly News & Press

U.S. Marshals capture murder suspect in Albemarle

Monroe Police Department has reported the arrest of a murder suspect. On Aug. 17, the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force located the last juvenile believed to be involved in the murder of Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter on July 31. U.S. Marshals found the juvenile hiding in a residence in Albemarle,...
ALBEMARLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy