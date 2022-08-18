ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logue struggles, A's fall to Rangers in finale

ARLINGTON, Texas — Nathaniel Lowe hit a three-run home run, Jonah Heim drove in two runs against his former team and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 10-3 on Thursday.

Rangers' right-hander Dane Dunning (3-6) earned his second consecutive win after going three months without a victory.

Lowe blasted a 2-1 curveball into the right-field seats in the fifth inning, one inning after taking a pitch to his upper back. He has 17 homers this season, one short of the career high he set last year.

Adolis Garcia hit a single leading off the second inning to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games. It's the longest active streak in the majors and Texas' longest since Elvis Andrus' 19-game streak in 2018. Heim's triple brought Garcia home.

Dunning (3-6) allowed two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Before his Aug. 6 win over the Chicago White Sox, he set a franchise record by going 15 starts without a win.

A day after Mark Mathias made his Rangers debut, he hit a solo home run in the second inning in his first start. He was acquired from Milwaukee on Aug. 1 for reliever Matt Bush.

Oakland's rookie lefthander Zach Logue (3-7) allowed seven runs in 4 1/3 innings, and gave up six hits, including both homers.

Sheldon Neuse, recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, hit a two-run homer in the fourth for the Athletics' first two runs.

The Rangers earned a split of the four-game series and won its first season series against the A's since 2016, their most recent winning season.

SHORT HOPS

Athletics C Shea Langeliers, who was promoted Tuesday from Las Vegas, played his first game in the field following two games at DH. Langeliers threw out Marcus Semien trying to steal second in the first inning. … Rangers LHP Matt Moore returned after going on the paternity list on Sunday and pitched a scoreless eighth with two strikeouts, … Texas optioned LHP John King to Triple-A Round Rock.

TRADING PLACES

Heim was acquired in February 2021 in the trade that included veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus, who was released by Oakland on Wednesday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: An MRI showed OF Ramon Laureano, who was removed from Sunday's game, has a Grade 1 left oblique strain. Manager Mark Kotsay said the next step will be working on pain tolerance.

Rangers: RHP Dennis Santana (ankle sprain) was sent to Round Rock to start a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Cole Irvin (6-10, 3.13 ERA) will open a three-game home series on Friday night against Seattle LHP Marco Gonzales (7-12, 4.18). Irvin is 0-3 this month and 0-5 in his career against the Mariners.

Rangers: LHP Martin Perez (9-3, 2.79) will face Minnesota RHP Dylan Bundy (6-5, 4.76) on Friday night as Texas begins a six-game road trip.

