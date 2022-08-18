ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 1

Related
FASHION Magazine |

Where Do We Draw the Line Between Clothing and Costume?

Surrealism is staging a fashionable comeback. One evening in April, I was deep in a rabbit hole of browsing the Ssense website when I happened onto something so bizarre that it made me question whether or not I was still in possession of a sound mind. The item in question was a pair of sickly-green knee-high boots; each boot had not a square or almond toe but four splayed digits, resembling an alien foot. They were less “footwear” than “partially sentient creature that appears to have wriggled out of Shrek’s swamp.” As I attempted to determine what type of customer might purchase these $1,650 boots, all my molten brain could scrounge together was “slime fetishist” or “costume designer outfitting a community theatre production of Flubber.” (I later found an image of Tessa Thompson wearing a version of them in black with a metallic-gold shredded mini-dress at a 2021 Met Gala after-party, but even her insouciance couldn’t convince me of the appeal.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
FASHION Magazine |

Zellers is Coming Back + More Fashion News

Including a special 80th birthday collection for one eccentric designer. The rumours are true; Zellers is returning to Canada. The beloved destination for family shopping trips, quick pick-ups and Hilary Duff–inspired finds closed most of its locations a decade ago, but it’s still one of the few Canadian retailers to spark nostalgia across the generations. In this 2023 reboot, shop-in-shops are slated to open in select Hudson’s Bay locations across the nation. Plus, the brand will launch an eCommerce site for the first time ever. Big thanks to all those Zellers fan accounts and #bringbackzellers hashtags for working their magic.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colleen Atwood
Person
Tim Burton
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Catherine Zeta Jones
Person
Steve Madden
Person
Marine Serre

Comments / 0

Community Policy