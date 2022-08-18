ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New students offer commitment to Elon’s core values at Call to Honor ceremony

Honesty, integrity, responsibility and respect. Those are the four pillars of Elon University’s Honor Code, and on Monday, Aug. 22, over 1,700 first-year students and 100 transfers affirmed their commitment to that code at the 17th annual Call to Honor ceremony. “I know it may sound like rules …...
Activating a growth mindset: Elon first-year students participate in inaugural entrepreneurship summer experience

When the Division of Student Life approached Alyssa Martina, director of the Doherty Center and lecturer, to create a summer entrepreneurial program for incoming first-year students, the growth mindset immediately came to mind. “A growth mindset is really where you look at what’s possible,” said Martina. “We at the entrepreneurship...
Elon family endows scholarship honoring Exercise Science Professor Joyce Davis

A new endowment by a gift from Gregory and Shelley Bausch P’16 and P’18 of Arizona will ensure exercise science majors have access to the Elon Experiences in internships and undergraduate research. The Joyce Davis Endowment for Exercise Science was established to recognize the life-changing mentorship Professor of...
Elon’s New Student Convocation to be held TODAY Under the Oaks as scheduled

University officials have been monitoring the weather forecasts for several days and have determined that New Student Convocation can be held Under the Oaks at 9 a.m. this morning as previously scheduled. The university had been prepared to implement its rain plan to shift New Student Convocation indoors along with...
