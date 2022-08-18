ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US News and World Report

Gunmen in Nigeria Kidnap Four Catholic Nuns on Highway

LAGOS (Reuters) - Gunmen abducted four Catholic nuns on a highway in Nigeria's oil-producing Imo state in the southeast, a local convent said on Monday, in the latest sign of widespread insecurity making road travel unsafe. Armed gangs have been kidnapping people, including priests, for ransom from villages and on...
US News and World Report

Pakistan Court to Weigh Contempt Action Against Former PM Khan

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - A court in Pakistan will consider taking action on Tuesday against former prime minister Imran Khan on grounds of contempt, following a weekend speech in which he threatened police officers and a judicial magistrate, officials said. The issue could be a threat for Khan, who has...
US News and World Report

Swedish Police Say They Disarmed Explosives Found in Stockholm Park

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Stockholm police destroyed a bag containing explosives that was found in a park in the Swedish capital late on Sunday night and are investigating further, they said on Monday. The incident took place less than three weeks before a Sept. 11 general election in which crime is set...
US News and World Report

Pakistan PM Visits Qatar Seeking Trade and Investment

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif travelled to Qatar on Tuesday in the hope of generating trade and investment for his cash-strapped country, his office and aides said. "I will highlight the exciting investment opportunities in Pakistan's various sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial and infrastructure...
US News and World Report

Passage on Fertility to Be Removed From Polish Textbook

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The publisher of a new textbook in Poland says it is removing a passage on human fertility that many interpreted as being about in vitro fertilization and which caused widespread offense. The publishing house, Bialy Kruk, said Monday that that it disagreed with the criticism...
The Independent

Record 1,295 migrants cross English Channel on small boats in a day

The number of migrants reaching Britain on small boats has hit a new record of 1,295 in a single day.They crossed the English Channel in a total of 27 boats on Monday, the Ministry of Defence said.Numbers have continued to rise despite the Royal Navy being handed “primacy” for the response at sea, the announcement of the Rwanda deal and unfulfilled threats to force boats back into French waters.The Home Office has pursued a policy of “deterrents” aiming to reduce crossings, with Priti Patel pledging that she would make the route “unviable” in August 2020.But numbers have continued to...
US News and World Report

Mexican Journalist Killed as Media Death Toll Jumps

ACAPULCO, Mexico (Reuters) - A Mexican journalist was shot to death in his car Monday in the Pacific coastal state of Guerrero, authorities said, amid the bloodiest year on record for Mexican media workers. Columnist Fredid "Fredy" Roman was ambushed Monday afternoon in the city of Chilpancingo by armed attackers...
The Associated Press

Danish adoptees call for S. Korea to probe adoption issues

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Dozens of South Koreans adopted by Danish parents decades ago have formally demanded the South Korean government investigate their adoptions, which they say were marred by widespread practices that falsified or obscured children’s origins. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Seoul has up to four months to decide whether to accept the application collectively filed Tuesday by the 53 adoptees. If it does, that could possibly trigger the most far-reaching inquiry into foreign adoptions in the country, which has never fully reconciled the child export frenzy engineered by past military governments that ruled from the 1960s to ’80s. The application cites a broad range of grievances emphasizing how scores of children were carelessly or unnecessarily removed from their families amid loose government monitoring and a lack of due diligence. Perhaps more crucially, the country’s special laws aimed at promoting adoptions practically allowed profit-driven agencies to manipulate records and bypass proper child relinquishment.
US News and World Report

U.S. Judge Questions Idaho Abortion Ban Challenged by Biden Administration

(Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday signaled he was open to the U.S. Department of Justice's effort to block a near-total ban on abortions in Idaho from being enforced in emergencies, saying it could prevent care to pregnant women whose lives are in danger. The case is President Joe Biden's...
US News and World Report

Mexico President Sidesteps Calls to Probe Predecessor Over Missing Students

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday deflected calls to investigate his predecessor over the 2014 disappearance of 43 student teachers, after officials arrested a top official in the prior administration over the crime. Mexican officials on Friday arrested Jesus Murillo, the former attorney general of...
