Ken T
4d ago
Cry me a river. If only the judges were as "upset" with the hundreds of other garbage plea deals made each and every day. They are only upset, because it is "one of their own", a fellow judge. Every single day, regular citizens are put at risk because of ridiculous plea deals every bit as serious as this one. Is it wrong in this case? Yes. Is it also wrong every other day? Yes. Your outrage rings hollow.
Man accused of killing Flint mother of 3 has prelim delayed
FLINT, MI – A man accused of killing a mother of three in a May 2021 shooting remains jailed without bond. Kenyatta Lee Walters Jr., 33, was scheduled to appear before Genesee District Court Judge Vikki Bayeh Haley Monday, Aug. 22, for a preliminary examination on single counts of first-degree premeditated murder, discharging a firearm at a building causing death, possession of a firearm by a felon, possessing of ammunition as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
WNEM
Flint Police address video of woman’s arrest
FLINT, Mich. – The Flint Police Department is addressing a video circulating on social media that some believe shows officers being too aggressive when arresting a woman. A viewer sent in the video to WNEM TV5 over the weekend, however, the incident happened last month, according to police. The...
Green agrees to resign from Flint school board after alleged assault of colleague
FLINT, MI -- Danielle Green, the former Flint Board of Education President that allegedly assaulted another board member, will resign from her seat as a condition of a plea agreement with the City of Flint. Green, who must submit her resignation effective Friday, Aug. 26, appeared in Genesee District Court...
Shiawassee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests storage unit thief
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man wanted for burglarizing storage units.
Former Burton cop pays back over $3,000 to city as part of plea
FLINT, MI – A former K-9 officer with the Burton Police Department paid more than $3,000 in restitution to the city after previously pleading guilty to embezzling during his time as an officer. Wayne Anthony Newman, 37, who previously pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement as an agent...
Video shows suspected predatory behavior from former school admin charged with CSC, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Three years prior to being arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct, video at a Burton Goodwill store captured Eugene Steven Pratt acting suspiciously. The video, part of which was shown during a Friday, Aug. 19, news conference at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, shows Pratt staring at a young male shopper before following him to a changing room.
Shiawassee County settles lawsuit between sheriff, former sergeant
CORUNNA, MI – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole by a former sheriff’s sergeant fired in October 2019. The county has paid Kathy McGuckin $150,000 through its insurance agency, settling a whistleblower lawsuit that was filed in November 2019 claiming she was fired after blowing the whistle on alleged improper use of the Law Enforcement Information Network, or LEIN.
Sting operation nets human trafficking arrests in Huron Co.
A sting operation in Huron County led to the arrest of two men for human trafficking charges on Wednesday.
abc12.com
Cheers Market in Flint loses license to sell alcohol after violations
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Cheers Market in Flint no longer can sell alcoholic beverages after police say the business allowed underage kids to buy alcohol illegally. The Flint Police Department petitioned the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to revoke the liquor license for Cheers Market at 2809 W. Court St. after receiving numerous complaints about illegal sales to minors.
1 arrested after drag race became police chase at speeds up to 150 mph in Genesee County
A 23-year-old man was taken into police custody Wednesday evening after leading cops on a dangerous high speed chase through Flint, authorities said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies repeatedly punching 48-year-old woman during arrest
PONTIAC, Mich. – A Pontiac family is considering legal action against the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office after a rough arrest was caught on camera. The video shows officers repeatedly punching a 48-year-old woman in front of her home as officers tried to arrest her during what appeared to be a mental health crisis.
WNEM
Investigators look for answers after injured dog found abandoned
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control is asking for information after an injured dog was found abandoned early Saturday morning. An officer responded to scene on West Genesee Avenue near Bay Road. Investigators said the pup is extremely emaciated and matted with signs of neglect for...
WNEM
Sheriff: Caro man dies in two vehicle crash
WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The Huron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man and injured another. Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of Caseville Road and Stein Road in Windsor Township on August 19 around 7:32 p.m. Investigators said that a...
Judge sides with Flint City Council, says it had right to remove Mays as president
FLINT, MI -- The City Council had the right to remove 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays as its president when it took the action four months ago, a Genesee Circuit Court judge has ruled. Judge Celeste D. Bell granted the council’s motion for summary disposition of a lawsuit filed by...
abc12.com
Grand Blanc schools increase security for new year
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) – Grand Blanc mom Jamie Chapman feels more ready this year sending her three kids back to school because of one simple fix: increased security at Grand Blanc schools. Grand Blanc Community Schools will have five armed security guards from Premier Security Solutions, in addition...
abc12.com
Flint's iconic White Horse Tavern listed for sale
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint institution appears headed for a new chapter. The iconic White Horse Tavern is up for sale. The bar and restaurant on Court Street in downtown Flint was founded almost 50 years ago by John Poulos in 1973. His sons own the business now. The...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, August 20
The Back to the Bricks opening ceremony featured grand marshal Dalton Christie. The Burton police officer was wounded in the line of duty last year. Meanwhile, Buicks on the Bricks converged outside of Factory One. This year featured turbo Buicks and the evolution of the engine. Women classic car enthusiasts...
kisswtlz.com
Fire Destroys Barn in Gladwin County
Bay County ‘s Mt. Forest Township Fire Department was dispatched to help combat a barn fire in Gladwin County just after 9:10 Thursday night. The barn was burning in the area of Neuman and Klender roads. A few minutes later, Bay County ‘s Gibson & Garfield Township Fire units were dispatched for tankers and manpower. The Bay County departments were able to clear from the barn fire in Gladwin County a little after 10:30 pm.
Parents Sue Michigan School Over ‘Birthday Spanking’ by Custodian
The parents of an 8-year-old Michigan girl have filed a federal lawsuit against their daughter’s school over a disturbing incident in which a custodian gave her a “birthday spanking.” The complaint against Saginaw Township Community Schools alleges that administrators did not take seriously their complaints about the female employee who followed the girl into the restroom, spanked her eight times and pinched her buttocks. “They’re supposed to be reporting to the authorities the minute they hear of something like that happening,” attorney Victor J. Mastromarco Jr. told MLive. “They completely failed in doing that. Instead, they’re more interested in retaining this person and basically sweeping it under the rug. They know better. They are mandatory reporters. They did nothing.”Read it at MLive
Shooting closes eastbound I-69 in Burton
BURTON, MI – Police closed eastbound I-69 at Center Road to investigate a shooting between two vehicles, with one injury. Burton Police Chief Brian Ross said there was a shooting on eastbound I-69, west of Belsay Road, about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The victim was driven to an...
