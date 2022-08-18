The parents of an 8-year-old Michigan girl have filed a federal lawsuit against their daughter’s school over a disturbing incident in which a custodian gave her a “birthday spanking.” The complaint against Saginaw Township Community Schools alleges that administrators did not take seriously their complaints about the female employee who followed the girl into the restroom, spanked her eight times and pinched her buttocks. “They’re supposed to be reporting to the authorities the minute they hear of something like that happening,” attorney Victor J. Mastromarco Jr. told MLive. “They completely failed in doing that. Instead, they’re more interested in retaining this person and basically sweeping it under the rug. They know better. They are mandatory reporters. They did nothing.”Read it at MLive

