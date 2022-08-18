Talks begin on paying for 'crucial' multi-million dollar waterline replacement

Replacing a nine-mile, 82-year-old waterline between a Toledo pump station at Reno Beach and Collins Park Water Treatment Plant — crucial for avoiding a major service disruption — would cost more than $173 million, engineers said Thursday.

An explanation was given about an earlier ballpark figure of $100 million. That number was passed along to public officials recently because some of them wanted the Toledo Regional Water Commission to know how much of the job could be completed if the group stuck to its budget to avoid raising water rates again.

The regional board has $100 million budgeted for a different type of capital improvement. That is the construction of a reservoir large enough to provide 15 days of backup water in the event of another algae-driven water crisis or another emergency. The board also is considering whether to divert that money to the waterline-replacement project.

No decision was made. Instead, the board formed a new sub-committee to report back with a recommendation.

Engineers told the full commission at its meeting Thursday that the 78-inch pipeline’s two worst portions, the east and west sections, could be replaced for about $104 million if that’s what the regional body chooses to do.

Replacement of the less-problematic center section could be deferred for an unknown number of years, engineers said.

“We think a 100-year service life is reasonable for this new pipeline,” Jones & Henry Engineers president Brad Lowery told the commission.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz did not attend the meeting. But he and other city officials were recently warned by Jones & Henry engineers and subcontractors that a “catastrophic failure” appears inevitable in the next five years if nothing is done. They passed that information along to other mayors and public officials throughout the newly formed water-management district.

The regional body had its first look at six options in the 67-page draft report. They were presented by engineers at the meeting, which was attended by more than 25 people and observed by several more via Zoom. The meeting was inside Perrysburg Fire Station 39 along Fort Meigs Road.

The pipeline in question is made of steel and runs parallel to a smaller, 60-inch pipeline made of concrete and installed in 1956.

Steel used to make that larger and older waterline is still in great shape, said J. Warren Green, vice president and chief engineer of Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, Inc., of Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.

The problem is that the individual sections were never welded together, he said.

Rather, they were clamped together and held in place with couplings, probably because of a lack of welders available in 1940 as the United States was gearing up for its eventual entry into World War II, Mr. Green said.

“I have worked on pipe from this era,” he said. “Pipe from this era has really good steel. Think of what we were doing then. The reason you probably have couplings is because you probably didn't have welders. They were probably welding ships.”

Along the nine-mile route are 1,189 couplings, each connecting sections of pipeline about 40 feet apart. The couplings and the hardware holding them in place are corroding, the two engineers said.

“In some cases, the only thing holding water in is cement mortar lining,” Mr. Green said.

Construction of a new pipeline will likely take two to three years given supply chain issues, he said.

“Pipe is easy to get, but sometimes getting valves for actuators is difficult,” Mr. Green said.

Mr. Lowery pointed to some small leaks and compromised parts of the pipeline found during the engineering evaluation.

“These kinds of things are going to become more frequent,” he said.

City of Toledo Public Utilities Director Ed Moore said he’d like the regional commission to think about repairing the pipeline in place and installing a new line so that there are three lines instead of two.

The 60-inch line has about 30 years of service remaining, said Andy McClure, Collins Park Water Treatment Plant administrator.

“We have had discussions internally about a third pipe,” Mr. Moore said. “But it's going to come down to what us, as a region, can afford. I think it's wise for us to consider having a third pipe just for redundancy...At the end of the day, my mind is telling me we should have some redundancy.”

The waterline in question is not connected to Toledo’s water intake, which is three miles offshore in western Lake Erie’s Maumee Bay. Those sending water to the shoreline from that structure appear fine, Mr. McClure has said.

The regional water commission’s upcoming decision on how to proceed will be its first major action since being created in 2019. Under the new arrangement, each of the suburbs buying water from Toledo has a vote and some decision-making authority in future plant operations.

As part of the post-2014 water crisis aftermath and subsequent regional water commission negotiations, a plan was developed to build a multimillion-dollar reservoir capable of holding up to 15 days of backup water if another emergency occurred.

Diverting money away from that project to help install at least two-thirds of a new pipeline is expected to result in a seven-year delay in reservoir construction — completing it in 2036 instead of 2029, city officials said last week.