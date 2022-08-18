ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Talks begin on paying for 'crucial' multi-million dollar waterline replacement

By By Tom Henry / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aP0rb_0hMdRzOX00

Replacing a nine-mile, 82-year-old waterline between a Toledo pump station at Reno Beach and Collins Park Water Treatment Plant — crucial for avoiding a major service disruption — would cost more than $173 million, engineers said Thursday.

An explanation was given about an earlier ballpark figure of $100 million. That number was passed along to public officials recently because some of them wanted the Toledo Regional Water Commission to know how much of the job could be completed if the group stuck to its budget to avoid raising water rates again.

The regional board has $100 million budgeted for a different type of capital improvement. That is the construction of a reservoir large enough to provide 15 days of backup water in the event of another algae-driven water crisis or another emergency. The board also is considering whether to divert that money to the waterline-replacement project.

No decision was made. Instead, the board formed a new sub-committee to report back with a recommendation.

Engineers told the full commission at its meeting Thursday that the 78-inch pipeline’s two worst portions, the east and west sections, could be replaced for about $104 million if that’s what the regional body chooses to do.

Replacement of the less-problematic center section could be deferred for an unknown number of years, engineers said.

“We think a 100-year service life is reasonable for this new pipeline,” Jones & Henry Engineers president Brad Lowery told the commission.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz did not attend the meeting. But he and other city officials were recently warned by Jones & Henry engineers and subcontractors that a “catastrophic failure” appears inevitable in the next five years if nothing is done. They passed that information along to other mayors and public officials throughout the newly formed water-management district.

The regional body had its first look at six options in the 67-page draft report. They were presented by engineers at the meeting, which was attended by more than 25 people and observed by several more via Zoom. The meeting was inside Perrysburg Fire Station 39 along Fort Meigs Road.

The pipeline in question is made of steel and runs parallel to a smaller, 60-inch pipeline made of concrete and installed in 1956.

Steel used to make that larger and older waterline is still in great shape, said J. Warren Green, vice president and chief engineer of Lockwood, Andrews & Newman, Inc., of Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.

The problem is that the individual sections were never welded together, he said.

Rather, they were clamped together and held in place with couplings, probably because of a lack of welders available in 1940 as the United States was gearing up for its eventual entry into World War II, Mr. Green said.

“I have worked on pipe from this era,” he said. “Pipe from this era has really good steel. Think of what we were doing then. The reason you probably have couplings is because you probably didn't have welders. They were probably welding ships.”

Along the nine-mile route are 1,189 couplings, each connecting sections of pipeline about 40 feet apart. The couplings and the hardware holding them in place are corroding, the two engineers said.

“In some cases, the only thing holding water in is cement mortar lining,” Mr. Green said.

Construction of a new pipeline will likely take two to three years given supply chain issues, he said.

“Pipe is easy to get, but sometimes getting valves for actuators is difficult,” Mr. Green said.

Mr. Lowery pointed to some small leaks and compromised parts of the pipeline found during the engineering evaluation.

“These kinds of things are going to become more frequent,” he said.

City of Toledo Public Utilities Director Ed Moore said he’d like the regional commission to think about repairing the pipeline in place and installing a new line so that there are three lines instead of two.

The 60-inch line has about 30 years of service remaining, said Andy McClure, Collins Park Water Treatment Plant administrator.

“We have had discussions internally about a third pipe,” Mr. Moore said. “But it's going to come down to what us, as a region, can afford. I think it's wise for us to consider having a third pipe just for redundancy...At the end of the day, my mind is telling me we should have some redundancy.”

The waterline in question is not connected to Toledo’s water intake, which is three miles offshore in western Lake Erie’s Maumee Bay. Those sending water to the shoreline from that structure appear fine, Mr. McClure has said.

The regional water commission’s upcoming decision on how to proceed will be its first major action since being created in 2019. Under the new arrangement, each of the suburbs buying water from Toledo has a vote and some decision-making authority in future plant operations.

As part of the post-2014 water crisis aftermath and subsequent regional water commission negotiations, a plan was developed to build a multimillion-dollar reservoir capable of holding up to 15 days of backup water if another emergency occurred.

Diverting money away from that project to help install at least two-thirds of a new pipeline is expected to result in a seven-year delay in reservoir construction — completing it in 2036 instead of 2029, city officials said last week.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
NORTHWOOD, OH
WTOL 11

Nebraska Avenue I-75 overpass in central Toledo to reopen Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two years ago, the overpass connecting South Erie Street to Collingwood Boulevard was in dire need of an upgrade due to serious deterioration, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Construction crews are now applying the finishing touches and will reopen it on Monday afternoon. While...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
Mike White

Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas Prices

Ohio Fifth District United States Representative Bob Latta (R) said Wednesday that Americans are paying higher prices for gas for their cars and heating their homes because of “costly and burdensome regulations.” According to his official website, Latta made the remarks at a roundtable meeting in Oregon, Ohio with representatives from the gas industry and the local economic community.
OREGON, OH
WTOL 11

Heavy afternoon rain floods underpasses in Fostoria on Sunday

FOSTORIA, Ohio — Fostoria experienced flooded underpasses throughout the city on Sunday afternoon after heavy rain fell on the area. The Fostoria Police Division posted a warning on social media about the flooding telling people to be patient and to avoid all the underpasses saying that drivers would not be able to get through.
FOSTORIA, OH
toledocitypaper.com

TARTA rolls out dynamic new fare system

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) is a vital resource in the Toledo area for transportation to jobs, education and healthcare. TARTA has been transporting Toledoans in and around town for just over 50 years. With 32 local bus routes and approximately 3.5 million passengers each year, TARTA is a trusted and reliable source of mobility and independence in the Toledo community.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterline#Water Supply#Water Intake#Reservoir#Urban Construction
WTOL 11

Blue and white forever: a history of Toledo's city flag

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the proposed flag design that aired on Aug. 16, 2022. When Jacob Parr announced his proposal to redesign Toledo's city flag on Aug. 9, he was building upon a northwest Ohio vexillological history dating back to 1909, when Toledo adopted its first flag.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Metroparks Meetup: New trail, new bridge, new spot at Swan Creek

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s common for Metroparks Toledo to add new trails. This time, the newest addition is a trail that takes you high up into the tree canopy at Swan Creek Metropark. It’s named the Connector Trail. Scott Carpenter, Director of Public Relations for Metroparks Toledo,...
TOLEDO, OH
The Associated Press

Horton Hauls Junk Toledo Offers a Wide Range of Junk Removal Services in Ohio

Toledo, OH - ( NewMediaWire ) - August 18, 2022 - Like in other states, the city and municipalities in Ohio have numerous restrictions on what junk they can pick and what they cannot take. Donation centers are also highly selective on stuff homeowners may want to donate. To ease the process, Horton Hauls Junk Toledo offers stress-free junk removal and hauling services, assisting clients in retaking their space without renting more space to keep their belongings. The company provides free onsite estimates, convenient and secure payment options, and a guarantee of responsible disposal.
TOLEDO, OH
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

St. V’s Toledo, OH USA

Was leaving the hospital and and saw it hanging in a tree. It made my day, because my mom was not doing well in the hospital from a broken hip.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Lima News

Putnam County economic developments highlighted

OTTAWA — Recent private sector achievements were touted Thursday as representatives of local businesses and governments gathered for the Putnam County Community Improvement Corporation’s annual State of the Vision meeting. Director Amy Sealts reported figures for projects that the Putnam County CIC had a role in facilitating over...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Ordinance sets rules for electric scooter rentals in BG

Bowling Green City Council set rules Monday evening for electric scooters and other “micro-mobility” vehicles operating in the city. The goals of the legislation are to promote micro-mobility options in the community, while making sure they operate safely and don’t overpopulate the roadways. The ordinance covers bicycles, electric bicycles, scooters and electric scooters distributed by companies throughout the city to be rented per trip.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured

MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

Person shot in south Toledo Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot at a gas station in south Toledo on Saturday night. Police were called to the scene around 10:15 p.m. Police on the scene say the shooting happened in front of the Gas and Express Mart gas station on Western Avenue and Hawley Street. Parts of Western were blocked off as police investigated.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County

BAY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road Friday around 7:45 a.m. John Kuzma,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Divers recover body of man, 79, who fell into River Raisin

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Divers in Monroe recovered the body of a man who was reported missing after he fell into the River Raisin, Monroe Police said Saturday. Neill Odenwald, 79, of Monroe County, was reported missing in the area of the Riverfront Marina Friday around 3:45 p.m. Crews halted their search at around 10 p.m. and resumed their efforts Saturday morning.
MONROE, MI
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy