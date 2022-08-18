ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Car crashes into pole on 422 in Amity, driver flees

AMITY TWP., Pa. — A crash knocked out traffic lights in part of Berks County for several hours overnight. A car hit a light pole around midnight Monday on Route 422 at Limekiln Pike in Amity Township, according to Asst. Chief Rodney Wagner, Monarch Fire Company. The driver then...
