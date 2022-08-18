ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Axios

Podcast delves into Texas storm and blackouts

Some of the best reporting on the catastrophic 2021 Texas blackouts has been on KUT, Austin's NPR station. Driving the news: "The Disconnect: Power, Politics and the Texas Blackout" podcast kicked off a second season by dropping two new episodes this month. The latest episode follows the money in the...
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

