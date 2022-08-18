Read full article on original website
8 Things To Do At The 2022 CNE In Toronto That You Definitely Won't Want To Miss
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. The CNE is finally back this year and all of the magic of the end-of-summer fair has returned to the city of Toronto.
Locals Are Sharing How To See The Northern Lights In BC & It's Worth The Drive
This weekend the northern lights in Canada were shining, and people in B.C. are no strangers to the incredible force of nature. The geomagnetic storm activity that strengthened the aurora borealis had locals in a. sharing all of the best spots to go and view them. From small towns in...
6 Of The Best Italian Restaurants In Vancouver, According To A Top Chef
If you've been craving a good pasta or pizza you'll be glad to hear that a top chef has shared all the best Italian restaurants in Vancouver to go for it. Behshad Zolnasr's passion for food started at a very young age while watching cooking shows with his grandmother and it sparked inspiration which lead to an impressive culinary career.
This Garden In Ontario Is Full Of 'Screaming Heads' & It's Like Being In Halloween Town
You don't need to wait until October to have a truly spooky day trip in Ontario. The Screaming Heads garden near Muskoka is full of giant eerie sculptures that look like creatures trying to escape the underworld and it's open all year. You can immerse yourself in a world that...
A Parisian-Style Café Just Opened Near Toronto & You Can Sip Like It’s Springtime In France
It feels like springtime year-round at this dreamy café that just opened near Toronto. The new venue is tucked away inside a flower shop, so you can breathe in a floral aroma while enjoying some treats. Blossom Moments is a flower shop located in Hillcrest Mall in Richmond Hill....
Cobie Smulders From 'How I Met Your Mother' Visited This Restaurant In Vancouver & Loved It
Cobie Smulders, who played the iconic Robin Scherbatsky on the How I Met Your Mother series for nine seasons, just recently made a social media post shouting out a very tasty-looking restaurant in Vancouver. The Canadian actress made a post on her Instagram story on Aug 20, thanking The Mackenzie...
This Is What's Happening With Toronto's Ferry Service To The Island After The Dock Crash
If you're planning on going to the Toronto islands one last time before summer ends, you may want to plan ahead because the ferry service is running on a tighter schedule. In an emailed statement to Narcity, the City of Toronto's Parks, Forestry and Recreation (PFR) division confirmed that the ferry service between Jack Layton Ferry Terminal and Toronto Island will be operating at reduced capacity following the crash over the weekend.
This Oktoberfest Event Near Toronto Is The Largest In Canada & It's Like A Trip To Munich
If a trip to Germany is on your bucket list but you can't make it over the ocean, this massive Oktoberfest event in Ontario can satisfy that itch. Bingemans Oktoberfest is a celebration over three weekends full of craft beer, Bavarian eats and live entertainment. The festival weekends start on September 23 and you can enjoy different themed bars and games that will make you think you're in Munich.
'The Last Of Us' Trailer Just Dropped & This Alberta Landmark Already Makes An Appearance
If you've been patiently waiting for a glimpse of how The Last Of Us is going to look on screen, you're in luck. HBO just dropped the very first footage from the series and Alberta is already playing a starring role. The trailer gives one of the first looks at...
A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $3K To Ride Jet Skis In The Dominican Republic
Do you and bae desperately need a getaway but lack the funds to go any further than, say, Ohio? Well, postpone that Cleveland trip, friend, because this Toronto casting call could be your golden ticket. The agency is also looking for individuals 21 years or older with experience operating a...
Dwight Schrute Sings The Best Song About Canada In This Deleted Scene From 'The Office' (VIDEO)
Calling all fans of The Office! A deleted scene from the cult favourite show is circulating online and it includes a hilarious song all about Canada. At the weekend, Canada's former minister of innovation, science and industry James Moore took to Twitter to thank actor Rainn Wilson for what he called a "great Canadian folk song I didn’t know existed."
The CNE Has A New Secret Menu & The Treats Are Only Available By Request (PHOTOS)
If you're heading to the CNE, you might want to check out some of these unique treats. The massive fair is back from August 19 to September 5, and on top of the usual wild food, there's a new Secret Menu filled with all sorts of unreal eats. The CNE...
