Lake Charles American Press
Bishop: Recovery decisions made at the church parish level
Editor’s Note: This is the second in a four-part series from an exclusive interview with Bishop Glen John Provost of the Diocese of Lake Charles addressing claims of neglect at Southwest Louisiana churches. According to the Diocese of Lake Charles, repairs made to the parish buildings are determined by...
Lake Charles American Press
Backpack Blessings provides supplemental food for needy students
Hundreds of students in food-insecure homes will be receiving bags of food every Friday this school year thanks to the self-proclaimed “Bag Ladies” of Care Help of Sulphur. Fourteen years ago, Care Help established their “Backpack Blessings” program. This initiative actively works with teachers throughout Southwest Louisiana to...
westcentralsbest.com
Calcasieu Parish Man Involved in Fatal Accident
Lake Charles American Press
Fire chief loves making impact on his community
Westlake Fire Chief Jonathan Duff has a love for his job and the community he serves, and it’s evident in his words and actions. Duff is in his second year as fire chief, but he has served the Westlake Fire Department for more than two decades. “It’s been a...
KLFY.com
Sandbags available as heavy rain is expected this week
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – With the possibility of heavy rainfall this week, sandbags are available at several locations across Lafayette Parish. According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), all locations will be self-bagging, and residents must bring their own manpower. Sandbags are limited to four per exterior door...
theadvocate.com
This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million
A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
theleesvilleleader.com
Leesville man accused of timber thefts
A Vernon Parish man has been arrested and charged for multiple timber and timber-related thefts across Vernon and Rapides Parishes, according to authorities. James Travis Johnson, 48, of Leesville and formerly of Pitkin, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on Aug. 9 for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
theadvocate.com
Attorney sued over records seeks dismissal, says Lafayette 'sued the wrong party'
A Lafayette attorney who was sued by Lafayette Consolidated Government over public records said in court filings the lawsuit should be dismissed because he is not the custodian of the public records requested from City Court. LCG sued Gary McGoffin Aug. 8 alleging he violated the Louisiana Public Records Law...
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur man faces vehicular homicide charge
A Sulphur man has been charged with DWI and vehicular homicide after a Lake Charles man hit by a truck early Saturday morning died. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian being hit near the intersection of Etienne Daigle Road and Raleigh Reed Road in Sulphur.
Kaplan residents get relief for high utility bills [VIDEO]
The City of Kaplan is giving relief to its residents dealing with the rising electricity cost.
Orange Leader
Sheriff’s Office: Missing man last seen in Louisiana could be in Orange
A Buna man potentially in Orange has been reported as a missing person. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Kolton Smith was last seen Saturday at 6 a.m. in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. However, officials said, he could possibly be in Orange or Galveston. The 30-year-old Buna man was...
Deputies, family searching for Acadia Parish man missing since last week
Eric Simar was last seen on Gravot Road in Iota on August 16. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Calcasieu Parish
A man was killed in Calcasieu Parish early Saturday morning after being hit by a truck.
UPDATE: Boil advisory in effect for two streets in Opelousas
Major water line break in Opelousas caused brown water. All customers and addresses on Marquerite St. and any customers who experienced low pressure water on Dunbar St.
Dalfred puts the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge new law to test
We are learning more about the new law on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and putting it to a test
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 20, 2022, shortly before 2:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3042 near Theophile Road in Evangeline Parish. Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Lake Charles American Press
Bishop: Gates, walls built around churches to prevent thievery
In a letter to the editor of the American Press written by Merrill Guillory, it was claimed that various parishes throughout the Diocese are installing architecture specifically designed to deter the homeless from entering church grounds. Guillory cited the installation of “a very expensive electrical iron gate” that was previously...
KPLC TV
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
