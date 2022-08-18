ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen Parish, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Bishop: Recovery decisions made at the church parish level

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a four-part series from an exclusive interview with Bishop Glen John Provost of the Diocese of Lake Charles addressing claims of neglect at Southwest Louisiana churches. According to the Diocese of Lake Charles, repairs made to the parish buildings are determined by...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Backpack Blessings provides supplemental food for needy students

Hundreds of students in food-insecure homes will be receiving bags of food every Friday this school year thanks to the self-proclaimed “Bag Ladies” of Care Help of Sulphur. Fourteen years ago, Care Help established their “Backpack Blessings” program. This initiative actively works with teachers throughout Southwest Louisiana to...
SULPHUR, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Calcasieu Parish Man Involved in Fatal Accident

Sulphur, La - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office responded to at call at 1:00 A.M. on Saturday morning, in reference to a pedestrian being hit at an intersection in Sulphur. The initial investigation revealed Mark E. Brock, of Sulphur was traveling northbound when he struck a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of the northbound lane. Police spoke with the driver, and detected a strong odor of alcohol. Brock performed poorly on the standard field sobriety test and routine toxicology tests were ordered. The pedestrian, later identified as Jonathon P. Hatfield was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Fire chief loves making impact on his community

Westlake Fire Chief Jonathan Duff has a love for his job and the community he serves, and it’s evident in his words and actions. Duff is in his second year as fire chief, but he has served the Westlake Fire Department for more than two decades. “It’s been a...
WESTLAKE, LA
KLFY.com

Sandbags available as heavy rain is expected this week

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – With the possibility of heavy rainfall this week, sandbags are available at several locations across Lafayette Parish. According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), all locations will be self-bagging, and residents must bring their own manpower. Sandbags are limited to four per exterior door...
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million

A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Leesville man accused of timber thefts

A Vernon Parish man has been arrested and charged for multiple timber and timber-related thefts across Vernon and Rapides Parishes, according to authorities. James Travis Johnson, 48, of Leesville and formerly of Pitkin, was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center on Aug. 9 for one count of timber theft less than $25,000 and three counts of making false statements regarding rightful ownership of forest products.
LEESVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur man faces vehicular homicide charge

A Sulphur man has been charged with DWI and vehicular homicide after a Lake Charles man hit by a truck early Saturday morning died. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at 1 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian being hit near the intersection of Etienne Daigle Road and Raleigh Reed Road in Sulphur.
SULPHUR, LA
Orange Leader

Sheriff’s Office: Missing man last seen in Louisiana could be in Orange

A Buna man potentially in Orange has been reported as a missing person. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Kolton Smith was last seen Saturday at 6 a.m. in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. However, officials said, he could possibly be in Orange or Galveston. The 30-year-old Buna man was...
ORANGE, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed and Another Injured in Head-On Crash on LA 3042, Charges Pending. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on August 20, 2022, shortly before 2:30 a.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3042 near Theophile Road in Evangeline Parish. Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, of Ville Platte, Louisiana, died in the crash.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bishop: Gates, walls built around churches to prevent thievery

In a letter to the editor of the American Press written by Merrill Guillory, it was claimed that various parishes throughout the Diocese are installing architecture specifically designed to deter the homeless from entering church grounds. Guillory cited the installation of “a very expensive electrical iron gate” that was previously...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

