Keller, TX

Howdy! Is This The Most TEXAS McDonald's IN Texas?

Sometimes you can look at restaurants or fast food places and know exactly where they are located. That's pretty much the case with this McDonald's in Texas. There is no question that this McDonald's is definitely a TEXAS McDonald's!. THIS MCDONALD'S IS IN WEATHERFORD, TEXAS. Address: 2407 S Main St,...
WEATHERFORD, TX
Six Flags in Arlington, Texas Not a "Day Care," Will Increase Ticket Prices

Six Flags in Arlington, Texas is a once or twice a summer road trip for many in East Texas. I can remember as a kid and teenager in the 1980's into the 1990's having to raise money doing odd jobs for a church trip to Six Flags every summer. As a young adult, and even now as a semi-grown adult, I still love a road trip to Six Flags so I can get another thrill from the Texas Giant, Shockwave and many more. Those summer plans may change for some families as the CEO for the park wants to increase ticket prices to be less of a "day care for teenagers."
ARLINGTON, TX
Here Is Your Chance To Sing With Kelly Clarkson

Who doesn't love them some Kellyoke? I don't think there is a song the girl can't sing. Most of the time her version is better than the original version of a song. Kelly Clarkson is giving fans a chance to sing Kellyoke with her next season on her show. She will be making stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Dallas for people to audition. Don't worry if you can't make one of the auditions you can make a Tiktok video and send it in.
DALLAS, TX
Midland, TX
