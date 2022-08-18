Read full article on original website
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fort Worth Mayor Defending Budget, Says It's Needed for Safer CityLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Four Texas Schools Have Moved To Only Going 4 Days A Week
Only going to school four days a week would have been a dream come true when I was a kid. When I was a kid the idea of year-round school was being thrown around but never only going four days a week. We all know the pandemic has changed so...
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
Howdy! Is This The Most TEXAS McDonald’s IN Texas?
Sometimes you can look at restaurants or fast food places and know exactly where they are located. That's pretty much the case with this McDonald's in Texas. There is no question that this McDonald's is definitely a TEXAS McDonald's!. THIS MCDONALD'S IS IN WEATHERFORD, TEXAS. Address: 2407 S Main St,...
Six Flags in Arlington, Texas Not a “Day Care,” Will Increase Ticket Prices
Six Flags in Arlington, Texas is a once or twice a summer road trip for many in East Texas. I can remember as a kid and teenager in the 1980's into the 1990's having to raise money doing odd jobs for a church trip to Six Flags every summer. As a young adult, and even now as a semi-grown adult, I still love a road trip to Six Flags so I can get another thrill from the Texas Giant, Shockwave and many more. Those summer plans may change for some families as the CEO for the park wants to increase ticket prices to be less of a "day care for teenagers."
The Biggest House in Texas Was Once Owned By Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders aka "Neon Deion" or "Prime Time" is an incredible athlete. Sanders is the only one to have ever competed in both the Super Bowl and the World Series. So is it no wonder that an incredible athlete like neon Deion would have owned the biggest home in Texas.
Here Is Your Chance To Sing With Kelly Clarkson
Who doesn't love them some Kellyoke? I don't think there is a song the girl can't sing. Most of the time her version is better than the original version of a song. Kelly Clarkson is giving fans a chance to sing Kellyoke with her next season on her show. She will be making stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Dallas for people to audition. Don't worry if you can't make one of the auditions you can make a Tiktok video and send it in.
