vicksburgnews.com
Three facing kidnapping related charges in Rankin County
Three are now behind bars and facing kidnapping charges in Rankin County. Around 10 a.m. on Sunday, a man walked into the Flowood Police Department claiming to have been kidnapped. According to a report by WLBT, the man stated he was tied up and held at gunpoint before being released.
Mississippi homeowner offers help to man he thought needed assistance. Would-be thief fires gun, while fleeing.
A Mississippi homeowner walked out of his house early Monday morning to offer help to a driver he thought needed assistance. The confrontation ended with the man firing a gun as car speeds away. A resident in the Woodhaven subdivision an affluent neighborhood in south Natchez confronted the man walking...
Man accused of stealing MDOT catalytic converter
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Warren County for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT). Officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said a report was made on Wednesday, August 10 that a man had stolen the car part from MDOT in Flowers. They […]
Vicksburg Post
Shots fired at Martha Street, Clay and Second North streets over weekend
The Vicksburg Police Department was kept busy over the weekend, with reports of two separate shooting incidents. The first came late Friday night near Martha Street, and resulted in a suspected manhunt that, reportedly, took place in the area of Cherry Street near Carr Central Apartments and the former Treehouse Café before transitioning to the railroad tracks near Holly Street.
WAPT
Gun exchange ends in fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a weekend homicide. Police said the shooting was reported about 4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Village Apartments on Raymond Road. Antonyo Esco, 18, was meeting someone at the apartments to exchange a gun, but once the suspect took the weapon, he shot Esco and took off, according to a Jackson police official.
Man arrested for stabbing death of Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect in connection to the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 33-year-old Corey Lepard was arrested on Friday, August 19 for outstanding warrants on aggravated assault and arson. After his arrest, Hearn said a detective received information that a stolen Kawasaki […]
WAPT
Man charged with capital murder in stabbing that killed 73-year-old
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police arrested a man suspected in connection with a May homicide. Corey Lepard, 33, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Friday in South Jackson. Lepard is charged with capital murder. Police said Lepard is accused of stabbing 73-year-old Herbert McComb to death on May 26...
Two people arrested after drag racing on Mississippi interstate turns into police chase
Two people have been arrested after a police chase began when officers spotted two cars drag racing on the interstate. Officers with the Pearl Police Department report that two cars were spotted draw racing on Interstate 20 traveling west. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles and then were led on...
Three arrested in Rankin County kidnapping case
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people were arrested following a kidnapping that happened in Rankin County over the weekend. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said the injured victim walked into the Flowood Police Department to report that he had been assaulted, tied up and held at gunpoint. Flowood police called the Rankin County Sheriff’s […]
WAPT
Jackson man killed when someone fired shots into his house
JACKSON, Miss. — A man was killed when someone fired several shots into his home, Jackson police said. The incident was reported at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Topp Avenue, police said. Willie Graise died after he was struck by at least one of the bullets,...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man served warrant, arrested and charged with burglary and possession of meth
A Vicksburg man was taken into custody after local authorities served a warrant at his residence. Vicksburg police executed a Warrant on Jason Lane, 35, Friday morning at his residence on Short Street. Lane was wanted by authorities in connection to burglary cases. While taking him into custody, authorities discovered...
Would-be thief shoots at resident in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after a would-be thief shot at man who caught him in his driveway in Natchez on Monday, August 22. The Natchez Democrat reported a resident of the Woodhaven subdivision was woken up by his wife around 2:35 a.m. She told him a car was parked in the road […]
WAPT
Man faces charges after chase from Pearl into downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Police said a man is facing charges after a chase that began in Pearl ended in downtown Jackson. Authorities said two cars were drag racing on Interstate 20 westbound in Pearl. The driver of a black Dodge Charger was pulled over and given a ticket for reckless driving, according to police.
bobgermanylaw.com
Pike Co, MS - Hwy 24 Collision Causes Death of Mary Barrett
Pike Co, MS (August 21, 2022) - A woman died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 19th in a crash on a highway in southwest Mississippi. 79-year-old Mary Barrett, a resident of Liberty, was killed during a three-vehicle accident in Pike County. Troopers reported that a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up...
bobgermanylaw.com
Flowood, MS - Fatal Crash Prompted by Multi-Agency Pursuit at Flowood Dr and Old Fannin Rd
Flowood, MS (August 21, 2022) - Multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies engaged in a pursuit that concluded in a single fatality on Sunday, August 21st in Flowood. According to a local source, one man died during a police chase that began in Pearl and ended in a collision with another vehicle in Flowood in the area of Old Fannin Road and Flowood Drive at about 7:00 p.m.
WLBT
MS narcotics investigator talks fentanyl as DEA works to bring more awareness to deadly drug
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is recognizing today as “National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day.”. According to the CDC, more than 150 people die every day from synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
Tree falls on top of car on busy Mississippi highway trapping driver inside
A driver was trapped for more than a half-an-hour after a tree fell on top of the car they were driving. The tree fell across John R. Junkin Drive in Natchez Sunday afternoon during a storm. Eastbound traffic on the normally busy state highway screeched to a halt as crews...
vicksburgnews.com
Search warrant reveals Vicksburg man to be in possession of cocaine
Donald Evans, 55, was taken into custody by Vicksburg police on Friday after a search warrant revealed him to be in possession of cocaine. Vicksburg police executed a search warrant at Evans’ residence where cocaine was found. He was subsequently charged with possession. Evans appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court...
WLBT
Law enforcement departments in metro struggle with competitive pay
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement agencies in the metro say they’re struggling to keep up with the competitive pay and benefits Capitol Police officers are being offered. With Capitol Police recruiting 31 new officers between May and September with higher-than-average salaries, it’s making it more difficult for other...
Natchez Democrat
Mayor says police ‘on top’ of Woodhaven incident; urges voters to elect judges tough on crime
NATCHEZ — Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said the Natchez Police Department is “on top” of the early morning incident involving gunfire in one of Natchez’s quietest subdivisions. He also urged Natchez residents this November to vote for judges they know will be tough on crime. “I...
