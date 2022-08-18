Read full article on original website
Times News
Lehighton man needs help to get new van
Derek Szena loves life; he wants to live it like everyone else. The Lehighton man, 29, was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. Szena, who lives with his parents, needs assistance when he leaves the house. He uses a 22-year-old van that recently...
Prospector's annual Pantry Raid is back
MOOSIC, Pa. — Rock 107's morning radio host Prospector is at it again, driving his giant shopping cart through the streets of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. It's all to help feed families in need. The street-legal grocery cart brings attention to collecting food and monetary donations for CEO Weinberg...
skooknews.com
Retired State Troopers Tour Shenandoah Valley
Two retired Pennsylvania State Police Troopers from the Nanticoke area who previously served as members of the Criminal Investigative Unit recently paid a visit to the Shenandoah Valley High School. The Troopers were given a tour of the building by Superintendent Brian Waite & Public Relations Director Bob Yudinsky. Both...
Young survivor hosts Cookies for Courage in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — It was the 2nd Annual Cookies for Courage Fundraiser at the corner of Jessup Avenue and Prospect Street in Dunmore. 5-year-old cancer survivor Avery found strength in a program called Beads of Courage. And now, Avery's family wants to help make sure other kids can participate too.
lykensvalley.org
Lykens Woman Dies Following Abortion, 1933
Two well-known Pottsville men, W. H. Mortimer, and Robert Wessinger, were arrested in 1933 and charged with performing an illegal or criminal operation (abortion) on Anna Snyder of Lykens, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, which resulted in her death. Snyder had been employed as a domestic in the Mortimer household, and it was assumed that it was Mortimer who was responsible for her “delicate condition.” Although a coroner’s jury concluded that some kind of operation had been performed to terminate the pregnancy, and that “it cannot be proved that any crime was committed,” the men went to trial anyway, probably because Mortimer, at the time of his arrest, confessed to the abortion. After presentation of the evidence by the Commonwealth, the judge freed Wessinger on the grounds of insufficient evidence. The jury took the case on Mortimer and returned with a verdict of “not guilty.”
WGAL
Gov. Tom Wolf, educators celebrate increase in education funding in Pennsylvania
SCRANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday joined students, educators and others in the Scranton School District to celebrate the administration's $3.7 billion investment in public education over the past eight years. "From day one, building a brighter future for Pennsylvania's kids has been my top priority,...
Some specialty care at Wayne Memorial Hospital ending
HONESDALE, Pa. — Patients who come to Wayne Memorial Hospital's hematology and oncology department are learning that the hospital won't have an oncologist after September 30. James Pettinato is the hospital's CEO and says they contracted with local oncology groups to borrow an oncologist for their patients, but that...
FOX43.com
Staffing Knoebels at summer's end
ELYSBURG, Pa. — The magic at Knoebels Amusement Park in Elysburg wouldn't be possible without a lot of help. While the park added three hundred more people to staff your favorite rides this summer, some employees are working their final shifts before heading back to school. Averi Diaz said...
From Monsey to Muncy: One small borough’s connection to Native American history
Where did the name Muncy come from? A writer in the book “History of Lycoming County” edited by John Megginess, said “Muncy derives its name from the Monsey tribe of Indians that once dwelt within its borders.” According to Native-Languages.org, the Monsey language, also spelled “Munsee,” is “an Algonkian language closely related to American Delaware, or Lenape, but is considered by most linguists a distinct language.” It was said that...
Times News
Carbon homeless shelter looking for new executive director
Born to parents struggling with substance abuse, Jaimie Phelps was a rudderless child. As a young adult, she also battled addiction. “I had a history of drug use,” Phelps said. “I lost my children, I was pregnant when I went through the (Family Promise) program.”. Phelps, of Lansford,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: The lesson of the 'Kids for Cash' judgment
Some debts simply can’t be paid in money. From 2003 to 2008, two Luzerne County judges used children as a commodity. When juveniles appeared before Michael Conahan and Mark Ciavarella, a large number were quickly found to be delinquent and handed over to facilities that made their money through such placements — PA Child Care and Western PA Child Care.
visitluzernecounty.com
Train Excursions at Steamtown
Train rides are returning to Steamtown National Historic Site (NHS) beginning Saturday, May 14, 2022 and coinciding with National Train Day. The Steamtown rail experience varies from short 30-minute trips exploring the park’s historic railroad yard to full-day trips through the Poconos. Short train rides, the Scranton Limited and Caboose Experience, will begin on Saturday, May 14th. The first excursion trip of the season will take place on Saturday, May 28th to Jessup, PA allowing visitors to experience the annual Saint Ubaldo Day “Running of the Saints” (La Corsa dei Ceri).
Danville Ronald McDonald House announces date and venue of masquerade ball
Danville, Pa. — For its fourth year, the Ronald McDonald House of Danville is hosting a Masquerade Ball for the benefit of families experiencing hardships. The House provides a home-away-from-home for families of children who are receiving treatment at local hospitals with 19 guest rooms, a Family Room in the Janet Weis Children's Hospital, and a summer camp for pediatric cancer patients. This year's masquerade ball will be held on...
Hazleton residents still suffering from mail delays
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are renewed concerns about mail delivery issues in our region specifically in the Hazleton area. Mail delivery concerns were common during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic across the nation and in our region but seemed to have eased a bit in recent months. The United States Postal Service came […]
Dr. Oz visits Wyoming County
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Mehmet Oz made a stop in Wyoming County to hold his “dose of reality” town hall. The republican candidate was at the Triton Hose Company in Tunkhannock. While visiting, Oz said PA deserves a senator who will help get America back on track. He […]
New additions at the Pittston Tomato Festival
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local town known as “the tomato capital of the world” is gearing up for its annual end-of-summer festival. Final preparations are underway Wednesday for the celebration of bright red, home-grown tomatoes. More than 60 vendors were in full set-up mode Wednesday on the eve of the 39th annual Pittston […]
AWSOM Pet Of The Week: Shawn Hunter
This week, the featured animal, coming from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a kitten named Shawn Hunter. Shawn Hunter is a 3 month-old, domestic shorthair kitten. He came into the clinic with his siblings quite ill with an upper respiratory infection leading to the loss of sight in one and partial loss in the other eye, but this has not slowed him down. He is described as very friendly and playful, known for being very energetic, getting along well with other cats, and behaving like a dog. Shawn has no bite history, has recently been neutered, and is microchipped. Shawn is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for $300.
Woman hurt after shooting in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A woman was hurt in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Scranton. Police were called to South Sumner Avenue in the city's west side just before 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman shot in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police arrest 1, seek 2 in attempted homicide in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in the Poconos have arrested one person and are searching for two others after an attempted homicide earlier this month. Officers from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department were sent to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg on Sunday, August 7 for a report of a shot fired from a vehicle.
Police on lookout after shots fired in Hazleton
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 9:00, on Sunday night. According to the Luzerne County Comm Center, police were dispatched to Locust and Scott streets for a call of shots fired. No were no injuries reported during or after the incident. The comm center confirmed police […]
