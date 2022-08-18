Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
Nextdoor, Facebook post about church vandalism a hoax, Kernersville police say
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Town of Kernersville Facebook page is responding to a post that was shared across social media about a vandalism that supposedly happened. According to the Facebook message, a post was being shared across Nextdoor and Facebook that read: “A local kernersville (sic) Church was vandalized with spray paint the vandals […]
North Carolina correctional officer dies after training
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday. The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, she […]
Back-to-School Rally | Heads Up Barbers vs. the Guilford Co. Sheriff’s Office and firefighters
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sheriff Danny Rogers and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Heads Up barbershop Sunday for their 7th annual Back-to-School Rally. They are giving out free backpacks and school supplies for the youth at the Fieldhouse of the Greensboro Coliseum, located on 1921 West Gate City Boulevard.
rhinotimes.com
County Inmates And Guards Aren’t The Only Living Things In The Jail
You might think that a $93 million building that opened just 10 years ago wouldn’t have a major mold problem, but the large county jail in downtown Greensboro would prove you wrong. A lot of mold has been found on three floors of the relatively new Guilford County jail,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
Three offenders received their GED's while incarcerated
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three incarcerated people received their GED's through a GTCC program while in the detention center. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about three people who worked diligently through the program by setting the example for the next class. They wrote the following statement congratulating...
WRAL
Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
WXII 12
15-year-old Greensboro girl missing for two weeks, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl was reported missing in Greensboro. The Greensboro Police Department said Octavia Campbell was reported missing from her home on Aug. 7. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said she’s 5’7 and weighs about 230...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
E. Club Road reopens at I-85 amid ‘criminal investigation’ near Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A criminal investigation closed East Club Boulevard in Durham County near Interstate 85 for more than an hour Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported before 9 p.m. near an Exxon at 2407 E. Club Blvd. East Club Blvd was closed from I-85 to...
Winston-Salem man pours gasoline on mother, sets her on fire, killing her
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Winston-Salem is accused of setting his mother on fire and killing her, according to Winston-Salem police. James Parker is facing charges in the death of his mother Joanna Parker. Investigators said they responded to Lyons Street before 11 a.m. Monday. Officers found Joanna...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anti-Semitic fliers found in Raleigh neighborhood
Four different anti-Semitic fliers were found in a Raleigh neighborhood this week. The posters were found on several blocks Harps Mill Road, according to incident reports filed with Raleigh Police Department. A spokesperson for Raleigh police said the fliers were investigated, but were no longer active cases since they did...
wfdd.org
Groundbreakings for six new schools in Guilford County begin this week
The Guilford County School District began breaking ground on six new school buildings this week. The ceremonies began on Aug. 22, at the sites of three schools which will be rebuilt using funds from a $300 million school bond approved by Guilford County voters in 2020. The first two groundbreakings...
'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl
Raleigh, N.C. — Rain and thunder didn't deter dozens of parents and grandparents from gathering in front of the state capitol on Sunday afternoon. The group was there to advocate for sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, lost to fentanyl overdoses. For Debbie Peeden, it's been 10 heartbreaking months...
WXII 12
One person received a bullet to the head, officers say.
Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem police are on the scene of a shooting on 17th Street. A woman was shot in the head. She was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. WXII 12 is at the scene and will update...
Guilford County woman arrested on drug charges in hospital parking lot
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Guilford County woman was arrested in the Alamance Regional Medical Center parking lot late Wednesday night. Deputies were trying to interview Jamie Lynn Wilburn, 45, who was believed to be a witness in an earlier assault case. While interviewing Wilburn, drugs fell out of...
WRAL
Funeral for Deputy Ned Byrd will close roads in Raleigh
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather Friday for a funeral service honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Reporter: Lora...
Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Forsyth County
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting. According to representatives from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on Willoughby Drive in the Kernersville area. Deputies found a victim inside the house with a gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation.
wfmynews2.com
Teen shot dead by Greensboro police during traffic stop
Greensboro police said the 17-year-old driver was shot and killed by the officer. Police said two other teenagers were inside the car.
Comments / 2