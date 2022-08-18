ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, NC

Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina correctional officer dies after training

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday. The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, she […]
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Three offenders received their GED's while incarcerated

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three incarcerated people received their GED's through a GTCC program while in the detention center. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook about three people who worked diligently through the program by setting the example for the next class. They wrote the following statement congratulating...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Two NCCU trailblazers could be memorialized along Fayetteville Street. The Durham City Council is moving forward with an honorary designation for two trailblazers connected to...
WXII 12

15-year-old Greensboro girl missing for two weeks, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl was reported missing in Greensboro. The Greensboro Police Department said Octavia Campbell was reported missing from her home on Aug. 7. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said she’s 5’7 and weighs about 230...
GREENSBORO, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Anti-Semitic fliers found in Raleigh neighborhood

Four different anti-Semitic fliers were found in a Raleigh neighborhood this week. The posters were found on several blocks Harps Mill Road, according to incident reports filed with Raleigh Police Department. A spokesperson for Raleigh police said the fliers were investigated, but were no longer active cases since they did...
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

One person received a bullet to the head, officers say.

Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Winston-Salem police are on the scene of a shooting on 17th Street. A woman was shot in the head. She was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. WXII 12 is at the scene and will update...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Funeral for Deputy Ned Byrd will close roads in Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather Friday for a funeral service honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Reporter: Lora...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Deputies investigating drive-by shooting in Forsyth County

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting. According to representatives from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a drive-by shooting on Willoughby Drive in the Kernersville area. Deputies found a victim inside the house with a gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC

