Oklahoma Native Returns Home During Broadway Tour Of ‘Pretty Woman’
An Oklahoma native has been performing in a traveling Broadway musical tour of "Pretty Woman," and the tour made a stop in Oklahoma City!. Michael Dalke, a Norman North and UCO Alum, is taking the stage this week at the Civic Center. This isn’t a love story unlike the play...
Watch: Author Carol Cash Large Discusses Her New Book 'Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton'
"Happy Anywhere - Blake Shelton" is a new book out now by retired Konawa school teacher, and longtime friend of Shelton, Carol Cash Large. Carol joined the News On 6 team on Monday morning to discuss the new book.
New Doggy Daycare, Boarding And Spa Opens In Tulsa
A new spot is giving furry friends a vacation of their own while you’re at work or when you leave town. Dogtopia of South Tulsa just opened for business. It’s a franchise that's been around for two decades. There's a location in Edmond, but this is the first...
Dozens March To Commemorate 64th Anniversary Of Sit-Ins For Desegregation
Dozens of people marched to a local business in Midtown Oklahoma City to commemorate the anniversary of Oklahoma City protests for desegregation and civil rights. Downtown Oklahoma City is completely different from what it is was in 1958. With every step, Marilyn Luper Hildreth, daughter of civil rights leader Clara...
1 Deputy Killed, Another Deputy Wounded In SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police said two Oklahoma County deputies were shot on the city’s southwest side. The shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to OU Health in Oklahoma City. One of the two deputies has died. The fallen deputy...
OCPD Investigating Homicide In SW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police were called at around 5 a.m. near Southwest 22nd and Brookline after shots were fired. Officers said they found a body on the scene. Police haven’t released any additional information. This is a developing story.
James Coddington Execution Thursday Unless Clemency Granted
Death row inmate, James Coddington, is set for execution Thursday. The execution will go thru unless Governor Stitt grants clemency as recommended by the Pardon and Parole Board. Coddington murdered Albert Hale of Choctaw in 1997 because Hale refused to give him money for drugs. Coddington says in the years...
Neighbors React To Deputy Shooting in SW OKC Neighborhood
Two deputies were shot in a neighborhood while serving routine eviction paperwork Monday afternoon. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office confirming that one of those deputies, Bobby Swartz, died from his injuries after being rushed to the hospital. During a press conference Monday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Department said this was...
Suspect Identified In Connection With SW OKC Homicide
Oklahoma City police said it has identified a suspect in connection with a homicide over the weekend. Authorities said they received a call to a shooting around 5 a.m. Sunday near South May Avenue and Southwest 25th Street from a man named Tony Ivers. Ivers told police that a person...
Speed Limits Lowered In NE OKC After Deadly Crash
Speed limits will soon drop in parts of Northeast Oklahoma City. They'll change from 55 miles per hour to 45 along parts of Harrah Road, Memorial Road and Wilshire. This is in the wake of a deadly crash in February 2021. The Oklahoma County Commissioners voted for the change Monday.
Porch Pirates Busted After Neighbor Intervenes
Two suspects are in custody after they were caught stealing mail from multiple Yukon mailboxes. A neighbor was driving down Piedmont Drive when he said he saw a group of porch pirates strike and took quick action. William Collins and Amber Wilson were arrested by Oklahoma City Police in this...
WATCH: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Updates Deputy Shooting
After two deputies were shot at a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson battled through emotions while updating their conditions Monday afternoon. Officials said the deputies were serving lockout papers Monday at a home near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to...
Vandals Target Historic Building With Spray Paint In Guthrie
Vandals targeted a historic building in Guthrie. Graffiti was found on the outside of the State Capital Publishing Museum Sunday morning. This is the fourth time this has happened in the last six months. As volunteers try to raise money to restore the museum, this was the last thing they needed.
Oklahoma County Commission Decreases Speed Limits After 2021 Crash
Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to lower the speed limits of certain roads after a deadly crash last year. Harrah Road from Memorial to Britton Roads, Memorial Road from Potawatomi to Luther Roads, Triple X Road from Wilshire Boulevard to 63rd Street, and Memorial Road from Luther Road to SLSF Railroad will now have a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.
Victims Identified In 3-Vehicle Grady County Crash
Two people are dead and another was injured following a fiery crash involving three vehicles Friday in Grady County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said a vehicle driven by Derek J. Thomas, 36, was heading northbound on State Highway 4 at a high rate of speed, while two other vehicles were heading southbound.
Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported On I-40 In Yukon
Four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40. The collision happened just after 7 a.m. near North Czech Hall Road. The eastbound lanes were affected by the wreck, but traffic has returned to normal. It is not known if there were any...
Polls Open Aug. 23 For Runoff Election
OKLAHOMA CITY - The much anticipated primary runoff election begins Tuesday, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can also see the results of exclusive News 9 polling for the hot races on the News 9 App.
