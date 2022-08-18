ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

SoJO 104.9

New Jersey's Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post

30 foot long Humpback Whale this morning 1.5 miles from Cape May Point. Large schools of bunker all around the shoals and ideal, glassy conditions! Looks to be same whale from last Friday. These photos are by Naturalist Makayla. We are cruising daily. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #capemay #capemaynj #njwhales...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Wildwood, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Quaint NJ town crowned the best for fall family fun

Are you looking to make some amazing family plans this fall? Well, allow me to pencil you in for all the fall fabulousness going on in New Jersey's most quaint and cozy town!. Fall is a great time to beat the crowds and enjoy the award-winning beaches, cozy fireplaces, exquisite farm-to-table dining, and amazing small-town amenities, including exploring one of America’s most beautiful and historic beach towns, Cape May, NJ.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from New Jersey Audubon's post

Parke’s Place – This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a female Marbled Orbweaver Spider (AKA The Pumpkin Spider) in his yard! According to Penn State Extension, “The webs of the Pumpkin Spider are oriented vertically and have a “signal” thread attached to the center that notifies the spider when prey has been captured. Unlike the Argiope garden spiders, the Pumpkin Spider hides in a silken retreat to the side of the web (at the end of the signal thread). Adults construct this retreat using leaves folded over and held together with silk. Immature spiders make their retreats out of silk only. Egg sacs, which contain several hundred eggs, are generally deposited in October and are constructed of white silk formed in a flattened sphere. Immature spiders emerge from the sacs in spring.” When gardening for wildlife, let the spiders in! Spiders are beneficial predators and serve a significant role in keeping populations of many insect pests in check. What’s in your yard? We want to know!
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

The 14 Best Shoobie Memes of the Summer of 2022

Shoobies make the world go `round. Well, the South Jersey Shore World anyway. A "Shoobie", for the uneducated, is someone who visits the Jersey Shore (especially Atlantic and Cape May Counties) from such places as Philadelphia, Canada, and elsewhere. The term "shoobie" was coined many years ago as day-trippers would...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained path that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Head to Rea’s Farm on Saturday, August 20 from 11am-5pm for Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania Rising Nation River Journey and Lower …

Head to Rea’s Farm on Saturday, August 20 from 11am-5pm for Lenape Nation of Pennsylvania Rising Nation River Journey and Lower River Treaty Signing and Finale Celebration. There will be a musical performance by Brother Sun Band, Native American culture, children’s games, storytelling, dancing, vendors and food. All are welcome to join them on the river and committed individuals and organizations are invited to sign the Treaty of Renewed Friendship.
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

- There are several seafood restaurants in New Jersey, but if you're looking for a place to get the freshest and most delicious fish, you'll want to look no further than the state's waters. We've got you covered, from Mike's Seafood in Sea Isle City to Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House in Manahawkin. Our list includes Dockside Market & Grill in Flemington and Molos Restaurant in Weehawken.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
dotheshore.com

Island Hopping: August 19 – 26

– Welcome back to Island Hopping! This week, we’re heading to the Wildwood Farmer’s Market, to North Wildwood for killer bagels, and to Cape May for breezy live entertainment. This week has fewer ‘special events’ than last week, but there’s still a lot to do as summer continues...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Beach? Beer? Beach? Beer? Ugh, I can’t decide. How about an easy decision, head to 7 Mile Brewery, and grab THE OG SHORTEA, yes…

Beach? Beer? Beach? Beer? Ugh, I can’t decide. How about an easy decision, head to 7 Mile Brewery, and grab THE OG SHORTEA, yes a light and refreshing hard tea with a perfect balance of black tea, lemon, sugar and a wee bit of alcohol, yes a real hard tea, made by a real local brewery. Stop in today and pick up a case, and enjoy it all weekend long with friends and family. Other package specials too this weekend. Open Saturday 12-8, Sunday 12-6 and Monday-Friday 12-8. Don’t forget to Mark your calendar for Sept 3, live music with who else but Dead Reckoning. Duh.
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey

It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
