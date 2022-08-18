Read full article on original website
Getting around the University of Arizona
The campus spans over 300 acres, beginning south of 6th street all the way north of Speedway Boulevard.
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona starts another school year with nearly 9,000 first-year students
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The back-to-school season isn’t done yet! The University of Arizona starts another school year today, welcoming its largest class in school history. As students start their college journey, the university is also preparing for several health threats including COVID-19 and monkeypox. College campuses across...
nomadlawyer.org
Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
Celebrate Tucson's 'birthday' on August 20
“Celebrate All Things S-cuk Sǫn/Tucson” has become an annual tradition to celebrate the founding of the modern-day city of Tucson. The fiesta is free and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.
thisistucson.com
Ube, matcha, buko pandan: This baker is bringing a taste of the Philippines to Tucson
Tucson isn’t home to a lot of Filipino food. There’s Fiesta Filipina in the food court at Park Place Mall, selling Filipino favorites like lumpia, pancit and pork adobo. About a street over is Nick’s Sari-Sari Store, which has a small restaurant tucked inside a market where you can find ube-flavored wafers and frozen fish. You might have seen food truck Johnny’s Philippine Grill at events around town, too.
KOLD-TV
Police at large scene at park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at Joaquin Murrietta Park and appear to be investigating a crime scene Monday evening, Aug. 22. According to a KOLD News 13 photographer at the scene, about 10 units are there and an ambulance recently left the scene. Authorities roped off...
Foster dog safely found after being stolen in Phoenix
TUCSON, Ariz. — Sunday was quite an ordeal for some folks trying to help save a dog from being put down at a shelter. A volunteer was bringing the dog from California to a family in Tucson, but that plan took a turn when the car the volunteer was driving was stolen with the dog inside at a home in Phoenix.
kjzz.org
The future of abortion in Arizona rests with a Pima County judge
The future of abortion laws in Arizona is now in the hands of a Pima County Superior Court judge. On Aug. 19, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office argued in favor of allowing the state to enforce a pre-statehood abortion law — a law that would enforce a near-total ban on abortions here.
getnews.info
Tucson Moving Service Boasts as the Solution to Ease the Pain of Moving
Tucson Moving Service is the leading moving service for residential and commercial properties in the greater Tucson area. In a recent update, the agency outlined why it is the solution to ease the pain of moving. Tucson – In a website post, Tucson Moving Service has outlined why it is...
kmyu.tv
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tucson, Arizona.
azpm.org
Remains of Korean War veteran returned to Southern Arizona
The remains of U.S. Army Private Felix Yanez, a soldier from Douglas, who was killed in the Korean War will be buried in Tucson. Private Yanez was killed in action in South Korea, on July 16, 1950. Ongoing combat in the are meant his body could not be recovered at that time.
prescottenews.com
$1.4M effort develops reusable sponges to soak up harmful chemicals from water
Photo: PFAS have been used for decades in products such as firefighting foam, makeup and nonstick pans. A team of researchers from the University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University is creating a regenerable method for removing stubborn toxins from drinking water – starting with store-bought sponges. University of...
KOLD-TV
Employee stabbed during fight at popular Tucson bar
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An employee was stabbed during a fight at a popular Tucson bar on Saturday, Aug. 20. The Tucson Police Department said it happened at O’Malley’s Bar & Grill, located at 247 N. Fourth Avenue. The TPD said two people were asked to...
tag24.com
Sick kitty makes incredible transformation after finding her forever home
Massachusetts - When Kate Perillo came across pictures of a crazy-looking cat on the internet, she felt an immediate connection with the furry animal. At the time, Sam the Siamese cat was still on the other side of the country. She was living in a feral cat colony in Tucson, Arizona, with other strays.
KGUN 9
A less active start to the week, but more to come
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Less active start to the week, but more to come!. Mostly sunny skies today, with enough moisture to bring a few thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, mainly southeast of Tucson. We'll see an uptick in storms by Wednesday as our high pressure moves closer to...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting at Tucson park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a deadly shooting Joaquin Murrietta Park that took place on Monday evening, Aug. 22. Officers said the shooting was reported shortly after 6:20 p.m. Authorities said the victim was an adult man, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
KOLD-TV
Novavax vaccine available in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is available in limited quantities at Pima County health clinics and mobile vaccination units, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 22. According to a news release, the vaccine is available for those 18 and older. It was approved as a primary...
KOLD-TV
Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19. Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.
kyma.com
Center of Arizona Policy responds to Pima County Superior Court hearings
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Late Friday morning, the Pima County Superior Court held a hearing to decide the future of abortion access in state of Arizona, causing a stir of reactions from various political groups. In a statement from the Center of Arizona Policy, a nonprofit conservative lobbying group,...
KOLD-TV
Authorities at standoff near Davis-Monthan
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are working to get a possible burglary suspect to come out of a vacant house in southeast Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19. The SWAT Team and officers were seen outside the house, located in the 2900 block of South Kolb Road, shortly before 3 p.m.
