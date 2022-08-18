Read full article on original website
Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral
Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.
For 35 years, this couple has been celebrating their anniversary with a banana split
Despite long distance, work trips and the pandemic, one couple found a way to keep their tradition of sharing a banana split at Dairy Queen for over 30 years.
Meta's Instagram Is Now Testing A Feature Inspired By A Smaller Rival
Meta Platform, Inc.’s META Instagram has found much success with Reels — its own version of the hugely popular short video format of rival TikTok. Meta’s photo-and-video sharing app is now reportedly testing a feature that is similar to that of emerging smaller social media rival BeReal.
