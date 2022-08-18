ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUCB

Getting to know new UCSD Staff: Allison Harrington

Schools in Unalaska opened today and the district welcomed seven new staff members this school year. KUCB's youth media producer, Eldred Paradeza, is on a mission to interview all of them and tell the community more about their background, hobbies and hopes for the new school year. Allison Harrington filled...
KUCB

Getting to know new UCSD Staff: Deborah Osmun

Schools in Unalaska opened today and the district welcomed seven new staff members this school year. KUCB's youth media producer, Eldred Paradeza, is on a mission to interview all of them and tell the community more about their background, hobbies and hopes for the new school year. Deborah Osmun will...
KUCB

Getting to know new UCSD Staff: Skottine Kaye Forfieda

Schools in Unalaska opened today and the district welcomed seven new staff members this school year. KUCB's youth media producer, Eldred Paradeza, is on a mission to interview all of them and tell the community more about their background, hobbies and hopes for the new school year. Skottine Kaye Forfieda...
