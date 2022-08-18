ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

CandysDirt

City Meets Country In This Fort Worth Home Near Benbrook Lake

Just east of Downtown Fort Worth and adjacent to the beautiful Benbrook Lake, the Bella Flora community offers tons of amenities and beauty (it’s in the name). Here, the scenic North Texas skyline meets wide open country with no shortage of shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby. Whether you love to play golf, hike, or fish, this location is perfect for any outdoor enthusiast. Also, with the city in view, it’s just outside the action.
Dallas Observer

'There Isn't Anywhere to Go': Some Dallas-Fort Worth Renters Struggle as Prices Continue to Swell

By the time Beajae McMahan learned that her lease wouldn't be renewed, she says she had less than the standard 30 days to leave her home. A mother living in the Stonebridge area of McKinney, McMahan said she never received the initial email notice from the management company. She found out several days later when the management company reached her by phone, and she now has until Sept. 8 to vacate.
CW33 NewsFix

How gas prices have changed in Fort Worth in the last week

Oil and gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.93 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Crude is trading at roughly $91 per barrel. Gas prices have fallen every day for the last nine weeks and crude oil has fallen by 30% in roughly that same period.
WFAA

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
Larry Lease

Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 Hours

North Texas is still feeling the effects of the massive rain storm over the past day.Casey Horner/Unsplash. North Texas is still seeing massive rain storms across the region. This all started Sunday night and continued through Monday. According to NBC 5, rain began falling at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport around 3 p.m. on Sunday, which started the 24-hour clock on this massive rain event. By 12:10 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service recorded over nine inches of rain.
checkoutdfw.com

Home prices in Collin County increased nearly 19 percent compared to last July

Things are trending up for the real estate market in Collin and Denton Counties, according to new data for the month of July. According to the data from MetroTex Association of Realtors, the median sale price for a home in July across Collin County was $535,000, which is up 18.9% compared to July 2021.
Klub Tejano

Terrifying Texas Killer Caught on Church Video Still At Large

One of the most chilling cold cases in Texas was caught on camera. Terry Missy Bevers was a fitness trainer in Midlothian, Texas, just south of Dallas. Missy hosted an early morning class at a local church. DISTURBING CHURCH FOOTAGE. On April 18, 2016, around 4:20 am, Missy, arrived at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Authentic Taste of Mexico Comes to Fort Worth

There's a reason Don Artemio Mexican Heritage on 7th Street in Fort Worth doesn't have the word 'restaurant' in its name. "We wanted to bring not just the cuisine of northeast Mexico and other parts of Mexico, but the elements," General Manager Adrián Burciaga said. "So we just wanted to share the true and original Mexican cultural heritage with the community."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Record Deluge Floods North Texas Roads, Rain Totals Nearing 15 Inches

Heavy rains across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads and water seeped into some homes and businesses. Rainfall in North Texas from Sunday to Monday toppled a record set more than 100 years ago...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant Area Food Bank Shuts Down Distribution Efforts Due to Flooding

The heavy rain moving across North Texas has caused many cancellations, delays, and closures Monday morning. Tarrant Area Food Bank has shut down its distribution efforts at its main headquarters and its TAFB West location in Weatherford to ensure the safety of friends, neighbors, and employees during this weather crisis.
Click2Houston.com

Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
Larry Lease

Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote Sightings

Dallas officials have closed a local park after reports of coyotes being seen.Mike Benna/Unsplash. City officials have closed Peter Pan Park in North Dallas, alerting neighbors to coyote sightings in the area. WFAA reports that the park is temporarily closed, as workers from Dallas Animal Services are working to control the issue.
dallasexpress.com

JSX Adds More Flights at Love Field

Boutique private air carrier JSX will start running flights from Dallas Love Field to destinations in California and Nevada as it looks to expand its travel offerings to passengers. JSX operates using Embraer 135 and Embraer 145 jets and describes itself as a “Hop-On jet service” offering “private travel at...
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Getting a New Burger and Brisket Restaurant Near TCU — Jon’s Grille is Almost Here

The neon signage has been installed at the new Jon's Grille along Berry Street in Fort Worth. Jon’s Grille is in the hiring and training stages now, prepping for its September 9 opening. Chef Jon Bonnell’s newest restaurant will be a welcome addition to the Fort Worth food scene, planted near the TCU campus. The craft burger joint will bring ranch-to-table cuisine, promising burgers, brisket, cocktails and, of course, a tap wall of beer.
FORT WORTH, TX

