Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Buy and Download Office 2021
Planning to buy and download Office 2021? Check this guide to find out which version is best suited for you. Office 2021 is the latest upgrade to Microsoft’s famous suite of applications, which, compared to all the previous versions, offers a great diversity of enhancements and new apps. In addition to a new and modern interface and a brand new design, users will be able to enjoy many new functionalities designed to maximize workflow.
Nine simple ways to transfer files from your Android to your PC or Mac
You may need to transfer files from your Android phone to your PC or Mac for several reasons. Perhaps you'd like to back up photos to free up storage space or move music to your desktop that you downloaded on your phone. Because of Android's open and transparent nature, there are many ways to do it. You can use a USB cable, Bluetooth, a third-party app, or a local wireless connection.
The Windows Club
How to clear Office Word, Excel, PowerPoint cache
If you want to clear web add-ins cache automatically on exit, start, or restart in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, here is how you can do that. There is no need to use third-party apps since these Office apps come with an in-built option to get it done. You need to follow this detailed guide to learn more about web add-ins cache and how you can clear it automatically.
The Windows Club
How to create a Pie Chart in Access
Charts are very beneficial to many Microsoft users, such as making information easy to understand to your audiences due to it being visual. Charts are often used in business for marketing or used in schools to explain a point. Microsoft Access is a program that is used for database management, but you can create a chart in an Access report or Form. In this tutorial, we will explain how to create a pie chart in report design in Microsoft Access.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to select all in Gmail
Although there are many alternatives, Google's Gmail is by far the most ubiquitous email provider around, and for a good reason. It features solid automation, filters, and tools for users to take advantage of. Email inboxes tend to fill up with junk, and while there are steps you can take to filter, sort, and clear out inbox items, sometimes the process requires a manual touch. Sometimes, the manual touch is to delete everything in sight, or at least archive it so that it's out of the way.
Android Authority
How to change fonts for Android
For those who want to take their Android personalization to the next level, changing fonts is a great option. Here's how!. One of the best things about Android is its customizability. The Android operating system lets you personalize your experience down to the last detail, and one of the ways to do so is by changing fonts. That said, depending on the phone you have, it might not be straightforward. Here’s how to change fonts on Android.
The Windows Club
Cannot Play MP4 Videos in Microsoft Teams
There is new demand for good virtual meeting platforms and Microsoft Teams holds its own. However, there are a lot of complaints that users cannot play MP4 Videos in Microsoft Teams. This is concerning as the ability to share videos is one of the key selling points for apps such as Teams. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see how it can be fixed.
How to Optimize the User Experience and Performance via Node.js and Lighthouse
Just think about it: why should you concentrate your energy in optimizing the user interface and the user experience of your application instead of focusing on the performance side of the whole thing?. I believe that UX/UI improvement can lead to better performance. The product lead and tech people are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Windows Club
Windows Fax and Scan not working in Windows 11
Windows Fax and Scan is an integrated faxing and scanning application developed by Microsoft. It is available in Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11. It lets you send and receive faxes via a fax modem. If you have a fax modem, you can connect your computer to that modem by using this application. Some users have reported that the Windows Fax and Scan app stopped working after a Windows update. If Windows Fax and Scan is not working on your Windows 11 PC, you can try the solutions provided here to resolve the issue.
Apple Hacking Alert: How to Update iOS and Mac Devices to Keep Data Safe
Apple warned users that hackers may have actively exploited security vulnerabilities on devices.
How to change your AirDrop name on iOS and Mac
AirDrop is a wireless technology designed by Apple that allows you to easily and quickly transfer documents, files, photos and videos from one Apple device to another. AirDrop is available on iPhone, iPad, MacBook laptops and Mac desktop computers and once turned on is very easy-to-use. If you have already been using AirDrop to transfer files but would like to change the icon label associated with your iOS or Mac device, this quick guide will show you how to change your AirDrop name.
How to Build a Scalable URL Shortener With Cloudflare Workers and KV Under 10 Minutes
You want to shorten the long links generated by your application because the URLs are too long to fit in an SMS. You want to keep scalability in mind and want to handle millions of shortened URLs and millions of users flowing through the links. Most importantly, you want this new service to be as cheap as possible - it can't break the bank.
The Windows Club
Windows 11 Installation Assistant didn’t work, Error 0x80041010
If you see the error message Windows 11 Installation Assistant didn’t work, Error 0x80041010, when trying to install or upgrade Windows 11, then this post may be able to help you resolve the issue. Windows 11 Installation Assistant didn’t work, Error 0x80041010. Follow these suggestions to resolve the...
The Windows Club
Fix SteamVR 1101-1112 USB Error Code
1101-1112 USB Error Code on Steam occur because of USB failure. It is a SteamVR error that stops users from using the VR to play games, which is very annoying and should be resolved. So, if you see any error USB Error Codes 1101-1112 on SteamVR, try the solutions mentioned in this post.
technewstoday.com
How to Convert Word DOC to PDF?
Microsoft Word has a built-in feature to convert its DOC file to PDF. The PDF file is a generally accepted file format to present or share a document. If you create a professional document like your resume from Microsoft Word, it is best to export it as a PDF. If...
The Windows Club
How to import Chrome Data to Microsoft Edge without installing Google Chrome?
With the latest release of Microsoft Edge version 104, Windows users will now be able to import browser data from Google Chrome to Microsoft Edge in the first run. This feature has especially been designed to keep users to stick to Microsoft Edge while they are setting up their new PCs. Before this update, users had to install Chrome if they wanted to import information, such as bookmarks, favorites, saved passwords, browsing history, and cookies. But now they will be able to import this data with a click of a button without having to install Chrome at all.
The Windows Club
How to change File Type on Windows 11/10
Every file on our PC has a file type. For audio files, it might be MP3, for documents it might be Docx or pdf, for videos it might be mp4, Mkv, etc. Each category of file type has many numbers of file formats according to their compression level or other factors. The programs recognize the files by their format and open them. If you are wondering how to change file type on Windows 11/10, this guide is for you.
The Windows Club
How to install Android Studio and SDK on Windows 11/10
The Android SDK, short for Android Software Developer Kit, is arguably the most powerful software utility widely used by programmers who indulge in Android app development. The Windows version of this toolkit serves as a helping hand to developers, and ships several other features like launching apps on the side using the Windows CMD. If you think that this could be of help to you, you can follow this guide to download and use Android SDK and Android Studio on Windows.
The Windows Club
How to convert Low-Resolution images to High-Resolution in Photoshop CC
Converting low-resolution images to high-resolution images is one thing that Photoshop can help with. Low-resolution images can make any project difficult as they can be hard to correct. Low-resolution images can make a project look less appealing to viewers. Converting Low-resolution to high-resolution images can be done in Photoshop almost automatically using Photoshop’s Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The best way to get a high-resolution image is to use the right equipment for the job. However, if that was not an option, converting to a high-resolution with Photoshop is the next best option.
makeuseof.com
Adobe Premiere Rush vs. iMovie: Which Mobile Video Editing App Is Better?
Even if you aren’t a professional filmmaker, you might want to dabble in video content at some point. Many social media platforms, including Instagram, are shifting in this direction. Editing videos can help you grow an audience on social media. But even if you aren’t particularly active on these...
Comments / 0