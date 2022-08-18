ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

WTOP

Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems

As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

MCPS Sends E-Mail Offering $5,000 Incentive For Dual-Certified Teachers to Volunteer to Transfer Into Special-Ed Program; MCEA Rejects Agreement Citing Equitable Treatment for Current Educators

On Friday Afternoon, MCPS sent an e-mail to teachers offering a $5,000 incentive for dual-certified teachers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The e-mail states that the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) agreed to the incentive, “Through a collaborative negotiation with the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA), MCPS has agreed to provide a one-time $5,000 incentive to any dual-certificated teacher who volunteers to transfer from their current assignment into an identified special education program. The incentive will be paid in two equal installments, in October and in February, to any teacher selected by MCPS to transfer.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Alexandria, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
City
Alexandria, VA
ffxnow.com

FCPS recommends funding for staff bonuses, facility upgrades and more

(Updated at 4:35 p.m.) Employee bonuses, facility improvements, and a study of middle school start times are among the priorities that Fairfax County Public Schools can now fund, thanks to some financial leeway from staff vacancies and state revenue. The school system has about $90.9 million left over from fiscal...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
popville.com

“American University Staff to Strike Next Week”

Staff members at AU plan to go on strike next week. Sylvia Burwell makes an extravagant salary–well over a million dollars. All the while, a large number of staff make well below what is considered a living wage in the District. On top of that, they’re charged to park at work everyday and are required to pay parking tickets that increase with each ticket received. AU leadership has hired a lawyer known for aggressively fighting unions and have been resistant to increasing wages (typically, wages start at about $45k).
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

FCPS routes school buses away from Blake Lane in wake of fatal crash

Fairfax County Public Schools has made several bus stop changes in the Oakton area after conducting a safety review of the Blake Lane corridor. Announced today (Friday), the school system has moved 22 stops away from Blake Lane in response to safety concerns after a driver hit three Oakton High School students at the Five Oaks Road intersection on June 7 — one of the last days of the 2021-2022 school year.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
#The School Board
alextimes.com

Out of the Attic: Samuel Tucker’s 1939 library sit-in

On Aug. 21, 1939, five young men walked in separately to the new Kate Waller Barrett Branch Library on Queen Street and asked for a library card. Their names were Otto Tucker, William “Buddy” Evans, Edward Gaddis, Morris Murray and Clarence “Buck” Strange. Fourteen-year-old Bobby Strange kept a lookout for the leader of the group, the lawyer Samuel W. Tucker.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NewsBreak
Education
WTOP

Customer arrested after threatening staff at Virginia smoothie shop

On Friday afternoon, a “disgruntled customer” was arrested after throwing what law enforcement officials described as a “temper tantrum” in a smoothie shop near Fredericksburg, Virginia. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Keona Lewis of D.C. was “unhappy” with the...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
sungazette.news

Police admonishment stops midnight waste-removal effort

A Vienna police officer on Aug. 16 at 11:57 p.m. observed a commercial waste-removal truck in the parking lot of Starbucks, 362 Maple Ave., E., which was removing waste through a manhole and creating excessive noise. Police advised the truck operator of the town’s noise ordinance, and he agreed to...
VIENNA, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Smoothies and Snickerdoodles Scattered, Staff Shoved

A disgruntled customer was arrested after a temper tantrum in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. On August 19th at 2:12 p.m. Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
STAFFORD, VA
rockvillenights.com

Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville

Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
ROCKVILLE, MD
alxnow.com

Alexandria sets new prices for pay by phone parking in Old Town

Two months after the City Council authorized changes to what Alexandrians pay to park in Old Town, city staff have come back with new price points for parking. The aim of the change is to make parking in garages more appealing. Currently, many Old Town garages sit empty while drivers circle blocks looking for on-street parking.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlingtonconnection.com

New Bike-Ped Bridge Gets Boost with RAISE Funding

Mount Vernon bike trail users may have another Potomac River crossing coming in the form of the Long Bridge Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge. The Long Bridge recently got closer to fruition with a $20 million grant from the $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program the Biden administration recently secured.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in America

Travel + Leisure recently published a list of the best cities in America. Residents in our area will not find it surprising to learn that the beautiful city of Alexandria was mentioned. Alexandria sits on the scenic Potomac River and is known for its gorgeous, well-preserved 18th and 19th-century buildings. This city was joined by just 14 other places on this list of best cities.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

