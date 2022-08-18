ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian rouble eases past 60 vs dollar, stocks edge higher

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble weakened past the 60-mark against the dollar on Friday as support from month-end tax payments faded, while stocks edged higher. The Russian currency weakened 0.6% to 60.50 against the dollar, remaining range-bound throughout August, and fell 1.2% to 60.65 against the euro, its weakest since Aug. 18.
India’s Adani contests NDTV’s defence as news network fights takeover

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India’s Adani Group on Friday contested claims by New Delhi Television that regulatory curbs restricted its founders from selling their stake, prolonging the battle for control of a news network seen as bastion of independent media. The takeover bid launched by a group led by Asia’s richest...
The Guardian

Monday briefing: Five ways to tackle the energy bill crisis

Good morning. The cost of living crisis already feels like one of the defining political problems of the era; by the winter, it will be a catastrophe. Anybody still doubting this analysis would have been forced to acknowledge its reality by confirmation on Friday that the new energy price cap will mean typical household energy bills will rise to £3,549 a year from October – and predictions that they will then go to £5,400 in January and more than £6,600 in April.
The Associated Press

IAEA chief says mission to big Ukraine nuclear plant on way

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Monday that the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s long-awaited expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine “is now on its way.” IAEA director general Rafael Grossi has for months sought access to the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s biggest, which has been occupied by Russian forces and run by Ukrainian workers since the early days of the 6-month-old war. The urgency has been heightened in recent days as Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the plant, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak. Last week, the facility was temporarily knocked offline. “The day has come,” Grossi wrote on Twitter, adding that the Vienna-based IAEA’s “Support and Assistance Mission ... is now on its way.”
The Independent

State pensioners could be left with just over £10 a day after energy price cap hike

Pensioners in the country relying on state payment may be left with a little over £10 to spend in a day on food, transport, medicines, and other living costs from next April in the wake of rising cost of energy, according to reports.A Sky News analysis found the full state pension is likely to spike to £10,600 from April 2023, provided inflation is fixed at 10.1 per cent next month when the pension rates are fixed for 2023-24.However, the usual costs of energy bills will touch £6,616 in April, according to a prediction by consultancy group Cornwall Insight.This will...
Chinese chip foundry SMIC to invest $7.5 billion in new fab in Tianjin

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) said it had signed a framework agreement to invest $7.5 billion for a new 12-inch foundry production line in Tianjin. The plans mark an ongoing expansion for the Shanghai-based company, which is under U.S. sanctions related to ties to China’s...
India’s Adani says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s Adani Group on Friday rejected claims made by New Delhi Television (NDTV) that regulatory curbs restricted the news network’s founders from selling their stake in the company. Adani Group, led by Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani, is trying to take over NDTV, regarded...
Amazon not expected to bid for Electronic Arts, says CNBC

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc is not expected to bid for Electronic Arts Inc, CNBC said on Friday, citing sources, quashing an earlier report that the online giant would make an offer today for the videogame publisher. EA shares jumped 15% in premarket trading after the report from USA Today on Amazon’s...
U.S. and China reach audit deal in boon for Chinese tech companies

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Beijing and Washington took a major step on Friday towards ending a dispute that threatened to boot Chinese companies, including Alibaba, from U.S. stock exchanges, signing a pact to allow U.S. regulators vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong. U.S. regulators long demanded access...
Coca-Cola bottler starts making ‘Dobry Cola’ in Russia

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Coca Cola HBC AG has started making a local cola, Dobry Cola, in Russia after stopping production and sales of Coca-Cola Co products following the mass exodus of Western companies earlier this year. Dobry has been a juice brand in Russia but Coca-Cola HBC https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/coca-cola-bottler-detail-costs-exiting-russia-2022-08-10/, which separate...
