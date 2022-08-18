ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Allentown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Allentown, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
lebtown.com

County youth agency says placement of juvenile offenders keeps getting harder

Pennsylvania is plagued with a lack of available facilities for community-based placement (CBP) of juvenile offenders who require post release supervision. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic along with other factors are pinching fiscal budgets of social agencies like Lebanon County Children and Youth Services (LCCYS) and causing caseworkers to scramble to find placement centers for these youths, according to LCCYS administrator Erin Moyer.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Elementary School#Racism#Allen High School#African American#Allentown School District#Franklin High School
lykensvalley.org

Lykens Woman Dies Following Abortion, 1933

Two well-known Pottsville men, W. H. Mortimer, and Robert Wessinger, were arrested in 1933 and charged with performing an illegal or criminal operation (abortion) on Anna Snyder of Lykens, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, which resulted in her death. Snyder had been employed as a domestic in the Mortimer household, and it was assumed that it was Mortimer who was responsible for her “delicate condition.” Although a coroner’s jury concluded that some kind of operation had been performed to terminate the pregnancy, and that “it cannot be proved that any crime was committed,” the men went to trial anyway, probably because Mortimer, at the time of his arrest, confessed to the abortion. After presentation of the evidence by the Commonwealth, the judge freed Wessinger on the grounds of insufficient evidence. The jury took the case on Mortimer and returned with a verdict of “not guilty.”
LYKENS, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County

UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
wlvr.org

Stages set for Festival Unbound’s 4th year of weeklong community theater

The Lehigh Valley’s weeklong community theatre series “Festival Unbound” is getting ready for its fourth year. It’s organized by Touchstone Theatre in Bethlehem and performed by community members from around the region. Performances begin Sept. 28th and include visual arts, live music, dance and community stories.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
MyChesCo

Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction Returns

LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction returns on October 15, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Lancaster County Park with a list of biddable items to be released soon, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The auction is back for the first time...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Oxford Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2018 Murder

WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft sentenced 48-year-old Daniel Proffitt of Oxford, Pennsylvania to life in prison for the murder of 64-year-old Anna Johnson in 2018 inside the East Nottingham Township home they shared, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. A jury found the defendant guilty but mentally ill of first-degree murder and strangulation in July 2021.
OXFORD, PA
BUnow

BU student found dead early Saturday morning

This picture of the 71 Iron St. apartments is from the Bloomsburg Student Housing website. Bloomsburg University student Edward Heckler, 23, of Audubon, Pa was found dead early Saturday morning from a suspected overdose. The Press Enterprise reported Heckler was found by police at 71 Iron St., along with three...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Help Prepare Pennsylvanians for High-Demand Manufacturing Careers in Northeast PA

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA (ACE) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to assist unemployed and underemployed individuals in Lackawanna County gain the skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully attain employment in the manufacturing sector. “My commitment to investing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Baltimore Man Sentenced for Providing Contraband to Federal Inmates in Pennsylvania

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Michael Dwight Smith, age 48, of Baltimore, Maryland was sentenced Friday to 18 months of imprisonment by United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for attempting to provide contraband to inmates at the Federal Correctional Center, Allenwood.
ALLENWOOD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy