There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This ItemBryan DijkhuizenPhillipsburg, NJ
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
When is the first day of school 2022? Here’s the starting date for each in the Lehigh Valley
The dog days of summer are coming to an end. That means it’ll soon be time once again to set the alarm clocks, sharpen pencils and crack open the books. Students in the coming days will be gearing up for the fast pace of a new school year. The...
Too many kids in the Easton Area High School halls? E-hall pass system will stop that.
A new e-hall pass system will allow Easton Area High School students to ask for bathroom passes over their iPads and will allow teachers and administrators to regulate how many kids are in the halls and limit access to certain areas of the building, according to Easton Area High School Principal Kyle Geiger.
Beloved Norristown Area High School Student Dies Suddenly At 16
A beloved high school student in the Philadelphia suburbs died unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 18. He was 16. Quentin Watson was an upcoming junior at Norristown Area High School, where he was known for playing basketball, the school district said. "On Thursday we lost a member of our NAHS Athletics...
Author, activist crowns young Black women with confidence
Dr. Jenaya White had low self-esteem as a teen until she met her role model. Now, she is paying it forward to the next generation.
wlvr.org
Loud and proud: Lehigh Valley Pride 2022 brings thousands out to celebrate
For longtime attendees, Lehigh Valley Pride is more than just a celebration. At the Jewish Community Center in Allentown, people came in droves Sunday to wear bright colors, don rainbow pins and flags, and celebrate all things LGBTQ+. For some festival attendees, like Jenna Vicknese and her family, pride is...
Philadelphia school employees vote to authorize strike
Union members say their demands for fair pay and more training has not been met.
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
lebtown.com
County youth agency says placement of juvenile offenders keeps getting harder
Pennsylvania is plagued with a lack of available facilities for community-based placement (CBP) of juvenile offenders who require post release supervision. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic along with other factors are pinching fiscal budgets of social agencies like Lebanon County Children and Youth Services (LCCYS) and causing caseworkers to scramble to find placement centers for these youths, according to LCCYS administrator Erin Moyer.
lykensvalley.org
Lykens Woman Dies Following Abortion, 1933
Two well-known Pottsville men, W. H. Mortimer, and Robert Wessinger, were arrested in 1933 and charged with performing an illegal or criminal operation (abortion) on Anna Snyder of Lykens, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, which resulted in her death. Snyder had been employed as a domestic in the Mortimer household, and it was assumed that it was Mortimer who was responsible for her “delicate condition.” Although a coroner’s jury concluded that some kind of operation had been performed to terminate the pregnancy, and that “it cannot be proved that any crime was committed,” the men went to trial anyway, probably because Mortimer, at the time of his arrest, confessed to the abortion. After presentation of the evidence by the Commonwealth, the judge freed Wessinger on the grounds of insufficient evidence. The jury took the case on Mortimer and returned with a verdict of “not guilty.”
Thunderstorms, quarter-sized hail possible in Bethlehem, Allentown, part Northampton County
UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m. Monday for Easton, Bethlehem, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Belfast, West Easton, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Steuben, Glendon, Brass Castle and Pleasant Valley, according to the National Weather Service. At 5:44 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was...
'This is my dream job': Local library director is one of few Black men to hold position
"I look for small libraries that are not thriving that are in Black communities," said Richard Ashby.
wlvr.org
Stages set for Festival Unbound’s 4th year of weeklong community theater
The Lehigh Valley’s weeklong community theatre series “Festival Unbound” is getting ready for its fourth year. It’s organized by Touchstone Theatre in Bethlehem and performed by community members from around the region. Performances begin Sept. 28th and include visual arts, live music, dance and community stories.
MyChesCo
Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction Returns
LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction returns on October 15, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Lancaster County Park with a list of biddable items to be released soon, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The auction is back for the first time...
Mother, daughter teaching at same school savoring the moment before retirement
"I never imagined in my wildest dreams that my daughter would be at the same school with me. I really didn't," said Susan Schultz, who teaches at Paul V Fly Elementary School.
Southwest Philadelphia's Mont Brown hosts community event, backpack giveaway
"I know I can't stop the violence every day, but if I can do it for one day, I've done my part," he said.
MyChesCo
Oxford Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2018 Murder
WEST CHESTER, PA — Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft sentenced 48-year-old Daniel Proffitt of Oxford, Pennsylvania to life in prison for the murder of 64-year-old Anna Johnson in 2018 inside the East Nottingham Township home they shared, announced the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. A jury found the defendant guilty but mentally ill of first-degree murder and strangulation in July 2021.
BUnow
BU student found dead early Saturday morning
This picture of the 71 Iron St. apartments is from the Bloomsburg Student Housing website. Bloomsburg University student Edward Heckler, 23, of Audubon, Pa was found dead early Saturday morning from a suspected overdose. The Press Enterprise reported Heckler was found by police at 71 Iron St., along with three...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Help Prepare Pennsylvanians for High-Demand Manufacturing Careers in Northeast PA
Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Agency for Community Empowerment of NEPA (ACE) through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to assist unemployed and underemployed individuals in Lackawanna County gain the skills, knowledge, and abilities to successfully attain employment in the manufacturing sector. “My commitment to investing...
MyChesCo
Baltimore Man Sentenced for Providing Contraband to Federal Inmates in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Michael Dwight Smith, age 48, of Baltimore, Maryland was sentenced Friday to 18 months of imprisonment by United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann for attempting to provide contraband to inmates at the Federal Correctional Center, Allenwood.
3 men shot in Chester, Delaware County
Video from Chopper 6 showed multiple shell casings and police officers searching the block for evidence.
