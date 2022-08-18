ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Alchemist Shop: An Apprentice's Life

Ubisoft Details New Rainbow Six Siege Season Operation Brutal Swarm

Rainbow Six Siege's latest season, Brutal Swarm, has just been unveiled by Ubisoft and there's a lot of news to parse through beginning with a new operator. Grim, the newest addition to Siege's ever-expanding roster, hails from Singapore and joins the game as an Attacker. He brings with him the Kawan Hive Launcher, an over-the-shoulder launcher that sends out a swarm of bee-shaped nanobots that mark whoever walks through them. The canister they come in will stick to the surface it's launched at, and if you're tagged by Grim's swarm, the Attackers will be able to track you. Grim will also be a high speed, low health attacker (colloquially known as a "three-speed, one-health" operator), and because of that build, he'll be packing the 552 Commando assault rifle as well as the SG-CQB shotgun for primary options.
Blacksmith Weapon Merchant

Gensokyo Recollection

Poly Puzzle: Predators

Saints Row - The First 20 Minutes 4K Gameplay

The long-awaited Saints Row reboot is finally here, and it is just as explosive as ever. In this video we're taking a look at the first 20 minutes of uninterrupted gameplay. The user created "Boss" finds himself working for a PMC company called Marshall. The Boss is hunting down a...
Apex Legends Mobile Adds Crypto To The Legend Lineup

Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launches this week, with Crypto finally making his mobile debut (after launching prematurely last week) alongside the new Hyperbeat battle pass. Apex players had suspected this was the case for weeks, but it was confirmed for real today after a series of odd tweets appeared on the official Apex Legends Mobile Twitter page.
Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory / Fallen Legion Revenants

Apex Legends Mobile Releases Hyperbeat Gameplay Trailer

The second half of Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5 starts tomorrow with the release of the Hyperbeat battle pass, and the game's developers are kicking things off early with a gameplay trailer that shows some of the mobile game's new features in action. In addition to a new battle pass,...
MergeCrafter

VR PingPong Sweetie

Time Keeper

Yars: Recharged

