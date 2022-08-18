NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-8; lost to Buffalo in wild-card round) New faces: WR DeVante Parker, S Jabrill Peppers, LB Mack Wilson, CB Terrance Mitchell, OL Cole Strange, WR Tyquan Thornton, CB Marcus Jones, RB Ty Montgomery, QB Bailey Zappe. Key losses: Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (head coach, Raiders), RB coach Ivan Fears (retired after 25 years with Patriots), RB James White (retired), CB J.C. Jackson, RB Brandon Bolden, FB Jakob Johnson, C Ted Karras, LB Brandon King, G Shaq Mason, WR Gunner Olszewski, LB Chase Winovich. Strengths: Mac Jones has a lot to live up to after a 2021 Pro Bowl season in which his 22 touchdowns and 3,801 passing yards led all rookie quarterbacks. Though the playbook has changed some following McDaniels’ exit as offensive coordinator, he’s show a greater command of the huddle and should benefit from the additional talent around him.

