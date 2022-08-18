Read full article on original website
Dreaming of Taquitos in Amarillo? You Are Going to Have to Wait
OK, so I am uber excited about two different places opening up here in Amarillo. I don't care how many restaurants we have in our city, I really don't. It really is exciting news when we get a new one. I know it makes it tougher and tougher to pick a place to eat when heading out the door for a meal.
KFDA
Missing juvenile located by Potter County Deputies and returned to her home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UPDATE: Ksanet Ashmelasn was located by Potter County Deputies. She is safe and has been returned to her home. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amarillo Police officers are searching for Ksanet Ashmelasn, a 16-year-old female. She is described as being 5′4″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. Ksanet has black mid...
Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo
The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
KFDA
Amarillo school encourages ‘If you see something, say something’ after officials respond to gun on campus tip
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School and Oak Dale Elementary were on lockdown due to a possible man with a gun in the area. According to officials, officers received a tip from a student with a weapon on campus at Caprock High School. Amarillo officials were able to find...
KFDA
VIDEO: Panhandle Plains Historical Museum releases 2 vehicles to get students ‘reved up’ about STEM
Friday is looking to be, more or less, a typical August day. VIDEO: Woman killed standing near her mailbox after truck makes U-turn on her driveway. VIDEO: Palo Duro Canyon officials expect to close trails this weekend due to rainy weather. Updated: 15 hours ago. VIDEO: Borger teacher named a...
Another Senseless Murder In Amarillo. Remembering Shereena
I swear, it seems we can't go a day in Amarillo without there being a senselessly violent crime being committed. Yesterday, August 18th another one happened, and for what?. Shereena (Byington) Webster was the victim of an absolutely senseless murder. The suspect is an ex-boyfriend of hers. I'm not here...
UPDATE: Borger Police looking for found child’s parents
UPDATE: The City of Borger said the child’s parents have been found. BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Borger reports that Borger Police found a child and are asking for information about the child’s parents. Anyone with information is asked to call the Borger Police Department. Borger Police Central Dispatch can be reached at 806-273-0930.
abc7amarillo.com
How police captured Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Despite using his job as a ruse, police were able to capture an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday, nearly 400 miles away in DeSoto. Police said he killed Shereena Webster at her home early that morning and...
Myhighplains.com
Clean Juice Amarillo Celebrating Anniversary, Giving Away Car
KFDA
Potter County officials looking for man wanted for multiple violations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for multiple violations. Abel Delacruz Flores is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation, evading arrest or a burglary of a rail car. 37-year-old Flores weighs around 150 pounds and...
How A Jewelry Store Robbery And Tortilla Made Amarillo History
Often, we hear wild tales of outlaws and bad men from the era when the Texas panhandle was still being settled. Rarely do those stories arise from the 1980s. For instance, do you remember how a jewelry store robbery and a tortilla made Amarillo history?. Does The Name Charles Rumbaugh...
Is Amarillo A Deserted, Decaying City? Guy On YouTube Says Yes.
To be fair, he's primarily talking about downtown. A guy on YouTube came through town, and decided to make a video. In it he highlights several of the attractions we're all familiar with. But first...he makes a trip downtown and doesn't paint a very nice picture of Yellow City. Deserted...
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo police investigating homicide near Athens Street
VIDEO: Deaf Smith County Historical Society hosting Tractor Jubilee this Saturday. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Amarillo Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near Athens. Updated: 10 hours ago. VIDEO: ‘Replaced shoes you wouldn’t believe’: Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet giving shoes to children. Updated:...
Potter County Sheriff searching for probation violation, burglary suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding Abel Delacruz Flores in this week’s “Fugitive of the Week.” According to Crime Stoppers, Flores is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Probation Violation – Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle and Probation Violation-Burglary of a Rail Car.” Officials described […]
This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo
Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
katzenworld.co.uk
Kaiju Special Saturday Cat Guest Star
The following guest story has been submitted by Martha:. On a hot mid-April day in Amarillo, TX, a family out walking followed the screams to a dirty, hungry, 4-week-old black kitten in a pile of rusty car parts. The mom contacted the Amarillo SPCA which in turn contacted one of their fosterers. He quickly proved good at climbing, especially jeans, and taught a couple of his foster siblings.
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Watch for mowing and edging operations along I-27 and I-40 the Amarillo city limits throughout the week. Some ramps may be temporarily closed while edge work takes place. This will be a moving operation. On Monday,...
Gun violence report: 355 shootings in Amarillo in past 12 months
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday, the Amarillo City Council heard a presentation on gun violence trends to better understand what’s causing it. Ryan Shawn Herman, a Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership summer fellow, has spent the past seven weeks compiling data on gun violence reports to the Amarillo Police Department over the past 12 months. […]
inforney.com
Sunray incident resolved peacefully
According to Sunray Police Department Chief Colt Farni, the incident behind Thursday's school lockdown was a man threatening himself with a gun in the 200 block of Avenue J. He had barricaded himself inside a residence. Farni said the initial call about the situation came in at 7:22 a.m. The...
Donley County ‘thorn in the side’ faces 21 years in prison
MEMPHIS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Office of the 100th Judicial District Attorney, a Clarendon man was sentenced to 21 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 36-year-old Jeremy Matthew Blackwell was arrested in Donley County in March, according to the attorney’s office, and […]
