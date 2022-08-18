ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

KFDA

Missing juvenile located by Potter County Deputies and returned to her home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UPDATE: Ksanet Ashmelasn was located by Potter County Deputies. She is safe and has been returned to her home. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amarillo Police officers are searching for Ksanet Ashmelasn, a 16-year-old female. She is described as being 5′4″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. Ksanet has black mid...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
abc7amarillo.com

How police captured Amarillo man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Despite using his job as a ruse, police were able to capture an Amarillo man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend. Erik Mitchell Rivas was arrested Thursday, nearly 400 miles away in DeSoto. Police said he killed Shereena Webster at her home early that morning and...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Clean Juice Amarillo Celebrating Anniversary, Giving Away Car

AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Amarillo police investigating homicide near Athens Street

VIDEO: Deaf Smith County Historical Society hosting Tractor Jubilee this Saturday. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Amarillo Police: Man arrested after woman found dead near Athens. Updated: 10 hours ago. VIDEO: ‘Replaced shoes you wouldn’t believe’: Mission Amarillo Shoe Closet giving shoes to children. Updated:...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Potter County Sheriff searching for probation violation, burglary suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding Abel Delacruz Flores in this week’s “Fugitive of the Week.” According to Crime Stoppers, Flores is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office “for Probation Violation – Evading Arrest or Detention w/Vehicle and Probation Violation-Burglary of a Rail Car.” Officials described […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
Mix 94.1

This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo

Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
AMARILLO, TX
katzenworld.co.uk

Kaiju Special Saturday Cat Guest Star

The following guest story has been submitted by Martha:. On a hot mid-April day in Amarillo, TX, a family out walking followed the screams to a dirty, hungry, 4-week-old black kitten in a pile of rusty car parts. The mom contacted the Amarillo SPCA which in turn contacted one of their fosterers. He quickly proved good at climbing, especially jeans, and taught a couple of his foster siblings.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Watch for mowing and edging operations along I-27 and I-40 the Amarillo city limits throughout the week. Some ramps may be temporarily closed while edge work takes place. This will be a moving operation. On Monday,...
AMARILLO, TX
inforney.com

Sunray incident resolved peacefully

According to Sunray Police Department Chief Colt Farni, the incident behind Thursday's school lockdown was a man threatening himself with a gun in the 200 block of Avenue J. He had barricaded himself inside a residence. Farni said the initial call about the situation came in at 7:22 a.m. The...
SUNRAY, TX

