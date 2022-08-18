ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

countynewsonline.org

Hines continues a family tradition

GREENVILLE- At the ripe old age of 22, Peyton Hines, is a third generation swine judge. She might be young but the industry of swine and the kids is in her blood. “I do this because it’s all about the drive and helping the kids by sharing my experience. There were several times I would take one of the kids aside to give them a few pointers.” exclaimed Hines. “I try to be the best judge I can be but I don’t have a problem with teaching also.”
GREENVILLE, OH
Lima News

Births

Aug. 19 — Paige and Matt Huffman, Lima, boy; Abbey and Jordan Jettinghoff, Delphos, girl; Amy and Lance Neeley, Wapakoneta, boy; Taylor Ploughe and Andrew Trevino, Lima, boy; Melanie and Todd Warnecke, Cloverdale, girl. Aug. 20 — Victoria Alkire and James Harsh, Lima, boy; Kylie and Andrew Robey, Lima,...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

St. Rita’s reverified as Level 2 trauma center

LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center has been reverified as a level-two trauma center by the Committee on Trauma, the health system announced on Monday. This is St. Rita’s seventh successful recertification and 22nd consecutive year as a verified level-two trauma center.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Council: Schulte a huge part of Lima

LIMA — City Council met Monday evening to memorialize Robert Schulte, a member of the Delphos and Lima community. Council also approved multiple ordinances regarding replacing Lima’s gazebo, approving the finance director’s salary and entering into a contract with Infinite Protection LTD. According to the resolution, Robert...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Children Choosing Christ under the Gospel Tent

LIMA — Children Choosing Christ, a non-denominational nonprofit based at 20746 Buckland Main St. in Wapakoneta, reached out to children during the Allen County Fair on Saturday. “We’re in 10 county fairs now,” said Tracy Campbell, chairman of the board at Children Choosing Christ. “We’re thankful to the fair...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Track damage forces band showcase cancellation

LIMA — The Allen County Fair got off to a wet and windy start this past weekend, forcing the cancellation of Sunday’s grandstand event. Severe storms rocked the fairgrounds Saturday with winds reaching as high as 81 mph, with rain and hail pouring down on fairgoers. According to fair manager Troy Elwer, while the weather did not prevent Saturday’s concert with Chris Young and BRELAND from taking place, it did take a toll on the grounds.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Public Library Book Reviews

Three Miles Down: A Novel of First Contact in the Tumultuous 1970s by Harry Turtledove. It’s 1974, and Jerry Stieglitz is a grad student in marine biology at UCLA with a side gig selling short stories to science fiction magazines, just weeks away from marrying his longtime fiancée. Then his life is upended by grim-faced men from three-letter agencies who want him to join a top-secret “Project Azorian” in the middle of the north Pacific Ocean―and they really don’t take “no” for an answer. Further, they’re offering enough money to solve all of his immediate problems.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Pulling for the trophy at the Allen County Fair

Jennings McEvoy, from Wapakoneta, took home the first-place trophy for the 4-year-old age division in the Kiddie Tractor Pulls at the Allen County Fair on Monday. The tractor pulls were put on by Buckeye Peddle Pushers.
Sidney Daily News

Krafts’ celebrate 65 years

WAPAKONETA — John and Joan Kraft, 403 Washington St., Wapakoneta, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Sept. 7, 2022. John and Joan were married Sept. 7, 1957, in Botkins. John is the son of the late Dennis Shroyer and has one sister, Charollette Walther, also deceased. Joan is...
WAPAKONETA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

WM Fire Department hosts annual waffle sale

WEST MILTON- Members of the West Milton Volunteer Fire Department continued a local tradition of over 60 years on Friday, Aug. 19, hosting their annual Fireman’s Waffle Sale to help fund the purchase of firefighting equipment. “We’ve been doing this since the mid 50’s,” assistant chief Nathan Dewey said....
WEST MILTON, OH
Lima News

Spencerville Schools announce alternate bus route plan

SPENCERVILLE — Spencerville Schools will start the school year with the alternate bus route plan, which means any student in the school district that lives one mile or more from the school will be provided transportation. Students who live under one mile from the school will not have school...
SPENCERVILLE, OH
The Lima News

Lima, Celina Walmart stores to be remodeled

LIMA — Walmart announced plans to invest an estimated $75 million this year in the west central Ohio area to update and remodel 12 stores, including stores at 2450 Allentown Road in Lima and at 1950 Havermann Road in Celina. In addition to the local jobs the investment supports,...
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

Paulding man joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club

Paulding resident Earl Chapman joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club today after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on State Route 637 at State Route 613 in Paulding County on June 25, 2022. Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Tim Grigsby...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Volleyball: Bath slips past Lima Senior

BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath found a way. It seemed like whenever Lima Senior made a run, Bath managed to counter. Bath finally put Lima Senior away in four sets Saturday, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-23 – in a nonleague volleyball season-opener for both programs, played at Bath. “Overall, I...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Walmart hosts celebration for completion of store remodel

Deb Schmitt, left, and Susan Schneider, both holding the scissors, cut the ribbon during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19. Schmitt and Schneider have both worked at Walmart since 1989. Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, chats with Sidney Commissioner...
SIDNEY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Concert drew a large crowd

The first of the two concerts at the Great Darke County Fair drew a large crowd. First on the stage was Laine Hardy. Laine Hardy is an American singer from Livingston, Louisiana and the season 17 winner of American Idol. After his show, Riley Green entered the stage and the...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County court

LIMA — The following people have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges returned against them by a recent session of the grand jury. Benjamin Hardy, 40, homeless, was arraigned on one count of vandalism to a police cruiser, a fifth-degree felony. A reduction sought by Hardy to his $100,000 bond was denied by Judge Jeffrey Reed.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize County business receives grant

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The third round of the Ohio Meat Processing Grant will benefit KTF Protein Solutions in Auglaize county. Stuart Kuck of KTF Protein Solutions said that the grant will be used to purchase a packaging machine which will help get turkey products to customers quicker. The grants...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Photography day in Auglaize County on Sept. 16

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee will sponsor a photography initiative, “Twenty-Four Hours in Auglaize County” on Friday, September 16, 2022. Residents of the county are invited to pick up their cameras and take images that depict life in the county at the end of its first 174 years.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Oh Crêpe opens in Troy

TROY – Looking for a traditional French crepe? Look no further than Oh Crêpe!. Oh Crêpe recently opened on Aug. 12 and is located at 79 Foss Way in Troy. The restaurant is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TROY, OH

