BBC's coverage of the Edinburgh Fring Festival
This passed few years I've not seen much shows to do with the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. There used to back a few years ago be the show they 'd put on on a Monday,Wednesday and Friday on BBC2 after Newsnight. But it's gone. And there used to be so many shows showing you what was going on if you didn't like comeday you'd find you were swomped with comics being interviewed or doing a bit of their show from the Fringe. You would be hard pressed to not know that the Fringe was on . Now I've seen one documentary about the history of the Fringe on BBC2 at the start of August and really thats been it. I used to love the shows showing you what was on at it. I have gone a few times and just love it. I really miss the shows showing whats on. Why have the BBC decided not to show much of it? It can't be cost as they fly half way round the world for The Olympics, Wolrld cup etc.
David Armstrong has died
The Sun Football is reporting on Facebook (and I'm guessing Sky Sports News etc on TV are reporting it as well) that ex England and Middlesbrough footballer David Armstrong has sadly died. RIP and my thoughts are with his family.
For 35 years, this couple has been celebrating their anniversary with a banana split
Despite long distance, work trips and the pandemic, one couple found a way to keep their tradition of sharing a banana split at Dairy Queen for over 30 years.
Listening figures after station relaunches
When GWR started buying up and relaunching stations in the 1990’s does anyone know if stations listening figures improved after relaunch. I know when GWRFM relaunched into the better music mix that figures improved, however I think the relaunch of Beacon was a flop. The relaunch of Beacon Radio...
BBC Radio Wales Extra QUESTION
Is this radio station only on line,can't seem to find it on DAB or FM. Wales Extra is a retitling of Wales MW - ditto Scotland Extra from Scotland MW;. retitled on being added to Sounds app as separate stations/schedule listings. They carry schedule-variation programmes when different things are being.
Top Of The Pops: Secrets & Scandals
This is on tonight in Ch5 at 9pm. Be interesting to see if there's anything new that wasn't already covered in the recent 'Story of's...'. Probably just more talking heads spouting a load of hearsay nonsense. This episodes is 90 minutes, usually Secrets and Scandals are 60 minutes. This episodes...
The big sound of ILR in the 90s
I used to love listening to ILR stations in the 90s like Vibe Fm, Capital, Invicta, Chiltern, Power FM. The imaging, energy, music and presentation was all spot on. Struggle to find something decent to listen to these days. Either the imaging sucks, presentation sucks (if there is any), or a combination of both. Just no sparkle. Any suggestions, hidden gems on the Internet, or have I just outgrown radio?
