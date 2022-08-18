Nazem Kadri to Calgary; how the Colorado Avalanche must adapt following key departure

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) prepares for a face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., Friday, June 24, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Nazem Kadri signing with the Flames is proof the Colorado Avalanche are victims of their own success.

Keeping the star second-line center with the Avs proved too costly for general manager Chris MacFarland. On Thursday — more than one month after NHL free agency opened — Kadri inked a $49-million, seven-year deal to sign in Calgary, the Flames announced in a news release. It was a figure the Avalanche couldn’t match under a flat salary cap without making significant roster moves themselves.

Such is life for a defending Stanley Cup champion deep with talent facing difficult financial decisions.

The next question for MacFarland and coach Jared Bednar: How will the Avalanche adapt without Kadri in the lineup? Replacing his career-best production from last season — 87 points (28 goals) — will potentially fall upon a handful of Avalanche forwards or a to-be-determined newcomer.

Alex Newhook: On paper, Colorado’s former No. 16 overall NHL draft pick (2019) is in line to fill Kadri’s role as an ultra-productive No. 2 center. Newhook, 21, has tremendous potential as a creative goal scorer who plays with aggression greater than his 5-foot-10, 190-pound frame might suggest. Newhook missed a good chuck of the postseason as a healthy scratch in a bottom-six role for an exceptionally deep team. Is now his chance to move up for a breakout season? Newhook's 2022-23 cap hit: $908,333.

J.T. Compher: Compher is a true left wing but has the versality and experience for a shift to center. He thrived in the role during Kadri’s multi-game injury absence late in the postseason. Compher scored two goals in the Game 5 clinching victory over St. Louis, and then two more goals in Game 1 facing Edmonton. Compher’s game isn’t flashy. But it’s clear he’s earned the coaching staff’s trust as a reliable two-way forward. Compher's 2022-23 cap hit: $3.5 million.

Mikko Rantanen: The Avalanche attack is arguably most potent when Rantanen, Gabe Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon make up its top forwards group. But that lineup isn’t set in stone. Shifting Rantanen back to second-line center makes sense given his familiarity playing the position at times for the Avalanche. Colorado has the forward depth to replace Rantanen on the top line with Val Nichushkin if Rantanen is truly the best internal candidate to replace Kadri. Rantanen's 2022-23 cap hit: $9.25 million.

Free agent/trade market: Don’t be surprised if Colorado’s No. 2 center is not currently on the roster. The free agent pool has shrunk considerably over the past month. But it’s possible MacFarland could make a splash in signing a player like Paul Stastny (Jets) or Evan Rodrigues (Penguins). The Avalanche also has enough player assets to make juicy trade offers to opposing teams.

Replacing the leadership and toughness Kadri brought over three Avalanche seasons won’t be easy. Kadri endured racist online threats in the second round of the NHL playoffs before playing hero in Game 4 at St. Louis with a crowd-silencing hat trick. He was greeted back at Ball Arena with countless fan signs that read: STAND WITH NAZ.

The 31-year-old center overcame a reputation for costly suspensions for excessive force to become a prized NHL free agent signing. The Avalanche face the Flames three times next season: away on Oct. 13 and Jan. 18, and at home on Feb. 25. Calgary finished its 2021-22 campaign first in the Pacific Division with a 50-20-11 record.

Top 5 NHL Free Agent Moves of 2023

G Jack Campbell (Leafs) to the Oilers — Joins Edmonton after a career-best season with 31 wins and five shutouts over 49 games in Toronto. Contract terms: 5 years, $25 million.

C Johnny Gaudrau (Flames) to the Blue Jackets — The NHL’s second-leading points scorer a year ago (115) who brings life to a struggling Columbus franchise. Contract terms: 7 years, $68.25 million.

C Claude Giroux (Panthers) to the Senators — A respected 34-year-old NHL veteran who still produced 65 points (21 goals) a year ago. Contract terms: 3 years, $19.5 million.

C Nazem Kadri (Avalanche) to the Flames — Parlayed a monster year in Colorado with a Stanley Cup victory into a long-term contract in Calgary. Contract terms: 7 years, $49 million.

LW Frank Vatrano (Rangers) to the Ducks — Starred briefly on New York’s top line after the trade deadline and expected to produce 20-plus goals in Anaheim. Contract terms: 3 years, $10.95 million.