Colorado Springs, CO

Planning could get underway for new open space in northern Colorado Springs

By Seth Boster seth.boster@gazette.com
 3 days ago
The property known as Pikeview Frontage in northern Colorado Springs, part of Blodgett Open Space. Photo courtesy Colorado Springs parks department 

Colorado Springs parks officials are looking to formalize land that they've seen as a risky free-for-all since adding it to the public trust.

In the city's northern foothills, Blodgett Open Space's original 167 acres nearly doubled over the last couple of years with the acquisition of the property referred to as Pikeview Frontage. It's the rolling terrain at the base of the quarry, which the city has eyed for the future site of an elaborate bike park.

"With those new acquisitions, with the increased demand for recreation and access to public property, there's a significant need to update and create a new master plan for the entire property," said David Deitemeyer, city parks' senior landscape architect.

That's why the parks department has proposed $275,000 of "supplemental funds" from the Trails, Open Space and Parks budget to collect data, conduct public meetings, plot access and ultimately build or close trails. Pending approval by the parks board and City Council, the process could start early next year, Deitemeyer said.

It's all in an effort to balance recreation and conservation while minimizing liability — a balance of intense debate since the city gained Pikeview Frontage.

Cory Sutela, executive director of mountain biking group Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates, counted himself "super glad" by the prospect. "We want a planning process so we can quit fighting about what trails should and shouldn't be there," he said.

In the city's broader fight against rogue trails — those not professionally built and deemed environmentally damaging — the new parts of Blodgett have become a flashpoint. While the city has increased ranger presence and tried closing trails, there's evidence of enthusiasts wanting to maintain rides they long enjoyed in the property's private days. The downhill trail known as Fenceline has been particularly popular.

"There are a number of trails in there that are actively being built, and this is something that's different than some meandering, rogue trail," Scott Abbott, the city's regional parks, trails and open space manager, said in a previous interview. "These are actually being dug in with hand tools."

Sutela called the "pirate" behavior a direct result of the city's response. He did not condone the behavior. "At the same time, I think the city going in and basically trying to shut down Fenceline before there's a master plan, that's even more irresponsible," he said.

Fenceline represents a kind of trail that some enthusiasts see disappearing in a park system underfunded and, Sutela said, "driven toward designing trails that don't cost more money." Downhill, bike-specialized trails tend to be more costly.

Speaking to Blodgett, "it hasn't been a cohesive effort just yet," Deitemeyer said. "Part of that is why we want to conduct this planning process and get the community vision."

[PHOTOS] Late-summer snowfall recorded atop Colorado peak

Let it snow! A light blanket of snow was seen accumulating on top of Pikes Peak on Sunday afternoon, by the City of Colorado Springs' Pikes Peak cameras. According to Mountain-Forecast.com, snowfall could continue through the night and into Monday afternoon. The photos below show the wintry scene playing out atop America's mountain: Reports of snow falling at mountain elevations in August is not necessarily abnormal in Colorado. In fact, widespread snowfall has been forecasted for several Colorado mountains this weekend including Mount of the Holy Cross, La Plata Peak, Mount Princeton, Mount Wilson, and Crestone Peak. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
northfortynews

Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis Welcome Nearly $46 Million for Colorado Transportation Projects

Funding Comes From the Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Grant Program, Created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Recently, Colorado U.S Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed $45.8 million for three Colorado projects from the U.S. Department of...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs to receive new bicycles for kindergarten students Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Endeavour Elementary School received 25 new bicycles Friday as part of a nationwide All Kids Bike program that will teach kindergarten students how to ride, and ride safely. All Kids Bike School officials said that around 100 students will use the bikes during the next five years, and the program The post Academy School District 20 in Colorado Springs to receive new bicycles for kindergarten students Friday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
