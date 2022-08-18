ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
virginia.edu

President Ryan to the Class of 2026: Be Curious, Not Judgmental

Of the 3,000 words Jim Ryan delivered Sunday evening, the University of Virginia president hoped the newest group of UVA students gathered at the Opening Convocation and Honor Induction ceremony would remember just four of them as they embarked on their own Wahoo journeys. “Be curious, not judgmental.”. It’s a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginia.edu

Photos: First-Years, 4th Side, Fun Run

Move-in at the University of Virginia started strong on Thursday and steadily built momentum throughout the weekend as 4,000 first-year students officially joined the UVA community. Many got their first taste of Cavalier football at Scott Stadium on Friday, joining Coach Tony Elliott and players for an energetic preseason rally...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy