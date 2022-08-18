Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
virginia.edu
Workers Skilled in Older Techniques Preserve the University’s Historic Fabric
Since the 1820s, the Academical Village, the centerpiece of the University of Virginia, has housed faculty and students. And since the beginning, there has been a succession of skilled workers (some of whom where enslaved) maintaining the property – masons, plasterers and carpenters who have worked with the historic fabric of UVA.
virginia.edu
President Ryan to the Class of 2026: Be Curious, Not Judgmental
Of the 3,000 words Jim Ryan delivered Sunday evening, the University of Virginia president hoped the newest group of UVA students gathered at the Opening Convocation and Honor Induction ceremony would remember just four of them as they embarked on their own Wahoo journeys. “Be curious, not judgmental.”. It’s a...
virginia.edu
Photos: First-Years, 4th Side, Fun Run
Move-in at the University of Virginia started strong on Thursday and steadily built momentum throughout the weekend as 4,000 first-year students officially joined the UVA community. Many got their first taste of Cavalier football at Scott Stadium on Friday, joining Coach Tony Elliott and players for an energetic preseason rally...
Comments / 0