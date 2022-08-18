Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Related
virginia.edu
President Ryan to the Class of 2026: Be Curious, Not Judgmental
Of the 3,000 words Jim Ryan delivered Sunday evening, the University of Virginia president hoped the newest group of UVA students gathered at the Opening Convocation and Honor Induction ceremony would remember just four of them as they embarked on their own Wahoo journeys. “Be curious, not judgmental.”. It’s a...
virginia.edu
What Do You Know About UVA? Ryan’s Trivia Quiz Tests Incoming Students
While helping first-year students move into residence halls on Friday, President Jim Ryan put a few of the new students on the spot with a handful of questions to test their insider knowledge of the University of Virginia. The lighthearted “Move-In Day Trivia With Jim Ryan” touched on old and...
virginia.edu
Photos: First-Years, 4th Side, Fun Run
Move-in at the University of Virginia started strong on Thursday and steadily built momentum throughout the weekend as 4,000 first-year students officially joined the UVA community. Many got their first taste of Cavalier football at Scott Stadium on Friday, joining Coach Tony Elliott and players for an energetic preseason rally...
UV Cavalier Daily
Grit to open first on-Grounds location this fall
Grit Coffee, a popular coffee shop with locations on the Corner, Charlottesville, Crozet and Richmond, announced it will open its first on-Grounds shop in an Instagram post on Saturday. Since the coffee shop opened in 2008 on the University Corner, the coffee and pastry company has remained highly popular with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jerryratcliffe.com
4-star Cosby has UVA in final 7; ‘Bennett wants me to be that dawg’
Virginia remained in the mix for a home-grown shooting guard, considered one of the top 10 prospects in the state of North Carolina, when 4-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. trimmed his list of schools to seven on Sunday. Cosby, who grew up in Richmond, but now plays for Word...
NBC 29 News
Average price of gas drops in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national average for a gallon of regular gas dropped $0.10 in the past week. According to AAA, it is now $3.90. It says this is mainly due to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual filling up. The average price in Virginia as of...
WSET
Upcoming road projects to impact drivers in Central Virginia
(WSET) — There are 3 upcoming road projects that will impact drivers in Central Virginia. In Lynchburg, a portion of Reusens Road will be restricted to one lane, and there will be flag personnel to help the public. This project began on Friday and is expected to continue through...
rewind1051.com
Rockingham schools changing cell phone policy
With Rockingham County Public Schools set to start next year, school officials are looking at possibly changing the school policy regarding cell phones. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl on WSVA’s Early Mornings that a survey was released yesterday on cell phone usage, especially at the high school level. Scheikl says...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOP
4 suffer minor injuries after two-plane crash in Fauquier Co.
Four people were injured when two planes collided at The Flying Circus Airshow in Fauquier County, Virginia, Saturday morning. The planes, both Stearman Aircrafts, crashed just off Route 17 in Bealton around 9:05 a.m. It happened when one was landing and the other was attempting to take off and one of the planes flipped after the collision, according to Virginia State Police.
Comments / 0