ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Stephen A. Smith Has A Major Challenge For Kyrie Irving Ahead Of 2022-23 NBA Season: "If Kyrie Wants To Be One Of Those Dudes That's Getting 200-Plus Million Like A Bradley Beal, Like A Zach LaVine, He's Got To Show Up This Year."

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News

The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors

Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?

After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
BROOKLYN, NY
Heat Nation

Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices

One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Trae Young Fires A Warning Shot To The NBA On Teaming Up With Dejounte Murray: "You Can't Double One Or The Other, And If You Do, It's Really Pick Your Poison."

After a disappointing early playoff exit in 2022, the Atlanta Hawks realized that changes were required if they are to be contenders in the top-heavy Eastern Conference. They surprisingly made it all the way to the Conference Finals in 2021 but lost to the Bucks even with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the last two games, and then this year, the Heat just hounded Trae Young, and the Hawks had no one else stepping up.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Had The Crowd Turned Up At Draymond Green's Star-Studded Wedding

DaBaby is known for bringing the energy anytime he hits the stage to perform; so it comes as no surprise that the Grammy nominated rapper had the crowd turned up at Draymond Green's wedding ceremony over the weekend. The Golden State Warriors power forward and his fiancèe Hazel Renee danced the night away as DaBaby performed a slew of his hit records, including his 2019 chart topping single "Suge." Roddy Ricch also made an appearance and joined DaBaby on stage during the celebration to perform their critically acclaimed 2020 record, "Rockstar."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Says Derrick Rose Is The Most Tradeable Player On The Knicks: "There Are 29 Teams That Would Be Willing To Take Him."

Derrick Rose is no longer the MVP that he was during his time with the Chicago Bulls, but he has morphed himself into a fantastic sixth man over the course of the last few years. Derrick Rose had a solid year with the New York Knicks last season, averaging 12.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."

There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyrie Irving Ahead#The Los Angeles Lakers
ClutchPoints

Candace Parker’s hilarious reason why she does not want Diana Taurasi to retire

After 18 fruitful years in the WNBA, time is now catching up with the great Diana Taurasi, who sat out the final few games of the regular season for the Phoenix Mercury due to injury. There’s recently been a lot of talk surrounding the 40-year-old’s looming retirement, which has brought about a rather hilarious message from Chicago Sky star Candace Parker.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Proposed Smart Trade Idea For The Lakers And Pacers: Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that clearly needs to make changes this offseason. They finished 33-49 last season and missed the play-in tournament, despite trading for star point guard Russell Westbrook. They absolutely need a new direction, and a recently suggested trade might be the answer to their problems.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Legendary NBA Star Going To Russia To Help Brittney Griner

A legendary NBA star turned pop culture figure is going to Russia to help bring Brittney Griner home. Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman says he's heading to Russia to help the WNBA star. Griner, who has been in Russian custody since early 2022, was sentenced to nine years in...
NBA
Yardbarker

Is Coby White The Bulls’ ‘Best-Kept Secret’?

It feels rare for a player three years removed from being a lottery pick to be considered a “best-kept secret.” But that’s the exact label Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently attached to Chicago Bulls’ combo guard Coby White. And Buckley just might be onto something.
CHICAGO, IL
hiphop-n-more.com

Wack 100 Says NBA Youngboy Verse Was Removed from The Game ‘DRILLMATIC’ Because His $150k Fee Was Going Over Budget

The Game’s new album DRILLMATIC is being received quite positively by fans but on the commercial front, it is struggling to make an impact. As of now, the album is projected to move less than 20k copies in the first week despite having close to 30 songs on it. It has also faced controversy around songs being removed from the album after being released. First it was the Nipsey Hussle verse that got pulled because Game and his manager Wack 100 never got the proper clearance from rapper’s estate and his label, Atlantic Records.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy