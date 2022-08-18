Stephen A. Smith Has A Major Challenge For Kyrie Irving Ahead Of 2022-23 NBA Season: "If Kyrie Wants To Be One Of Those Dudes That's Getting 200-Plus Million Like A Bradley Beal, Like A Zach LaVine, He's Got To Show Up This Year."

Read full article on original website
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud ScamTaxBuzzNew York City, NY
Why is There a Dog Statue in NYC's Central Park? Meet Balto, the Heroic Siberian HuskyNew York CultureNew York City, NY
New York Provides Million For Food AssistanceCadrene HeslopNew York City, NY
What experts say you should do if you see an invasive spotted lanternflyB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Nausea: A Hardcore Anarchist Rock Band Born In AmericaTyler Mc.New York City, NY
Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News
The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
Warriors Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The last time two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant was on the Golden State Warriors, his exit was, to put it politely, acrimonious. After being told by Draymond Green that the team “didn’t need him,” would he really return to the team again? Absolutely. Believe it or...
‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors
Jayson Tatum took a lot of heat during and in the aftermath of the Boston Celtics’ heartbreaking NBA Finals loss at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tatum virtually went invisible in that series as the Dubs took the title by force against a Celtics side that had very high hopes […] The post ‘I was miserable’: Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals harsh reality he was living in after NBA Finals loss to Stephen Curry, Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Carmelo Anthony may get opportunity with 1 NBA team?
After several weeks of inactivity, Carmelo Watch could be back on. Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke this week with an NBA executive, who said that there has been some talk about the Brooklyn Nets potentially signing ten-time All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony. The executive further indicated that bringing in Anthony may be a means of placating Kevin Durant, who has advocated for signing Anthony in the past. The two were previously teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.
Yardbarker
Insider Reveals True Holdup in Jazz-Knicks Trade for Donovan Mitchell
The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz are reportedly back at the negotiating table, and all bets are off on what uniform All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell will be wearing headed into the new season. Here's the latest bread crumb to come out of the rumor mill: although the Knicks have...
Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices
One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
Stephen A. Smith: 'Nobody is beating the Warriors. The Golden State Warriors are going to repeat as NBA champions'
Coming off their six-game NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics at the end of the spring, the Warriors have added Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green via free agency this offseason (and re-signed Kevon Looney), but lost the likes of key contributors off the bench in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Fires A Warning Shot To The NBA On Teaming Up With Dejounte Murray: "You Can't Double One Or The Other, And If You Do, It's Really Pick Your Poison."
After a disappointing early playoff exit in 2022, the Atlanta Hawks realized that changes were required if they are to be contenders in the top-heavy Eastern Conference. They surprisingly made it all the way to the Conference Finals in 2021 but lost to the Bucks even with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the last two games, and then this year, the Heat just hounded Trae Young, and the Hawks had no one else stepping up.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Had The Crowd Turned Up At Draymond Green's Star-Studded Wedding
DaBaby is known for bringing the energy anytime he hits the stage to perform; so it comes as no surprise that the Grammy nominated rapper had the crowd turned up at Draymond Green's wedding ceremony over the weekend. The Golden State Warriors power forward and his fiancèe Hazel Renee danced the night away as DaBaby performed a slew of his hit records, including his 2019 chart topping single "Suge." Roddy Ricch also made an appearance and joined DaBaby on stage during the celebration to perform their critically acclaimed 2020 record, "Rockstar."
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Says Derrick Rose Is The Most Tradeable Player On The Knicks: "There Are 29 Teams That Would Be Willing To Take Him."
Derrick Rose is no longer the MVP that he was during his time with the Chicago Bulls, but he has morphed himself into a fantastic sixth man over the course of the last few years. Derrick Rose had a solid year with the New York Knicks last season, averaging 12.0 PPG, 3.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum Got A Reality Check Seeing LeBron James' Popularity: "I Think I’m A Big Deal. But When LeBron Walked Out There… The Kids Lost Their Mind When He Walked Out The Court."
There is still some time before the 2022-23 NBA season starts. In the meantime, NBA players have a chance to focus on various things. Be it rest and have some quality family time or simply improving their skill set before the season begins. Lastly, there are players such as LeBron...
Yardbarker
Dwyane Wade On LeBron James Entering The 20th Season Of His NBA Career: "He’s Good At Everything. As A Fan, This Is The Best LeBron I’ve Ever Seen."
LeBron James has been in the league for a long time. He came to the NBA as a kid with a lot of expectations from fans and experts alike. Fast forward to 2022, James is ready to enter the 20th season of his NBA career and is still going strong.
Candace Parker’s hilarious reason why she does not want Diana Taurasi to retire
After 18 fruitful years in the WNBA, time is now catching up with the great Diana Taurasi, who sat out the final few games of the regular season for the Phoenix Mercury due to injury. There’s recently been a lot of talk surrounding the 40-year-old’s looming retirement, which has brought about a rather hilarious message from Chicago Sky star Candace Parker.
Yardbarker
Trae Young Opens Up On Playing Against Stephen Curry: "I Remember Being A Kid Watching Him Back Then, And Just Being A Fan Then, And Now.
In some ways, Trae Young and Stephen Curry have similar playstyles. They like to taunt their rivals with their plays, take long shots when they see the opportunity, and take advantage of their size and quickness to defeat their opponents. At the same time, they are different, but NBA fans surely enjoy watching them play.
Yardbarker
Comedian Who Pranked Ben Simmons By Calling Him "Russell Westbrook" Says He Did It Because Star Wouldn't Take Photos With Children: "He Got What He Deserved Man."
Ben Simmons is one of the prominent stars in the NBA, having made a name for himself as an elite defender, slasher, and playmaker. He sat out all of the 2021-22 season, but he had a stellar year during the 2020-21 season, averaging 14.3 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 6.9 APG.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Proposed Smart Trade Idea For The Lakers And Pacers: Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that clearly needs to make changes this offseason. They finished 33-49 last season and missed the play-in tournament, despite trading for star point guard Russell Westbrook. They absolutely need a new direction, and a recently suggested trade might be the answer to their problems.
Legendary NBA Star Going To Russia To Help Brittney Griner
A legendary NBA star turned pop culture figure is going to Russia to help bring Brittney Griner home. Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman says he's heading to Russia to help the WNBA star. Griner, who has been in Russian custody since early 2022, was sentenced to nine years in...
Yardbarker
Is Coby White The Bulls’ ‘Best-Kept Secret’?
It feels rare for a player three years removed from being a lottery pick to be considered a “best-kept secret.” But that’s the exact label Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report recently attached to Chicago Bulls’ combo guard Coby White. And Buckley just might be onto something.
hiphop-n-more.com
Wack 100 Says NBA Youngboy Verse Was Removed from The Game ‘DRILLMATIC’ Because His $150k Fee Was Going Over Budget
The Game’s new album DRILLMATIC is being received quite positively by fans but on the commercial front, it is struggling to make an impact. As of now, the album is projected to move less than 20k copies in the first week despite having close to 30 songs on it. It has also faced controversy around songs being removed from the album after being released. First it was the Nipsey Hussle verse that got pulled because Game and his manager Wack 100 never got the proper clearance from rapper’s estate and his label, Atlantic Records.
