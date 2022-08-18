The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering an AHA Heartsaver CPR AED course on Friday, September 9. from Noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Hope campus. Heartsaver CPR AED courses are for anyone with little or no medical training who need a CPR card for work or other requirements. This course can also be taken by anyone who wants to be prepared for an emergency in any setting.

