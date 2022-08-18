Read full article on original website
Two Oklahoma Deputies shot serving eviction papers; One has now died of injuries
UPDATE: “One deputy has lost their life, and the other is currently fighting to survive. Our hearts are heavy for these deputies’ families, loved ones and all Oklahoma LEOs who feel the impact of this attack. The Oklahoma County deputy that was killed has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts...
Man arrested for deadly shooting in southwest OKC
Authorities say one man has been taken into custody following a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
KOCO
'Praying for them': Oklahoma County sheriff gets emotional while giving latest after 2 deputies shot
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III got emotional while talking about a shooting that sent two deputies to a hospital Monday afternoon in Oklahoma City. Around 1:30 p.m., deputies were serving papers at a home on Southwest 78th Street near Pennsylvania Avenue. Johnson said the deputies...
KOCO
Sky 5 captured the moments when officers took suspect into custody after allegedly shooting 2 deputies
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 captured the moments when law enforcement took a suspect into custody after allegedly shooting two deputies. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, a suspect opened fire on Oklahoma County deputies serving an eviction notice at a home in the 2200 block of Southwest 78th Street. Police said the suspect hit two deputies before driving off in a pickup truck towing a boat.
KTUL
Police identify Benjamin Plank as suspect in fatal shooting of deputy Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - — The suspect accused of fatally shooting Oklahoma County deputy Bobby Swartz is 35-year-old Benjamin Plank, police confirmed Tuesday. Plank has been arrested on several complaints, including first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and use of vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.
KTUL
What we know about Bobby Swartz, the Oklahoma County deputy fatally shot on Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy killed in Monday’s shooting as Sgt. Bobby Swartz. Another deputy was also shot and remains hospitalized. Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson said the two deputies were serving “lock-out papers" when the shooting happened. A...
1 Deputy Killed, Another Deputy Wounded In SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police said two Oklahoma County deputies were shot on the city’s southwest side. The shooting happened at a residence near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. The deputies were transported to OU Health in Oklahoma City. One of the two deputies has died. The fallen deputy...
KTAL
Oklahoma County deputy killed in line of duty identified, other deputy fighting to survive after shooting
UPDATE: An Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputy is dead and another is fighting for his life after both were shot by a suspect Monday afternoon. The deputy who died in the line of duty has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz. “Please keep the family of Sgt. Bobby Swartz...
KTUL
OKCPD: Man arrested following fatal shooting in SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released more information following a fatal shooting on Sunday. Early Sunday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to the 2400 block of S. Brookline in relation to a shooting. The caller, identified as 42-year-old Tony Ivers, told dispatchers that a person was trying...
KTUL
Abduction attempt reported in Edmond neighborhood
EDMOND (KOKH) - Edmond police are investigating after a possible attempted kidnapping. Police say a father and his 11-year-old son were fishing at their neighborhood pond when the father left to run home for a few minutes. His son says a white van pulled up and two men told him...
Oklahoma City Couple Charged In Child’s Fentanyl Overdose Death
An Oklahoma City couple is facing second-degree murder charges following their son's fentanyl overdose. New information shows that the 6-year-old boy could have been dead hours before he was brought to the emergency room. According to an affidavit, Harold Belton told police his son complained of stomach pains before bed...
KTUL
Blaine County Sheriff's Office seizes over 150 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office seized over 150 pounds of marijuana from a U-Haul truck during a traffic stop on Monday. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul box truck early Monday that was traveling from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania. During the traffic stop, several indications led the deputy to believe there was criminal activity going on.
OCPD Investigating Homicide In SW OKC
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police were called at around 5 a.m. near Southwest 22nd and Brookline after shots were fired. Officers said they found a body on the scene. Police haven’t released any additional information. This is a developing story.
VIDEO: Oklahoma woman breaks free of handcuffs, shoots at officers
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (WTVO) — An Oklahoma woman broke free of her handcuffs in the back of a squad car and opened fire on officers with a deputy’s AR-15, police said. Authorities say Rachael Clay, 36, fired 10 shots at the officers after retrieving the gun from inside the squad car, and fumbling about with […]
KTUL
2 killed, 1 injured in fiery head-on crash in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fiery head-on crash on Friday that left two people dead near Tuttle. Officials say three vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-4, south of East Rock Creek Road. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was northbound on State Highway 4 when...
Two killed, one injured in three car collision
A three car collision resulted in the death of two people around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.
Logan County Man Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant
The OSBI, Logan County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a man following the execution of a search warrant Friday. David Smith, 64, was arrested on complaints of porssession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a stolen vehicle. Smith is currently being held in the...
KOCO
FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
Victims Identified In 3-Vehicle Grady County Crash
Two people are dead and another was injured following a fiery crash involving three vehicles Friday in Grady County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said a vehicle driven by Derek J. Thomas, 36, was heading northbound on State Highway 4 at a high rate of speed, while two other vehicles were heading southbound.
Motorcyclist Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash In Harrah Has Been Identified
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office. Authorities identified the motorcyclist as Joshua Moore. According to the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association, Moore was a volunteer firefighter at the Southwest Lincoln County Fire Department. The wreck happened at U.S. Highway 62...
