Oklahoma City, OK

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Two Oklahoma Deputies shot serving eviction papers; One has now died of injuries

UPDATE: “One deputy has lost their life, and the other is currently fighting to survive. Our hearts are heavy for these deputies’ families, loved ones and all Oklahoma LEOs who feel the impact of this attack. The Oklahoma County deputy that was killed has been identified as Sgt. Bobby Swartz. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Sky 5 captured the moments when officers took suspect into custody after allegedly shooting 2 deputies

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 captured the moments when law enforcement took a suspect into custody after allegedly shooting two deputies. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, a suspect opened fire on Oklahoma County deputies serving an eviction notice at a home in the 2200 block of Southwest 78th Street. Police said the suspect hit two deputies before driving off in a pickup truck towing a boat.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

OKCPD: Man arrested following fatal shooting in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released more information following a fatal shooting on Sunday. Early Sunday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to the 2400 block of S. Brookline in relation to a shooting. The caller, identified as 42-year-old Tony Ivers, told dispatchers that a person was trying...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Abduction attempt reported in Edmond neighborhood

EDMOND (KOKH) - Edmond police are investigating after a possible attempted kidnapping. Police say a father and his 11-year-old son were fishing at their neighborhood pond when the father left to run home for a few minutes. His son says a white van pulled up and two men told him...
EDMOND, OK
KTUL

Blaine County Sheriff's Office seizes over 150 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office seized over 150 pounds of marijuana from a U-Haul truck during a traffic stop on Monday. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul box truck early Monday that was traveling from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania. During the traffic stop, several indications led the deputy to believe there was criminal activity going on.
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Investigating Homicide In SW OKC

Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide Sunday in southwest Oklahoma City. Police were called at around 5 a.m. near Southwest 22nd and Brookline after shots were fired. Officers said they found a body on the scene. Police haven’t released any additional information. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

2 killed, 1 injured in fiery head-on crash in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fiery head-on crash on Friday that left two people dead near Tuttle. Officials say three vehicles were involved in a collision on SH-4, south of East Rock Creek Road. 36-year-old Derek Thomas of Moore was northbound on State Highway 4 when...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KOCO

FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
SHAWNEE, OK

