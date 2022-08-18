I recently responded to a call-out by a writer and fellow journalist on Twitter for the signals (and symbols) of a committed relationship; “the joys and the mundanities” of domestic harmony. Thousands responded with their own unique hallmarks of long-term love: from shared meals and virtual shopping lists, to unique holiday traditions; from knowing how someone likes their tea, to leaving the tomatoes out of a dish because your partner can’t stand the texture. One person wrote movingly about being widowed at 34 after 10 years with her husband. “The mundane is what you miss the most,” she said....

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO