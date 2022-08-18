Read full article on original website
NNcy Ellington
4d ago
The downstairs neighbor & apparently chairman of the board of directors is definitely a piece of work. His surname says it all....Hope this elderly woman is able to stay but I suspect not....
Ivette Robledo
4d ago
she should be able to stay in the coop since her partner left his shares to her even though they never married
Free backpacks and school supplies handed out at Bronx event
NEW YORK -- Some New York City kids are ready to head back to school thanks to a giveaway in the Bronx.The 41st Precinct Community Council handed out backpacks all day Saturday outside the Police Athletic League in the Woodstock section.Kids also got to grab all kinds of supplies to get them ready for the first day of school, including pencils, glue sticks and folders."This community was really affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it's really nice to finally be able to get out and just see everyone happy, see these kids happy, getting them ready for school," said V. Taveras, with Bronx Community Board 2."Every year, it gets a little bit bigger. Now, we closed down the street. We have performers and so forth. It's a lot of fun," said Eileen Manitsas, CFO of Baldor Specialty Foods.Organizers say residents started lining up as early as 6 a.m.
12tomatoes.com
TikToker Shows Off $2,595 NYC Apartment And It’s Making People Claustrophobic
This New York City apartment is currently for rent and the world of TikTok is losing its minds over it. This studio apartment, which costs $2,595 per month, does not appear to be livable. We cannot fathom how anyone could live here but what do we know? Maybe this is...
NY1
Mayor's frequent dinners at upscale restaurant raise concerns
Osteria La Baia is Mayor Eric Adams’ favorite restaurant: an Italian spot in Midtown Manhattan with plates ranging from $31 to $50. He likes it so much that according to the New York Times he had dinner there 14 times during the month of June. “If I’m sitting down...
Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
48th annual Harlem Week returns with a bang
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – There are a lot of hoarse voices and tired feet in Harlem. That’s because thousands of people were singing and dancing all Saturday afternoon and early evening as part of the 48th annual Harlem Week. With stars like Funkmaster Flex and EPMD, it was nostalgia night, old school 80s hip hop […]
Four Charged With Manslaughter After Hudson Valley Father’s Reported ‘Suicide’
Four Hudson Valley residents have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a Hudson Valley father. Police were told the man attempted to commit suicide. On Friday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department reported four Hudson Valley residents were arrested for manslaughter following an investigation into a reported suicide.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken mourning the loss of longtime community advocate Kyelia Colon
The City of Hoboken is mourning the loss of longtime community advocate Kyelia Colon, who was found dead in a Jersey City motel early Friday morning. Jersey City police have released few details as of Monday evening, simply stating they are investigating a woman found unresponsive at the Skyway Motel (who they are still working on identifying), located at 380 Tonnelle Ave., Facebook tributes have been coming in since Saturday evening.
Eater
Why Does Eric Adams Keep Dining at Osteria La Baia?
Midtown Italian restaurant Osteria La Baia — one of mayor Eric Adams’s regular nighttime haunts — is run by twin brothers Robert and Zhan Petrosyants, who have a checkered history of felony convictions, unpaid tax bills, and other legal issues, according to the New York Times. So why does Adams keep patronizing the restaurant? Times reporters staked out the restaurant and watched as the mayor visited the restaurant at least 14 times in June alone, heightening the restaurant’s profile as one of the mayor’s go-to dinner spots in town. It’s also unclear if the mayor pays his check at La Baia, which may put him on murky ethical ground. Times reporters never saw Adams pay for his meals, but a spokesperson for the mayor says he pays his bill monthly. The spokesperson didn’t provide receipts, nor did the restaurant.
Caribbean J'ouvert celebration returning to Crown Heights following pandemic hiatus
While the event has been plagued with violent incidents in the past, organizers are aiming to reclaim the narrative.
westchesterfamily.com
Tickets for the Blaze: Hudson Valley are on Sale Now!
One of the most popular Halloween events in Westchester just announced that tickets are on sale, and you definitely want to make sure the Blaze: Hudson Valley is on your radar. This fun event takes places from September, 16th-November, 20th (that’s 54 nights!) where you and your family can admire...
Many gather in N.J. to celebrate a very special man's 100th birthday
EAST HANOVER, N.J. -- There was a special surprise Sunday for a New Jersey man who has pretty much seen it all.Gerry Gemian was born in the 1920s, lived through the Great Depression, and served in World War II.On Sunday in East Hanover, 170 of his closets friends gathered to help him mark a major milestone, CBS2's John Elliott reported.Gemian turns 100 this Wednesday, so to really surprise him, you gotta throw the party a couple of days early."I can't believe it! It's so great! I got all misty-eyed when he came walking in," daughter-in-law Vivian Gemian said. "He really...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1399 Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1399 Myrtle Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Yao Zhang under the 1397 Myrtle LLC, the structure yields 49 residences, 34 enclosed parking spaces, ground-floor commercial space, and community facility space on the second floor. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 15 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,000 to $187,330.
NYPD: Teens thrown down stairs, beaten, slashed, robbed in Bronx
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for five people in connection to the brutal robbery of two teenagers in the Bronx. Investigators said two 16-year-old boys were thrown down a flight of stairs before being beaten, slashed and robbed of their cellphones and cash. It happened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday inside a building on East 171st Street near College Avenue in the Claremont Section. The teens were treated at Montefiore Medical Center and are expected to be OK. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
athleticbusiness.com
One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon
One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
CNBC
Why rent in NYC is out of control right now
But are New Yorkers willing to pay up? One challenge for renters is the requirement that they earn 40 times the rent when applying for an apartment. With the median asking rent in Manhattan around $4,000, that means the minimum income to qualify for an apartment at that price is $160,000. The median household income in New York City is $67,000.
bronx.com
Nala Diop Thomas, 15, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Nala Diop Thomas. 810 River Drive. Bronx, NY 10451. It was reported to police...
Fordham family: Home property managers are ignoring rat infestation
A family in Fordham is on edge over a constant battle with rats in their home that they say has been going on for years.
Elderly New York Woman Dies After Pulled From Hudson Valley Lake
An elderly woman who is said to be an "avid swimmer" died after she was rescued from a lake in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units were told that 81-year-old Carol Smith from New York City was visiting friends in the Hudson Valley.
CNBC
'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City
New York City rent is notoriously unreasonable, and this year it hit an all-time high. In June, citywide median asking rent reached $3,500, a 35% increase from last year, according to a report by StreetEasy. Manhattan has the highest median rent right now at $4,100, but that doesn't mean the...
