Sonny Beringer
4d ago
Good Gawd look at them.When people stop feeling a moral obligation to them,this will stop.
fox5ny.com
Mayor Adams addresses quality of life concerns in NYC
While crime continues to be a major concern in New York City, quality of life issues are becoming an increasing concern for some residents. FOX 5 NY asked Mayor Eric Adams about what's being done to address those concerns.
bkreader.com
Community study reveals major needs affecting Haitian New Yorkers
Yolette Williams of the Haitian-American Alliance held a meeting at the Evangelical Crusade Church discussing their needs assessment for Brooklyn’s Haitian-American community. / This article is part of a series about how Haitian American nonprofit organizations in New York […] Click here to view original web page at texasmetronews.com.
Four Bronx NYCHA playgrounds fixed: Monica Makes It Happen
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Back in April, some Bronx parents showed us how their playgrounds were falling apart and locked. They wanted them fixed before the summer so their children could play and without getting hurt. Tanya Pedler, the tenant president of the Morrisania Air Rights houses in the Bronx, said after PIX11 News’ story […]
Bronx apartment residents say they are being terrorized, beaten by teens who come to building
Residents of the Bronx say they are living in fear and are terrorized by a group of kids that come to their building night after night. They say it has gotten so bad that they're afraid to come out at night.
Migrants line up for help at Bronx hospital
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The newest immigrants in New York City lined up outside of the Lincoln Medical Center in the Bronx on Sunday. Many were migrants from the Southern Border who recently arrived at the Port Authority on buses from Texas.The event Sunday afternoon was organized by New York City‘s Health and Hospitals system, […]
therealdeal.com
Broker pockets $20K fee for rent-stabilized UWS pad
A broker fee for an Upper West Side rental takes the cake for the hurdles facing hopeful tenants. A one-bedroom apartment at 206 West 104th Street was listed for $3,750 a month, but the broker said it was rent stabilized and would only cost $1,725 a month, the New York Post reported.
CNBC
'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City
New York City rent is notoriously unreasonable, and this year it hit an all-time high. In June, citywide median asking rent reached $3,500, a 35% increase from last year, according to a report by StreetEasy. Manhattan has the highest median rent right now at $4,100, but that doesn't mean the...
CNBC
Why rent in NYC is out of control right now
But are New Yorkers willing to pay up? One challenge for renters is the requirement that they earn 40 times the rent when applying for an apartment. With the median asking rent in Manhattan around $4,000, that means the minimum income to qualify for an apartment at that price is $160,000. The median household income in New York City is $67,000.
African diplomat, accused of Manhattan rape, released because he has full immunity
A United Nations diplomat assigned to South Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has avoided a possible rape charge because he has full diplomatic immunity.
thecentersquare.com
New York City goverment's $325,000 plumber made $223,000 in OT
(The Center Square) – A Bronx plumber who works for the city of New York's Housing Authority had a base salary of $96,000. But that plumber made $223,776 in overtime in 2021 to boost his total pay to $325,752. The authority said that in 2022, 17 of the 20...
manhattantimesnews.com
“Evictions will grow” “Los desalojos aumentarán”
Calls grow for courts to slow rate of eviction cases. Advocates are pleading with New York’s court system to ease up on the current pace of eviction cases. On Wed., Aug. 17th, renters and elected officials rallied outside the Manhattan headquarters of the Office of Court Administration (OCA) to decry the number of eviction cases moving forward without tenants having legal representation.
longisland.com
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Autoblog
NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
Fordham family: Home property managers are ignoring rat infestation
A family in Fordham is on edge over a constant battle with rats in their home that they say has been going on for years.
boropark24.com
MTA Quietly Cuts Bus Routes Citywide
New York City’s MTA has cut bus service of underused routes, effective immediately, but the agency has not announced its reduced service. With bus ridership standing at only 65% of pre-pandemic levels, the MTA is cutting bus routes as a “money-saving initiative,” a NYC Transit manager wrote in an e-mail reported by nydailynews.com.
NBC New York
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC
At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
NBC New York
After Fight With Bronx Worker, Armed Man Rips Bodega Door Off Hinges
The front door of a Bronx bodega was torn off its hinges by a man police say threatened to hurt the man working inside. Police said the unidentified man entered the bodega on East 179th Street in Claremont Village around 11:30 p.m. Friday and got into a verbal argument with the 31-year-old worker.
NBC New York
Attackers Shove Teens Down NYC Apartment Stairs in Robbery Beatdown
Startling video of a vicious attack on two teenagers in New York City has police on the lookout for a group of five attackers also accused of stealing from the victims. Investigators said a group of five people approached the duo and pushed them down a flight of stairs inside a Bronx apartment building. The assailants then punched and kicked the teens multiple times.
NYC Hospital Dietician Indicted For $250,000 Tax Fraud Scam
A New York City hospital dietician has been indicted for a $250,000 tax fraud scam on multiple charges, including filing false tax returns, obstructing the IRS, and willful failure to file tax returns.
