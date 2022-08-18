Read full article on original website
UNC Names Drake Maye Starting QB Ahead of Opener
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Drake Maye is first up as the No. 1 quarterback for North Carolina football. Coach Mack Brown made the announcement Monday, naming the redshirt freshman Maye the team’s starter, and thus Jacolby Criswell the backup, in a long-awaited decision that has arrived five days before the Tar Heels’ season-opening game against Florida A&M.
Steve Sarkisian on new starting QB Quinn Ewers, backup QB Hudson Card, injuries and more
Steve Sarkisian sounded like a coach betting on himself — and betting on Quinn Ewers’ upside — when talking Monday about his decision to go with the redshirt freshman transfer from Ohio State over redshirt sophomore Hudson Card as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback. “We’re gonna have...
247Sports
Cade Klubnik 'is going to play' for Clemson, OC Brandon Streeter says; D.J. Uiagalelei still starter
With D.J. Uiagalelei still entrenched as the starter, five-star freshman Cade Klubnik will also see the field in the fall, according to offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter. Streeter spoke with Clemson247’s Anna Adams about Klubnik’s playing time, despite not actually taking the starting gig from Uiagalelei. "I mean Cade...
IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
247Sports
Five questions following the end of 2022 USC fall camp
USC wrapped up the 2022 edition of fall camp on Saturday, the first under head coach Lincoln Riley. Here are some questions still on the mind as USC enters the final two weeks until the season opener against Rice. 1) Does USC have enough tight end depth?. The Trojans came...
New No. 1 in updated 247Sports basketball rankings for 2023
The summer basketball season has now passed, GG Jackson is officially in college, and now everyone wants an answer to the same question:. Who is the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2023?. It’s a question that lacks an easy answer as no one player was able to...
Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season
One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
Browns Waive Five to get down to 80 Players, including four Veterans
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns did not wait until Tuesday's deadline to trim their roster to the mandated 80-player limit. On Monday afternoon, the Browns waived punter Joseph Charlton, safety Luther Kirk, offensive tackle Wyatt Miller, cornerback Parnell Motley and tight end Marcus Santos-Silva. Motley had two tackles and...
Former coach says one-time five-star edge Eyabi Anoma primed for Michigan success
PARAMUS, N.J. -- Former five-star Eyabi Anoma's circuitous path to Michigan has been well-chronicled since his enrollment was announced last week, and his former coach at Baltimore St. Frances said his former star is ready to do big things with the Wolverines. Messay Hailemariam, who runs one of the top...
USC has an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver
Ryan Abraham, Chris Trevino and Shotgun Spratling discuss which of USC's many talented receivers will start come September 3rd against Rice. They highlight speed and diversity in body types as strengths of the unit.
Georgia football: Freshman running back suffers torn ACL in scrimmage
One of the most important aspects for Georgia during this fall camp is entering the 2022 season healthy. The Bulldogs have had several players banged up over the course of camp, including a promising freshman who suffered a significant injury on Saturday. Dawgs247 learned Sunday that Georgia freshman running back...
Second scrimmage notes that stood out to me
Was at the Block Party on Saturday - catching up on some of these scrimmage notes from the final scrimmage of fall camp. - Overall called a "clean, crisp and productive effort," penalties were cut by 80% from 15 to 3 (remember, I said I wasn't concerned about penalties in the first scrimmage and that it would get fixed), and the offense didn't turn the football over once.
NFL・
Scott Frost clarifies 'vomit' comments that drew national attention this week
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Sunday clarified comments he made earlier in the week about how hard his offensive linemen have been working in fall camp. Speaking Thursday on Sports Nightly, Frost drew national attention for how he described how hard his offensive linemen are working under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
Everything Nick Saban said after UA's second preseason scrimmage
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama held its second preseason scrimmage Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Following the two-hour practice, head coach Nick Saban spoke to local reporters. Below is everything Saban said about the Crimson Tide’s second scrimmage. "I think the big thing that we wanted to see from scrimmage...
Casey Thompson is the x-factor for Nebraska in 2022! | Cover 3 College Football
Cover 3's Chip Patterson and Tom Fornelli discuss Nebraska and how the Cornhuskers could get over the hump in 2022.
247Sports
Michigan basketball beats Olympiacos U22 in European exhibition
The Michigan men’s basketball team comfortably defeated Olympiacos U22, 95-62, on Monday in the program’s second of three exhibition games in Europe. The friendly was played at Peace and Friends Stadium in Attica, Greece. According to Harris Stavrou, an area reporter, Olympiacos played without its first team and...
Takeaways from IMG's preseason game, which featured Mauigoa vs. Wilson
IMG Academy and its rockstar-like roster unofficially opened up its 2022 campaign with a 41-3 beat down of Venice in some preseason action on Friday night. Ohio State Top247 wide receiver commit Carnell Tate took the exhibition game’s opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. After a pair of three and outs for the Indians, the Sunshine State’s defending 8A champs found themselves trailing the Ascenders by three scores with over seven minutes left in the first quarter after Jerrick Gibson – the No. 1 running back in the class of 2024 per 247Sports – scored on touchdown runs of 54 and 49 yards. 247Sports has more on some of the top prospects that were in action below.
SJSU Fall Camp VIP Practice Report: Aug. 19-21 Weekend updates
Get the inside scoop from SJSU's weekend of Fall Camp football practices including: practice observations, depth chart updates, 2-Deep outlook, highlights from this weekend's practices, first impressions of new players, standout freshmen and newcomers on defense, and more!
A new system and tempo could unlock production from Duke WRs in 2022
The 2022 season will feature a number of firsts for Duke Football as the Blue Devils play their first season under first time head coach Mike Elko with a number of first time starters along the offensive and defensive depth charts. Without a doubt the program is looking to improve...
Fresno State Aug. 22 VIP Practice Report
Get the scoop from Fresno State's practice on Monday as defensive personnel review Saturday's scrimmage and Monday's practice as the Bulldogs transition out of Fall Camp and into season mode.
247Sports
