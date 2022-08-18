ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

UNC Names Drake Maye Starting QB Ahead of Opener

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Drake Maye is first up as the No. 1 quarterback for North Carolina football. Coach Mack Brown made the announcement Monday, naming the redshirt freshman Maye the team’s starter, and thus Jacolby Criswell the backup, in a long-awaited decision that has arrived five days before the Tar Heels’ season-opening game against Florida A&M.
IMG corner Jarvis Lee backs off commitment to Virginia

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Jarvis Lee tells 247Sports that he has backed off an early commitment to Virginia. The news comes just a few days after Lee shinned in IMG's preseason game against Venice as he totaled two tackles and a pass break up while also forcing a fumble in the Ascenders' 41-3 victory.
Five questions following the end of 2022 USC fall camp

USC wrapped up the 2022 edition of fall camp on Saturday, the first under head coach Lincoln Riley. Here are some questions still on the mind as USC enters the final two weeks until the season opener against Rice. 1) Does USC have enough tight end depth?. The Trojans came...
Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season

One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
Browns Waive Five to get down to 80 Players, including four Veterans

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns did not wait until Tuesday's deadline to trim their roster to the mandated 80-player limit. On Monday afternoon, the Browns waived punter Joseph Charlton, safety Luther Kirk, offensive tackle Wyatt Miller, cornerback Parnell Motley and tight end Marcus Santos-Silva. Motley had two tackles and...
Second scrimmage notes that stood out to me

Was at the Block Party on Saturday - catching up on some of these scrimmage notes from the final scrimmage of fall camp. - Overall called a "clean, crisp and productive effort," penalties were cut by 80% from 15 to 3 (remember, I said I wasn't concerned about penalties in the first scrimmage and that it would get fixed), and the offense didn't turn the football over once.
Michigan basketball beats Olympiacos U22 in European exhibition

The Michigan men’s basketball team comfortably defeated Olympiacos U22, 95-62, on Monday in the program’s second of three exhibition games in Europe. The friendly was played at Peace and Friends Stadium in Attica, Greece. According to Harris Stavrou, an area reporter, Olympiacos played without its first team and...
Takeaways from IMG's preseason game, which featured Mauigoa vs. Wilson

IMG Academy and its rockstar-like roster unofficially opened up its 2022 campaign with a 41-3 beat down of Venice in some preseason action on Friday night. Ohio State Top247 wide receiver commit Carnell Tate took the exhibition game’s opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. After a pair of three and outs for the Indians, the Sunshine State’s defending 8A champs found themselves trailing the Ascenders by three scores with over seven minutes left in the first quarter after Jerrick Gibson – the No. 1 running back in the class of 2024 per 247Sports – scored on touchdown runs of 54 and 49 yards. 247Sports has more on some of the top prospects that were in action below.
