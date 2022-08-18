Read full article on original website
Beto calls Abbott "the inflation governor."Ash JurbergTexas State
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event RoundupJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Rain at DFW Airport Becomes Second Highest Recorded in 24 HoursLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Storms Delay Hundreds of Flights at DFW and Love Field AirportsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Adults looking for a day of fun in the sun without their kids have been traveling across the country to visit The Cove at Bear-X in Texas. “This summer is drastically different because we’re actually getting people that are coming from all over...
CW33 NewsFix
These are the top radio stations to listen to when driving around Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Nowadays, everyone is listening to their playlists or a podcast when driving around town, but don’t forget there are some top-tier radio stations that provide a great listen during your morning/afternoon commute or whenever you’re riding around town!. The radio is something people of...
WFAA
Rent increases across north Texas
Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Residents Allegedly Terrorized by Erratic Neighbors
Dallas residents in the Vickery Place neighborhood within Lower Greenville claimed they live in fear as vandalism, harassment, and threats of violence are plaguing their community. Some residents identified the perpetrators as two men who live in the neighborhood, as they have allegedly brazenly harassed or intimidated residents and have...
Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say
IRVING, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on Sunday.
Terrifying Texas Killer Caught on Church Video Still At Large
One of the most chilling cold cases in Texas was caught on camera. Terry Missy Bevers was a fitness trainer in Midlothian, Texas, just south of Dallas. Missy hosted an early morning class at a local church. DISTURBING CHURCH FOOTAGE. On April 18, 2016, around 4:20 am, Missy, arrived at...
Pair of lucky Texans: 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston
Getting a pair in your hand at the poker table with your buddies is one of the best feelings, whether your chip stack is healthy or dwindling. Funny enough, a pair of Texans were sure feeling lucky after Saturday night's Cash Five drawing.
Texas man accused of fatally shooting security guard at bar
DESOTO, Texas — A Texas man is accused of fatally shooting a security guard at a suburban Dallas bar on Friday night, authorities said. Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, was arrested and charged with murder, according to The Dallas Morning News. He is accused of shooting Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, the newspaper reported.
'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning. "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
wbap.com
Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant
(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
A Denton, Texas Mom Sends Kid to School in Homemade ‘Bulletproof’ Dress
Back-to-school time is a notoriously stressful time for both kids and parent. In the wake of recent and continuing school shootings, though, those stress levels are at an all time high. One mom, Cassie Arnold, a teacher and mother in Denton, Texas, sent her daughter to school in a homemade "bulletproof" dress.
dmagazine.com
Floodwaters Begin to Recede as Dallas County Judge Declares Disaster
Ideally, rain comes incrementally, not all at once. However, the rain that began in earnest overnight Sunday walloped North Texas Monday, with some parts receiving almost 8 inches of rain before 9 a.m. The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth bureau said while flood waters are beginning to recede, a watch will remain until 8 p.m.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Panhandling Continues Unabated
Panhandling in Dallas appears to continue unabated, despite a recent City initiative to discourage the practice. In the city of Dallas, panhandling is against the law and is a Class C misdemeanor. Jennifer Brown, the public information manager for the Office of Homeless Solutions (OHS), told The Dallas Express, “The...
fox4news.com
Flash flooding in North Texas leads to high-water rescues, road closures and submerged cars
DALLAS - A state of disaster has been declared in Dallas County after a day of intense, deadly rainfall. High water rescues happened again and again Monday morning as many parts of North Texas received record rainfall with vehicles being left stranded. After a bone-dry summer, in one day, this...
dmagazine.com
Cuellar Family: Dallas’ Tex-Mex Pioneers
It all began in 1926 with Adelaida Cuellar’s authentic chili and tamales at the Kaufman County Fair. When she and her husband Marcario weren’t working their North Texas farm, she would earn extra cash by feeding fairgoers who flocked to her stand. The couple immigrated to Texas from Mexico in the early years of the 20th century, but needed more money than their small farm could produce. She soon became famous for her cooking.
fox4news.com
Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - The nearly record-breaking flash flooding in North Texas has now turned deadly. The city of Mesquite reported the first known death as a result of Monday’s flooding. Mesquite Fire-Rescue says the driver was swept off the Scyene Road Bridge near I-635. It wasn't until hours later...
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote Sightings
Dallas officials have closed a local park after reports of coyotes being seen.Mike Benna/Unsplash. City officials have closed Peter Pan Park in North Dallas, alerting neighbors to coyote sightings in the area. WFAA reports that the park is temporarily closed, as workers from Dallas Animal Services are working to control the issue.
wbap.com
High Water & Multiple Accidents Across the Metroplex
Dallas-Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – First responders across the metroplex have responded to hundreds of accident and high water calls. One call for Tarrant County’s MedStar included a person who sustained injuries after their vehicle was swept up by high water. Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue...
