Dallas, TX

CW33 NewsFix

These are the top radio stations to listen to when driving around Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Nowadays, everyone is listening to their playlists or a podcast when driving around town, but don’t forget there are some top-tier radio stations that provide a great listen during your morning/afternoon commute or whenever you’re riding around town!. The radio is something people of...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Rent increases across north Texas

Rents in Dallas are up by 17 percent year-over-year and almost 23 percent since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, outpacing the national average on both accounts. If you haven't felt it yet – consider yourself lucky… as many people across north Texas are. Ian Mattingly,...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Residents Allegedly Terrorized by Erratic Neighbors

Dallas residents in the Vickery Place neighborhood within Lower Greenville claimed they live in fear as vandalism, harassment, and threats of violence are plaguing their community. Some residents identified the perpetrators as two men who live in the neighborhood, as they have allegedly brazenly harassed or intimidated residents and have...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say

IRVING, Texas — Editor's note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on Sunday.
IRVING, TX
CBS DFW

'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning.  "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Customer Kills Security Guard at Texas Restaurant

(WBAP/KLIF) — An exchange of gunfire at a Dallas area lounge leaves one dead and the gunman wounded. Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot Friday night...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Floodwaters Begin to Recede as Dallas County Judge Declares Disaster

Ideally, rain comes incrementally, not all at once. However, the rain that began in earnest overnight Sunday walloped North Texas Monday, with some parts receiving almost 8 inches of rain before 9 a.m. The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth bureau said while flood waters are beginning to recede, a watch will remain until 8 p.m.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Panhandling Continues Unabated

Panhandling in Dallas appears to continue unabated, despite a recent City initiative to discourage the practice. In the city of Dallas, panhandling is against the law and is a Class C misdemeanor. Jennifer Brown, the public information manager for the Office of Homeless Solutions (OHS), told The Dallas Express, “The...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Cuellar Family: Dallas’ Tex-Mex Pioneers

It all began in 1926 with Adelaida Cuellar’s authentic chili and tamales at the Kaufman County Fair. When she and her husband Marcario weren’t working their North Texas farm, she would earn extra cash by feeding fairgoers who flocked to her stand. The couple immigrated to Texas from Mexico in the early years of the 20th century, but needed more money than their small farm could produce. She soon became famous for her cooking.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas - The nearly record-breaking flash flooding in North Texas has now turned deadly. The city of Mesquite reported the first known death as a result of Monday’s flooding. Mesquite Fire-Rescue says the driver was swept off the Scyene Road Bridge near I-635. It wasn't until hours later...
MESQUITE, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote Sightings

Dallas officials have closed a local park after reports of coyotes being seen.Mike Benna/Unsplash. City officials have closed Peter Pan Park in North Dallas, alerting neighbors to coyote sightings in the area. WFAA reports that the park is temporarily closed, as workers from Dallas Animal Services are working to control the issue.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

High Water & Multiple Accidents Across the Metroplex

Dallas-Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – First responders across the metroplex have responded to hundreds of accident and high water calls. One call for Tarrant County’s MedStar included a person who sustained injuries after their vehicle was swept up by high water. Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
