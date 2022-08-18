Read full article on original website
It’s A Rule: Here’s The Medical Reason That Forced Nikkita Lyons Off SmackDown
There’s a reason for that. WWE has a lot going on at once and that can make it a little difficult to keep track of everyone in the company. There are different things that take place every week and sometimes what you see on television might not make sense. Those issues can be resolved later and that is the case again, as we now know why someone recently missed one of the biggest matches of their career.
Keep It Coming: New AEW TV Show Coming, Another Possible
The more the merrier? AEW has come a very long way in its still relatively short history. The company is not even four years old yet and already has four weekly series and a roster to back it up. That is a rather difficult feat to accomplish but the company has pulled it off. Now they need to find their next step forward and it seems that is going to involve even more content.
Monday Night Raw Results – August 22, 2022
Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We’re still north of the border and this time there is a special treat for the hometown crowd. Edge is going to be facing Damian Priest for the big homecoming match and that should be a heck of a fight. Other than that, we should be seeing the continuing adventures of Dexter Lumis, plus any other possible returns. Let’s get to it.
He’s Next? Confusing WWE Angle Takes New Direction On Monday Night Raw
There’s his new target. There have been a lot of fresh stories taking place as of late on Monday Night Raw and some of them involve names you have not seen lately. That can open up a lot of new doors and in some cases, offer some interesting new ways to go. It seems to be the case again with a returning star, and now we know who he has targeted first.
Tenille Dashwood Gone From Impact Wrestling, Returning To WWE?
Her influence spreads. According to a report from PWInsider, Tenille Dashwood has left Impact Wrestling. There was no official announcement about her departure, but her profile is no longer listed on the company’s website. Dashwood’s final match came against Marsha Slamovich on the July 14, 2022, episode of Impact...
WATCH: Edge Announces Retirement Plans After Emotional Monday Night Raw
Another end of another era. Wrestling is an unconventional sport when it comes to retirement. While other athletes are able to retire at the end of a season, wrestling does not have the same schedule. Instead, wrestlers have to find a way to leave the sport, which is often easier said than done. Now one of the biggest starts in history seems ready to hang up his boots.
She Would Know: WWE Star Denies Recent Reports About Her Health Status
She would know. Two years ago, the Coronavirus changed the way the world worked and wrestling was no exception. Several companies were unable to run live shows and WWE was forced to move into the Thunderdome for several months. The restrictions over the pandemic have mostly been dropped now though, but there are still some issues that need to be solved. One WWE star is now saying that she is not part of the problem.
That’s A Rough One: Tragic Wrestling Story Being Told In New Film
It’s a sad story. There are all kinds of stories in professional wrestling and a lot of them are some of the sadder that you will hear in sports. Some of the stories are about the tragedies that befall wrestlers and wrestling families. Most fans have heard of a fair few of these stories and now one of the most infamous tragedies is going to he heard by a lot more people.
New Home? Two Former WWE Stars Make AEW Debuts (SPOILERS)
They’re in. WWE has long since been the biggest and most powerful wrestling promotion in the world. They have built up a huge audience and a lot of that has been due to their wrestlers. The company has all kinds of talent on its roster, but that means some wrestlers have to be cycled out on occasion. Those wrestlers often wind up elsewhere and now that has happened to two more names.
REVIEW: AAA Invades WrestleCon: I Went There…..Kind Of!
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
WATCH: Emotional Reunion Takes Place After SmackDown
They work well together. There are certain people in wrestling who feel like they are joined together forever. Years can go by and nothing can happen between them, but as soon as they are back together again, it feels like nothing has changed. That is a special kind of relationship and it is nice to see it renewed, which was the case this week after the cameras stopped rolling.
Second In A Row: Kurt Angle Set For WWE Return
Welcome back. WWE has a long history and so many wrestlers throughout that history. Only a handful are able to reach a top level and become a legend in wrestling but it can be a big deal when someone gets to that point. There are several WWE names who do fit the description and now we are going to be getting a special appearance from one of them next week.
Living Legend: WWE Announces Special Appearance For Monday Night Raw
She’s special. The WWE women’s division has come a long way in the last few years and it is almost impossible to fathom how far things have come. After so many years of being little more than a sideshow, the division has become a major part of WWE. Even in its dark days there were some stars who helped keep things moving forward. Now one of them is making a special appearance.
Road Dogg Jesse James Has A New Role In WWE
Oh you didn’t know? According to a report from PWInsider, Road Dogg Jesse James has officially returned to WWE in an executive position. He will officially be taking over as Vice President of Live Events, a position Jeff Jarrett held until his sudden departure from the company last week.
WATCH: Roman Reigns’ Awesome Moment With A Young Fan (This Is Great)
That’s special. Wrestling is a lot of things but above all else it is a form of entertainment. There are all kinds of fans out there who love the people who get in the ring time after time with the fans staying behind them the whole way. WWE certainly has their share of them and it is great to see a wrestler get to interact with a fan. That was the case this weekend and it was very special.
KB’s Review: Heritage, Spoilers, And A Nice Wrestling Show
I’m not what you would call your usual wrestling fan. It’s my job to watch wrestling and keep track of what is going on, which means I am going to be watching quite a bit more content than most fans during any given week. That means there is going to be a lot of stuff that I see which isn’t on a lot of other fans’ radar, and this week I was sad to see that one of the shows I have grown to like a fair bit over the years is going to be coming to an end pretty soon.
Take Two: Shocking Return Takes Place On Monday Night Raw
There’s your big moment. WWE has been undergoing a variety of changes in recent weeks and a lot of those have included names from the past returning. Some of those returns have been from wrestlers who never got a real chance on the main roster, which opens a lot of doors. There was another one this week and it has the potential to be one of the biggest yet.
What’s In A Name: WWE Stable Gets Important Upgrade.
The important part. Stables have been a major factor throughout WWE’s history. The company has a tradition of putting wrestlers into groups and building stories as a result. It is something that has worked for years and continues to do so to this day. There is a new WWE stable at the moment and now they have covered one of the most important parts as well.
One More Gone: Another WWE Executive Departs In Surprise Move
The shakeups continue. WWE has been going through an extreme time of change in recent weeks and there is nothing to suggest that it will end anytime soon. This has included several changes to the people running the company, some of whom have been around for a long time. Now though, a famous name who had been helping out is already gone after just a few months on the job.
