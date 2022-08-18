Read full article on original website
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
Indiana OB-GYN and abortion provider moves her practice to Illinois
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a little more than three weeks, abortions in the state of Indiana will officially be illegal, with few exceptions.In a post Roe v. Wade world, women are crossing state lines to get an abortion. But now were learning doctors are too, to continue to be able to do their jobCBS 2's Marissa Perlman has the story of one Indiana doctor. Dr. Katie McHugh said she is part of a new exodus of abortion doctors who are setting up shop in Illinois because they can no longer practice in their home state.It's not a choice Dr. McHugh said...
Could Daniels return to Indiana governor’s office, or will Sen. Braun run?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two former staffers for Mitch Daniels have formed a political action committee to encourage him to run. Daniels, the retiring Purdue University president and a former two-term Republican governor of Indiana, recently told I-Team 8, “I’m not much of a planner and I’m not planning now.”
Eastern Kentucky delays the start of school as people rebuild after floods
Teachers and students in parts of Kentucky are reckoning with heavily damaged schools and a delayed start to the school year after deadly flash floods inundated the region last month. Jess Clark is WWNO's Education Desk reporter. Jess comes to the station after two years as Fletcher Fellow for Education...
Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion
(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
Officials react to Michigan abortion ruling
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Multiple Michigan government officials have issued statements after Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham has granted a preliminary injunction that blocks county prosecutors from enforcing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Prior story: Judge grants injunction blocking Michigan's 1931 abortion ban. Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the...
Governor Holcomb and Indiana Department of Education to announce major statewide investment in reading
ANDERSON – Gov. Holcomb will join Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner to announce a major investment to support reading development for Indiana’s students statewide. This announcement follows last week’s release of IREAD-3 results, which show that one in five Hoosier third-grade students are not yet strong...
Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan Women, Democrats Swelling Voter Rolls; SD Shows Slight Surge in New Female Voters
The defeat of the anti-abortion amendment on the primary ballot in Kansas on August 2 resulted in part from a surge in voter registration among Democrats and women. Tom Bonier, CEO of voter data firm TargetSmart, reports that, after the Dobbs decision, the proportion of Democrats and women registering to vote in Kansas far exceeded normal ratios:
Some see 'disaster' looming for Michigan Republicans
Lansing — Sparse fundraising hauls from top GOP candidates and $1 million in debt accrued by a key state party account have some Republicans worried about their chances of prevailing in November's election. The situation is a result of Democrats holding Michigan's top three offices, the ongoing division within...
Gov. Wolf Signs Executive Order to Protect Pennsylvanians from Conversion Therapy
HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf yesterday signed Executive Order 2022-2 to protect Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy. “Conversion therapy is a traumatic practice based on junk science that actively harms the people it supposedly seeks to treat,” said Gov. Wolf. “This discriminatory practice is widely rejected by medical and scientific professionals and has been proven to lead to worse mental health outcomes for LGBTQIA+ youth subjected to it. This is about keeping our children safe from bullying and extreme practices that harm them.”
Indiana Stimulus Checks Of Up To $650 Coming This Week
Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to get stimulus money this week. These Indiana stimulus checks are actually tax rebates, and eligible households could get as much as $650. The shortage of paper initially delayed sending these stimulus checks to eligible residents. Indiana Stimulus Checks: Sending Two Payments In One...
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
New Iowa State Fair rules burden aging, disabled Iowans, critics say
The Iowa State Fair is enforcing a new rule this year that limits the size of scooters fairgoers are allowed to bring in, citing safety concerns.Why it matters: Some older fairgoers and people with disabilities say the new rule has become an unexpected burden that prevents them from using the mobility devices they already own.State of play: Gary Carr, 78, has COPD and has regularly attended the fair over the last 50 years.Carr uses a three-wheeled scooter and an oxygen tank to help him get around the fairgrounds.Yes, but: On opening day last week, Carr and his family learned...
Two Indiana Credit Unions Announce Intent to Merge
FORT WAYNE, Ind.–Two Indiana credit unions have announced their intent to move. The $19.1-millionEast Allen Credit Union is seeking to merge into the $645.5-million ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne. The credit unions reported they have received regulatory approval and the merger will now depend on a vote by members of East Allen CU.
Money is on the way to many Indiana taxpayers, here's how much and how you'll receive it
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana state auditor says Hoosier taxpayers should start receiving refund checks soon. The 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks are currently being printed. The first round of checks should reach mailboxes later this week. All checks are set to be mailed by early October.
Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) says the first group of automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks should arrive in Indiana mailboxes later this week. Some Hoosiers began receiving their direct deposits Friday. The DOR tells WRTV overall, the bank is expected to begin issuing the deposits on Friday, August 19. 1.7 million paper checks are being mailed out.
Duke Energy Indiana adds $100,000 to energy bill assistance funds for the summer
INDIANA – Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $100,000 in financial assistance to Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account. The funding is made possible through Duke Energy’s Share the...
Parents sue Tennessee school district over curriculum including race and gender topics
A parent group on July 8, 2022, filed a lawsuit in the Twenty-First Judicial District against Tennessee education officials and the Williamson County school district for allegedly violating state laws restricting teachings on race and gender. Tennessee House Bill 580 aims to prohibit school districts from incorporating materials into the...
‘Never in a Million Years’: Arizona Republicans Grapple with the Rising Fringe
Mainstream Republicans once laughed at Mark Finchem. Now the 2020 election denier and his Trumpist allies are close to taking power.
Here are the key primary election results from Alaska
Voting concludes Tuesday in the Alaska primary elections, including notable races for governor, Senate and a special election for the House seat to fill the remainder of late Rep. Don Young's term.
